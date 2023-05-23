This gunk-removing, skin-smoothing microdermabrasion tool is over 40% off for Memorial Day

As we welcome summer, an unwelcome guest or three may pop up: summer acne. Whether you've got a full-on breakout or just some clogged pores, it's time to call in professional help. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed $40 off a pro-grade device for Memorial Day. The Microderm Glo Gem Diamond, now just $50 with the on-page coupon (down from $90), removes whatever gunk is lingering in your pores — even blackheads! — revealing clean, clear, smooth skin.

Simple to use

It's so easy to pamper your skin with the Microderm Glo Gem. The rechargeable device turns on with just one touch, plus it's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower.

All you need to do is run the Glo Gem Diamond for four minutes — that's it! It's gentle on all skin types, and promises visible results after just one treatment. It comes with five tips for different clogged pores and operates on five different suction levels. Says a fan: "My skin feels great. Multiple settings, easy to use."

Suits many skin types

Folks of all ages with all sorts of skin situations — from grimy pores to fine lines — are singing the Glo Gem's praises.

"I like how it pulls all the gunk from my nose," raved a happy shopper. "I’ve done scrubs, pore strips, etc., but this! This is so easy to use."

"The best exfoliating experience," wrote a five-star fan. "I have dry, sensitive skin with some congestion on jaw line particularly. I am loving this product as I can focus on the area I need help with, the best exfoliating experience that my acids and retinols haven’t been able to do. So happy."

Save big on microdermabrasion standouts — but only for today. (Photo: Amazon)

Plus it does wonders for mature skin, fans say. "This microderm tool has really awoken my facial skin," wrote one enthused user. "My pores are getting smaller and most of my lines are diminishing. I'm 70 yrs old!"

Another agreed: "My fine lines are reduced and my skin noticeably better texture!"

There are on-page coupons for all three colors, slashing $40 off the purple and pink versions and $30 off the classic black.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

