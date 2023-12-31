Micro-Decluttering Is Going to Solve All Your Organization Issues—Here's Why

Micro-decluttering, or the art of sorting through clutter in your home in 10 or 15 minute increments, has become quite popular in recent years, and for good reason.

"I think it is such a helpful way to remove unwanted things in small actionable steps," Jessica Litman, the founder of The Organized Mama, says. "For a lot of people, doing a giant declutter can be super overwhelming."

Looking to get your home into tip-top shape starting today? The great news is that you can—you certainly don't need a bunch of free time on your schedule to get the ball rolling.

We spoke with organization experts to gather six top tips on how to micro-declutter like a pro.

What Is Micro-Decluttering?

Micro-decluttering refers to the process of organizing a portion of one's space in a 10 or 15 minute increment.

Have a Plan Before You Start

Litman suggests those looking to incorporate micro-decluttering into their routine to determine a rough plan before diving into the decluttering process. She recommends deciding which spaces in the home are a priority, how often you will engage in micro-decluttering (whether that's daily, weekly, or at another cadence), where you will donate items that you no longer need, and more.

"Having a plan keeps things on schedule," she says, noting that oftentimes, it can be easy to lose momentum without figuring out logistics ahead of time.

Image Source / Getty Images

Take Things 15 Minutes At a Time

Shira Gill, an author and organization expert, recommends her signature "15 minute win" approach to clients, which entails spending just 15 minutes addressing just one small area of the home.

"When you tackle even a single shelf or drawer, you’ll experience success, boost your confidence, and start to feel hopeful, even excited, about tackling the rest of your home," she says.

The spaces or items that you can organize in this amount of time are endless—Gill suggests taking on your wallet, medicine cabinet, junk drawer, or even your refrigerator in this amount of time.



Budget Your Time Like a Pro

Perhaps you're wondering when exactly you'll find even 10 or 15 minutes in your day to engage in a micro-decluttering project, but you may have more time available than you think.

"If you are standing in your kitchen and have 10 minutes until your casserole is done baking, take that opportunity to declutter your utensils," Nancy Traylor, an organization expert, says.

Another option is to create a standing micro-decluttering appointment with yourself week after week. "Mark your calendar, set a time, and make it happen," Traylor says.

"An ideal time to micro-declutter is soon after you’ve used the item category," Chitra Swygard, co-founder of Organized with Beauty, says. This may mean sorting through beauty products after putting on your makeup for the day or evaluating your dinnerware after setting the table for a gathering. Pay close attention to which items you've avoided using and consider parting ways with them, she suggests.

anela / Getty Images

Limit Your Distractions

While engaging in micro-decluttering, allow yourself to be in the moment and focus all of your energy on the task at hand.

"Turn off notifications, set a timer, and commit to the task at hand," says Janelle Williams, the professional organizer behind Organized by JWC. You can take a break and scroll on your phone as a reward once you're done!



Consider Breaking Down Categories Even Further

Micro-decluttering is not an all day process, so you may need to divide your categories of items into more manageable chunks so as not to lose momentum. Rather than telling yourself you're going to sort through all of your children's dolls, it may make more sense to focus on Barbies one day, American Girl doll accessories the next day, and so on, Swygard explains.

"It just depends on what your life is like and your available time," she says. "The beauty of micro-decluttering is you do it at your own pace!"



Celebrate Your Success

Micro-decluttering can bring a major sense of satisfaction—so feel free to share your progress with friends if you wish. Take a before and after photo of your space to demonstrate to others the impact that a bit of micro-decluttering can make, Swygard suggests.



Read the original article on The Spruce.