Who knew you could grab a Mickey Mouse waffle maker for just $25 at Amazon?
While most folks mark their midlife crisis by getting "work done" or buying a sports car, on my 40th birthday I requested that my mom take me to Disney World — a place we often went with my grandparents when I was a child. While I've spent the past couple of decades bingeing on Disney animated movies, I'd not been back to the theme parks since I was in my early twenties and all I wanted was a nostalgic pilgrimage to my past. Since then I've gone multiple times a year with friends or family, enjoying the rides and the joy of feeling like a kid again (cut to me camped out in the Enchanted Tiki Room, singing along, whilst stuffing my face with Dole Whip).
During my triumphant return to the Mecca that is all things Mickey I noticed that the food is surprisingly good everywhere you go. Some of the best cuisine is at the food stands. The treats change with the seasons and can only be found at certain spots in the parks — like the waffles at Sleepy Hollow Refreshments.
If you're a Disneyphile like me, but haven't been able to brave it to the parks since the pandemic, then do I have a treat for you! After one such trip to Magic Kingdom with my cousin, she bought me a Mickey Mouse waffle maker as a house gift, and oh, such deliciousness has it imparted! And it's just $25 at Amazon! Who knew?!
First of all, waffles and ice cream are da bomb, and we've used the machine on holidays for just such a purpose. But as someone going through Disney withdrawal, I've busted this little gem out a few times recently, and tried to emulate some of the seasonal waffles on offer at the parks, like the pumpkin spiced Mickey waffle sundae. Try this copycat recipe from mommymouseclubhouse.com. Top your waffles with fruit, Nutella, even fried chicken, and you'll transport yourself to the happiest place on earth.
Not only can you have a blast creating all different batters and toppings in the shape of everyone's favorite mouse, but this waffle maker works great! It heats up to just the right temperature, allowing for that perfect crispiness outside, and soft doughy center inside. It boasts a red light to indicate it's on and hot, which is a great safety feature. The waffles are mini (not to be confused with Minnie) so just the right size to stack with some toppings or make a sandwich. At times I toss in some blueberries, baking the fruit right in. With the non-stick surface, even the caramelized fruit wipes right off. What I love about it is how light and compact it is, with a handy little handle — makes for easy storage and portability. And most importantly, the waffles are so darn cute!
You don't have to take my word for it when there are over 6,000 happy customers. This five-star reviewer gives us the scoop:
"I honestly love this little waffle iron more than my bigger expensive one! Waffles are a fun tradition and I wanted to surprise my family with the Mickey shape. I did not coat the plates with oil or nonstick spray since the recipe I use calls for canola oil in the batter; no worries though! Every waffle popped right out of the pan like a Magic Kingdom dream. So pleased with this product, Im considering buying it as a gift for family members!"
