Michigan Central Station reopening: Everything you need to know about concert, renovation

Michigan Central Station reopens Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Starting that day, for the first time in person, the public will get a chance to see inside the six-year renovation of the historic building, which sat abandoned for decades after the Corktown train depot's closing in 1988. Ford purchased the station in 2018 from the Moroun family.

The Free Press got a peek inside the Michigan Central Station in recent weeks. Here's everything we saw, plus what to know on the reopening concert, tours and more.

What is Michigan Central Station?

Michigan Central Station opened in 1913 in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood as one of the country’s most spectacular transportation terminals. It saw 4,000 daily passengers at its peak, but, following decades of declining rail travel, was shuttered in 1988 and sat vacant for three decades.

Ford Motor Co. bought the decaying building in 2018 and spent the next six years renovating it.

Michigan Central Station photos

Here's what Michigan Central Station looks like inside.

The before-and-after photos give you a clear picture of what the train station looked like during its early days and abandoned years, and how it compares to after the $950-million renovation. Here's a look.

When is the Michigan Central Station concert?

A free concert will celebrate the train depot's rebirth, featuring a lineup of well-known Detroit artists. It will be held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central Station.

The 90-minute show is part of an 11-day series of first-look events dubbed “Michigan Central OPEN." The space will accommodate 15,000 concertgoers.

Who are the Michigan Central Station concert performers?

A blockbuster, all-star celebration of Detroit music will bring Diana Ross, Jack White, Big Sean and a host of other top names to the restored Michigan Central train station.

Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, are billed as executive producers of the Thursday night show. The concert is spearheaded by Ford Motor Co., which spent nearly $1 billion to renovate the site and unveiled the artist roster Monday morning after weeks of buildup.

Other performers include hip-hop duo Slum Village, gospel stars Kierra Sheard and the Clark Sisters, techno-house DJ Theo Parrish and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The show will also feature visiting artists such as Jelly Roll, Fantasia, Common and Melissa Etheridge performing tributes to the city’s rich music heritage.

Branded as “Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central,” the event will stream live on Peacock, then air Sunday on NBC as a prime-time special.

Here's more from Brian McCollum.

Michigan Central Station in Detroit on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

How can I watch the Michigan Central concert elsewhere?

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) will host watch parties at the following parks:

Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., with capacity for 5,000 people.

The Corner Ballpark at 1680 Michigan Ave., with capacity for 2,500 people.

Local businesses will also host watch parties, including:

Alpino Detroit - Michigan Central Opening Reception Hour at 1426 Bagley St.

Armando’s Mexican Restaurant - MC Open Watch Party at 4242 Vernor Highway

La Jalisciense Supermercado & Taqueria at 3923 Vernor Highway

Mexican Town Bakery at 4300 Vernor Highway

Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter St.

Black Ginger (Housed within the Trumbull and Porter Hotel) at 1331 Trumbull Suite 100.

McShane’s Irish Pub at 1460 Michigan Ave.

Mercury Burger Bar at 2163 Michigan Ave.

Momento Gelato and Coffee at 2120 Trumbull

Slows BBQ at 2138 Michigan Ave.

How do I get to Michigan Central Station?

Major events can drive plenty of traffic in the Corktown area. Several roads will close throughout the reopening event, but visitors can choose from nearby street parking, free parking in the 1501 Wabash St. garage on a first-come, first-served basis, riding the bus through the Detroit Department of Transportation, e-scooters or ridesharing.

Michigan Central Station road closures

When are the Michigan Central Station tours?

Free public tours of the Michigan Central Station begin Friday, June 7, and continue through Sunday, June 16. Registration for these tours is sold out. These "OPEN Houses" from June 7-16 will allow visitors to experience the grandeur of the restored station through an "immersive" tour. Visitors can expect to explore various activations, storytelling and art throughout the ground floor of the train station.

In addition, OPEN Outdoors will take place outside of the train station on the front lawn of the renovated Book Depository building, now known as Newlab.

After June 16, the first floor will be open for tours on Fridays and Saturdays through the summer. Expanded hours will later be announced for the fall, when the first phase of commercial activations opens to the public, according to a news release.

Here's more.

What's next for Michigan Central Station after reopening?

After reopening festivities, Michigan Central will begin a "phased reactivation" of the train station for several months as restaurant, retail and other commercial and community-focused partners fill the space.

