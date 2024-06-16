'A microphone and a van.' Route 6A Tours, on Cape Cod, is in its first summer season

Sean Whelahan is back doing what he loves the most: sharing the history, stories and beauty of Cape Cod in a series of intimate tours. The Sandwich resident has taken his 25-year experience with Collette Tours and fashioned his own company called Route 6A Tours and Transport.

The launch of his business came after losing a job he loved, owning and working in restaurants (which he didn't love) and a fair amount of soul searching. One day he was sitting at the kitchen table with his wife, Tara, when she asked him what he'd do if he could do anything.

"I said, 'If I could do anything, give me a microphone and a van and I’ll drive down 6A and give tours,'" he told her.

Sean Whelahan is back doing what he loves the most: sharing the history, stories and beauty of Cape Cod in a series of intimate tours. Whelahan launched Route 6A Tours and Transport in December.

John F. Kennedy Memorial to Chatham Light

It took years for that dream to come to fruition. Launched in December, Route 6A Tours and Transport now offers transportation services for travelers, wedding parties, and a variety of small and customized tours.

Visitors can choose from half-day tours, lobster fest and sunset tours, tours with time to kayak, and customized tours. Whelahan will work with customers to give them the type of tour they want.

“I can show you stuff in four hours that if you’re on your own with kids in the back seat is going to take you four days,” he said. “I know the directions, the traffic, the history. I have itineraries designed for them to get in and out.”

He’s confident that his signature half-day tours cover many of the Cape’s highlights, from the John F. Kennedy Memorial in Hyannis to the Chatham Light, the Cape Cod Canal to quaint villages that can be found throughout the Cape. Visitors will see the sights that make the Cape world famous: miles of sandy beaches, osprey nests scattered through salt marshes, storied sea captains’ homes, sail boats catching the wind in Cape Cod Bay.

A mix of standard and customized tours

Whelahan is counting on running a mixture of standard and customized tours and transports in his first season. He offers transportation to and from local airports. On Monday he and another Route 6A Tours driver took a total of 56 guests from Wequassett Inn to a series of locations in Chatham.

The guests were from Texas, so Whelahan scheduled pick-ups and drop-offs at Chatham Light, an oyster farm for a tour, and a Chatham restaurant for dinner.

Sean Whelahan launched Route 6A Tours and Transport in December. “It’s the private tours that people want,” he said. “That's what I suggest people do."

Half-day tours last about 4 1/2 hours and are available seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour guides provide historical, environmental and anecdotal information along the way. The vans are outfitted with comfortable seats, spacious headroom (6’5” worth), cup holders and chargers. The vans have dual control air conditioning in the front and back and riders can wear earpieces with their own volume controls should they desire.

Snacks and drinks during the tour

Route 6A Tours provides snacks and drinks during the tour.

Cape Cod Sunset Feast on the Beach tours begin with sightseeing and end with lobster rolls (or other fare) on the beach. Prices are $199 per person, $79 for children under 12, and $100/hour after four hours.

A Kayak Cape Cod tour mixes sightseeing with a paddle on Scorton Creek in Sandwich. Prices are $189 per person, $129 for children under 12, and $100/hour after four hours.

Customers can book standard tours easily and online. Whelahan will work directly with customers who want to create customized tours.

“It’s the private tours that people want,” he said. “That's what I suggest people do. If you want to stop at Truro Vineyards for wine, we’ll do that. If you want to go antiquing, we’ll do it.”

Whelahan said his tour guides from the Cape and Island Tour Guide Association are experienced in the field. "There’s so much to learn,” he said. “It’s more than beaches and saltwater taffy.”

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting the Cape’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com .

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Vineyards, antiquing, oyster tours? Route 6A Tours can make it happen