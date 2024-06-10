Is Michigan Central Station part of your family's history? Tell us your story | Letters

Michigan Central Station reopens June 6, with a concert spectacular Thursday night and public tours starting Friday. The train station closed in 1988. Ford purchased the building back in 2018, and spent six years renovating the complex.

Is the Michigan Central Station part of your family's history? We're eager to hear your stories. Send us a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters with "train station memories" in the subject line, and we may publish your story online and in print.

Be sure to let us know if you have pictures of the train station from days of yore — we may be in touch. We ask for letter writers' email addresses, home addresses and daytime phone numbers for verification purposes; that information won't be published.

Michigan Central Station in Detroit on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

