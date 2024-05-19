Michigan poets explore motherhood at Sunday reading

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mother’s Day was a week ago, but this Sunday there’s an opportunity for for some deep reflection–and self-expression–on “one of the world’s hardest jobs.”

In “Hurt Like a Mother,” a Lansing Poetry Club production, Michigan poets Sarah Carson and Alise Alousi will explore many themes and complexities of motherhood: “the joy, the grief, the rage the embarrassment, the love,” organizers said.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and will be followed by an open mic. Everyone is welcome. It’s all happening in the Copper Chimney Lounge of University United Methodist Church in East Lansing.

Though it’s a free-to-attend event, “donations are gratefully accepted,” organizers said.

University United Methodist Church is at 1120 S. Harrison Road in East Lansing.

