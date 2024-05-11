Michigan leaders pay tribute to their moms, advice that shaped them

This weekend is Mother’s Day, which should be a yearlong holiday for all moms do.

They are our biggest cheerleaders, offering unconditional love and guidance that resonates. I checked in with some powerful leaders in Michigan about their moms and asked if there were any lessons learned or words of advice they carried with them, thanks to her influence.

Taking the long view

Mary Barra during her college days with her mother, Eva Makela.

“My mother taught me resilience. When I was a young girl and something difficult happened, I would always look to my mother for comfort and guidance. Whenever I was struggling with something, she would often say, 'This too shall pass.' While at first I found this sentiment annoying, as I matured I realized she was right. Life moves quickly and we all have a choice to look forward or look backward. She always chose moving forward. It’s that advice, 'This too shall pass,' that continues to give me strength and make the best of every day.”

— Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, about her mother, Eva Makela

Putting others first

Shawn Fain with his mom, Stella Fain.

“My mother has always been the rock of our family. Through both her work life and home life, she set an example of how to care for people, putting others before oneself and I carry that with me in my journey every single day. When I was a teenager, mom was a hospital nurse in the oncology unit. She saw people struggle and fight on a daily basis but she did whatever she could to make their lives a little easy. One example stands out: I came home from basketball practice and there were a couple kids at the house when I got there. When I walked in, mom introduced me and said these are the kids of a patient of mine and told me she brought them home from the hospital so their parents could have some alone time together. As a teen I didn’t think much of it but as I grew older I realized what a significant gesture that was, going above and beyond to ease someone’s pain.”

— Shawn Fain, president of UAW, about his mother, Stella Fain

Being yourself

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with her mom, Sherry Whitmer Reisig.

“My Mom is my hero. She taught me so much, including showing up as yourself and using laughter as a superpower. As one of the first women attorney generals in the Michigan’s Attorney General’s office, she was often the only woman in the room. One day, she wore a fuchsia-colored suit to work. Before she went into court, a colleague asked if it was appropriate. She declared ‘fuchsia is the power color' and kept doing her job. She showed up as herself and made space for all the women who would follow in her footsteps. Towards the end of her life, she was dying of brain cancer, she was still always willing to share a laugh or a joke. When asked how she was feeling, she used to say, 'super deluxe.' That’s just who she was — someone who was always unapologetically herself."

— Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about her mother, Sherry Whitmer Reisig

Love what you do

Jalen Rose with his mom, Jeanne Rose, during the NBA Draft.

“I appreciate how Ma raised me and all the love she gave me. She created the name Jalen and now it's mainstream, which further cements her legacy. She taught me that having a great work ethic is undefeated. Her advice about doing what you love so you never have to work a day in your life was prophetic. I love and miss her and am forever grateful."

— Jalen Rose, former NBA player, sports analyst and founder of Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit, about his mother, Jeanne Rose

Laughter as medicine

Bob and Sandy Riney celebrate his mom, Jane Riney’s, 92nd birthday at the Detroit Club in 2019.

“My mother always reminded me of the importance of a sense of humor and the energy that comes from laughter. Even in the most serious of situations, laughter can serve as an important relief valve.”

— Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health, about his mother, Jane Riney

Taking a stand

Eric Poe and his mom, Lena Chang

“My mom always said to me, 'Eric, it’s good to want. Being hungry is actually disguised ambition. Ambition is the building block of success.' What I learned from her is that there are never any real limits to what you can achieve. We set our own boundaries and goals. I don't believe that you should ever compromise principles. If you don't stand for something, you don't stand for anything."

-Eric Poe, CEO of Cure Auto Insurance, about his mother, Lena Chang

Faith, family, friends

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett with his mom, Judy Barnett, at a Rochester Hills community event in 2023.

"So many core principles in my life can be traced directly back to my mom's influence. In short, life is about faith, family and friends. A deeply rooted faith in God, an unconditional love for family and surrounding yourself with a friend group that can be counted on in good times and bad are the keys to a happy and fulfilling life. And guess what — she has been 100% right!"

— Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett about his mother, Judy Barnett

Compassion for life

From left, Joi Harris and her mom, Patricia Plain.

“My mother’s love, compassion for others and unwavering faith in God has been the sustaining force for our family. Her work ethic, incredible strength and perseverance despite seemingly insurmountable odds serves as my foundation and has made me who I am today. As I launched into juggling family, career, and life in general, she stressed the importance of giving myself and others grace along the way and never letting anyone steal my joy — advice that has served me well.”

— Joi Harris, president and COO of DTE, about her mother, Patricia Plain

Building support

Tarek Sobh and his mom Nagwa Reda in 1987 in Cairo, Egypt.

“Make sure that you are kind and help people out. No matter how smart or hardworking you are, you will never be able to make an impact unless you have a lot of colleagues, friends and allies who believe in you and support you along the way.”

— Lawrence Tech University President Tarek Sobh about his mother, Nagwa Reda

Working from the heart

From left: Sharnese Marshall and her mom, Suzanne Marshall, at Huntington Place in Detroit on Feb. 5 2023 where the Konnection was being honored.

"As Mother's Day approaches, I find myself reflecting on the profound lessons my mom has imparted upon me. 'If you can't do it from your heart, don't do it at all,' she would say. From a young age, I remember seeking her counsel when faced with dilemmas of whether to lend a hand to a friend or sibling. In those moments, she would gently pose the question, 'Can you do it from your heart?' Her simple yet profound question served as a guiding light, urging me to pause, think and act with intentionality. This guiding principle has become my compass, navigating me through the complexities of adulthood."

— Sharnese Marshall, founder of the Konnection, about her mother, Suzanne Marshall

Shining a light for others

“Even though my mom’s been gone over a decade, I still hear Ruth Cain’s voice in my head. Which is why supporting diversity and giving back have been on my radar since I was a child. Ruth was a trailblazer as she blended work and family way before it was commonplace. She found time to volunteer, helping women entering the workforce, children at schools on the east side learn to read and delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors. 'Don’t ever get too busy to help others' was her credo and one all seven of her children learned from her."

I am eternally grateful to my mom for shining a light for me and my siblings and to all the Moms out there: Happy Mother’s Day.

