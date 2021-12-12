'Pore vacuuming' skin tool beloved by Amazon shoppers is on sale for its lowest price ever
Not happy with how your skin is looking these days? We’re here to help.
Whether you have sun spots, fine lines or maskne (mask acne), a pore vac is the tool you never knew you needed. It’s a great way to give yourself a DIY facial—and say goodbye to pricey professional treatments.
Happily, Amazon’s Daily Deal is on the Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool, and it’s just $40, down from $60, today only.
The dermatologist-recommended facial tool removes dead skin cells, brightens your face, decreases pores, tightens your skin and rebuilds collagen and elastin. Sounds like a dream, right? The genius gizmo comes with four real diamond tips — two for blackheads and two for exfoliating. It’s an easy solution for removing dirt, makeup and all the other gunk that lives in your pores — plus it’s safe to use on sensitive, acne-prone and mature skin.
In this day and age, with masks covering our faces, we need this more than ever. Instead of your skin shedding off dead skin cells, wearing a mask creates a damp environment on the bottom half of your face, which can become a breeding ground for bacteria that’ll clog your pores. Ew.
Thankfully, the microdermabrasion tool is super easy to use. After cleaning and steaming your face (you can get both the cleansing brush and steamer on sale today only), select the power level and place the tip of the tool flat against your skin. Using short and even strokes, move the diamond tip against your skin. Follow up with the Peptide Complex Serum and you’re all done! The treatment takes no more than four minutes, so you can easily incorporate this into your daily routine without skipping a beat.
The tool is so popular, it has amassed over 1,400 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.
One shopper raved: “Literally the best product I ever purchased!!! The microderm heads are AMAZING and make your skin look beautiful. [It] suctions EVERYTHING out!!!! Even my boyfriend was getting into using this! I would buy it over and over again.”
Rather than paying up for salon treatments, try this affordable gadget on for size—and prepare to be amazed at the difference in your skin.
“I thought my face was clean until I used this product,” another shopper chimed in. “It works great! My face feels a lot smoother, especially on the forehead. Toner and serum absorb super fast after using this. Love it!”
Since this exfoliating tool is only on sale today (it’s $30 off!), now’s the time to treat yourself and buff away all those layers of dead skin.
Just beware: The results are so satisfying, you might not be able to put the thing down. Warns this five-star reviewer: “This could become addicting.”
