Michigan Central Station tours: How to visit Ford's renovated train depot

You may have missed your first opportunity to visit the renovated Michigan Central Station, but there are still plenty of dates it will be open to the public.

The Michigan Central Open experience at the train station, located at 2001 15th St. in Detroit, is just getting started and will chug along through the summer, offering plenty of chances to experience Ford's transformation of the train depot.

Here's what to know.

Michigan Central Station initial public tours

The first 10 days of public open house tours at Michigan Central Station, running June 7-16, are sold out. Those visits required advanced registration that is now closed.

Guests will explore the first floor of the building during an immersive experience. There will be activations, storytelling, artwork and shareable moments.

If you got tickets to this set of tours, be sure to arrive 15 minutes before your entry time. Tickets allow visitors to access the station within 30 minutes of the ticket window. Guests should expect to be in the station for no more than one hour.

Can I tour Michigan Central Station if I didn't get tickets?

Don't worry if you missed out on the first set of tours running June 7-16; public tours of the train station will resume June 21 and will run Fridays and Saturdays through the end of August.

What's the cost for weekend Michigan Central Station tours?

No registration is required. People may visit the station from 5-9 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The building will be closed to tours on the other days of the week until September, when expanded public hours will be announced.

How do I get to Michigan Central Station?

Major events can drive plenty of traffic in the Corktown area. Several roads will close throughout the reopening event, but visitors can choose from nearby street parking, free parking in the 1501 Wabash St. garage on a first-come, first-served basis, riding the bus through the Detroit Department of Transportation, e-scooters or ridesharing.

What's next for Michigan Central Station after reopening?

After reopening festivities, Michigan Central will begin a "phased reactivation" of the train station for several months as restaurant, retail and other commercial and community-focused partners fill the space.

Dana Afana contributed.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Central Station tours: How you can see train depot