Goodbye, fine lines: This microdermabrasion kit is 'by far the best' — and it's nearly 60 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tackle smile lines, crow's feet and more. (Photo: QVC)

If your skin is looking a little too blah for your liking, that doesn't mean it's irreversible — nor do you have to go to a dermatologist or a professional to get your glow back.

Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic procedure that sloughs away dead skin cells by removing the top layer of your skin, which helps reduce signs of aging and reveal a brighter, more youthful complexion. While the treatment used to only be performed by pros — and you'd have to pay up for it — now you can get the same results in the comfort of your home.

The MicrodermMD Microdermabrasion System achieves the same effect as in-office treatments, using a dual-action diamond tip that acts as both an exfoliator and a suction. The two-phase system promotes cell turnover by eradicating dead skin, plus it reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Even better? It's just $159 (down from $369). You can even split up your payments into five interest-free installments of $32. If you're a first time shopper, use code OFFER for $10 off.

Fine lines don't stand a chance. (Photo: QVC)

Sounds complicated? Not at all! The machine's software can talk you through your treatment. Once you hit the start button, the screen will guide you through a five-minute cycle. Have sensitive skin? There's even a gentler Sensitive Mode that's made just for you.

Says a five-star reviewer: "I have used other at home micro derm machines and this one is by far the best. I have very sensitive skin and this does not irritate my skin."

The magic of the machine is that it can be used anywhere on your body. Want to tackle dead skin on your neck, arms or decolletage? Just switch to the body diamond tip, and start the program. Plus, if you battle maskne or clogged pores, you can use the pore extraction tip to get all that gunk out of there.

Story continues

Such a nifty tool! (Photo: QVC)

"I love this product!" one shopper shared. "Going to the spa is expensive, and this has saved me so much money. The product is amazing, my skin feels so good. Even better than when I leave the spa. It’s absolutely amazing. I have seen a huge improvement in my skin. I will never go without this machine."

Another shopper raved about how quickly she saw results.

"I have seen a very noticeable difference in my skin!" reports the fan. "I love that it only takes a few minutes."

In all, shoppers appreciate how this is an affordable alternative to expensive in-office treatments.

"Definitely worth the investment! I used to pay a lot of money for one treatment and it needed to be done six times for the effects to show. Now I have it right in my home! Saves time and money."

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.