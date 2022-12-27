Today only: Save $50 on a year of Microsoft 365 Family and get a $50 Amazon gift card!

All of these people are covered on one Microsoft 365 Family subscription — and there's room for one more (well, not on the couch, though!). (Photo: Getty)

Still marveling over that glorious mess of gift wrap, old photo albums, full Tupperware containers and other signs of a successful family holiday celebration? Well, it’s time to get your act together, because a new year is on the horizon. Amazon’s giving you no excuses. They’ve knocked $50 off the most popular software package on the market and thrown in a free $50 Amazon gift card to sweeten the deal. Until midnight, a one-year subscription to Microsoft 360 Family for just $100. Essentially, it’s the entire Microsoft Office suite for up to six users on up to five devices at once!

Microsoft 365 Family is the same Microsoft Office 365 Home you’ve come to know and love, but it was recently given a new name. It still has all the crucial applications you need to keep your entire family’s affairs in order, like Word, Excel and PowerPoint. But this deal also includes a unique safety feature: 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person on the subscription.

OneDrive lets your family members securely store all their important documents, files and photos — and share them across all their devices.

Being productive in 2021 is key, and this software suite certainly gives you the tools. But we all know a new year is all about organization, too. Microsoft 365 Family has up to six people covered on that front, too. Each user also has access to Outlook, where they’ll get email, a calendar, an address book for contacts and a place to create to-do lists. Everything is unbelievably easy to use, even for the least tech-savvy member of your household.

If safety is your concern, then this is the software subscription for you. Not only does Microsoft have advanced security features to keep everything private, backed up and protected, but it also offers a Family Safety mobile app. This genius feature includes screen time limits, content filters, GPS-powered location sharing and driver safety insights, so you can keep track of loved ones on the road.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, secure cloud storage, an app loaded with safety features for up to six people and a $50 Amazon gift card? That’s like getting a one-year Microsoft 365 Family subscription for just $50 — and it’s typically $10 a month, so this is money well-spent. Plenty of five-star reviewers agree.

“For $50 and always having the latest version of 365 for 6 people and multiple devices for each and with 1 TB of OneDrive of storage, this is a bargain,” wrote one.

“We moved to Office 365 a few years ago because we wanted cloud back-up service & it turned out that Microsoft's cloud back-up was VERY price competitive,” added another. “In fact, if you make good use of OneDrive, it may well be a better deal for an individual to purchase the "Family" version of MS 365 over the individual version — simply for the added cloud storage space.”

Get Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook and so much more — plus a $50 Amazon gift card. (Photo: Amazon)

This subscription with a free Amazon gift card is a one-day deal, so the time to set the tone for a productive, organized, safe and happy new year for your family is now. Get all this peace of mind at a best-of-the-year discount. We can’t control how the year will turn out, but we can sure set ourselves up for success.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $34 $45 Save $11 with coupon Amazon

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker $30 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $130 $180 Save $50 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $131 $230 Save $99 Amazon