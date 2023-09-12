Microsoft Xbox Announces Mastercard Credit Card

Continuing to build its Xbox Insider Program members in the United States set to launch September 21, Microsoft has now announced the Xbox Mastercard. Only available to Xbox Insider Program members at launch, the unexpected Microsoft Xbox x Mastercard (Barclays) partnership will be available to all US-based Xbox users next year.

The partnership will offer users one reward point for each dollar spent on everyday purchases. The points can then be used to redeem games on the Microsoft Store. Purchases made on select streaming platforms and dining services will earn three points per dollar. Additionally, a bonus of 5,000 points ($50 USD) will be offered to those who sign up with their first purchase, along with three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Microsoft Xbox x Mastercard credit card will be available in five designs with options to personalize with your Xbox Gamertag. The card will offer contactless payment, digital wallet compatibility, and free access to FICO credit score, with APR available at 20.99%, 26.99%, or 31.99%, depending on credit score.

In case you missed it, EA Sports shared visceral gameplay and Frostbite™ engine graphics from UFC 5.