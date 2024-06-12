Michaels digital coupons: Get promo codes from USA TODAY's coupons page to save money

The mission at USA TODAY coupons is simple: save you money wherever we possibly can. That’s why we search the internet and collect all the very best deals and Michaels coupon codes we can find to save you money, all listed in one place for your convenience!

USA TODAY Coupons is dedicated to helping you make the most of your money. Before you visit the Michaels website, be sure to explore our range of money-saving deals. Take a moment to discover the potential savings waiting for you!

How to use Michaels digital coupons

If you’re looking for a discount on your online purchase at Michaels then you’ve come to the right place. Follow these steps below to save money on your next purchase. There is always a sale or discount available at Michaels to be redeemed through us here at USA TODAY Coupons.

Step 1: Choose your promo code

Choose the code above that you’d like to redeem. For example, if you’re looking for 10% off orders at Michaels then find the code above, and click on Get Code to reveal the code.

Step 2: Copy your promo code

Simply copy the code that is presented to you. You need this code in order to inform Michaels to remove part of the cost of your total order.

Step 3: Shop away!

Find the item you’d like to purchase at Michaels and just add them to your cart. Once you’re done browsing and ready to buy, move onto Step 4 for retrieving your discount.

Step 4: Enter the code at the Michaels checkout

Now that you have the code copied, simply paste it into the “Promo Code” label at the checkout. Check out the image below for an example in case you face any difficulty.

If you’re on a mobile then it is just as easy to find the promo code box you need. Generally, it is present on the checkout form.

Step 5: Enjoy!

Your discount will be applied and you can continue to enter payment and shipping details to pay for your items. They will arrive in the post in just a few days, happy shopping!

More ways to save with Michaels digital coupons

Always check visit USA TODAY Coupons for the latest money-saving discount codes and deals at Michaels before you finish your purchase.

Join the Michaels newsletter to get the best offers, money-saving promotions and exclusive deals sent straight to your inbox.

Be sure to check out the sale offers and discount section on the Michaels website for the latest promotions and discount offers.

Follow Michaels on social media to stay updated with their new arrivals and offers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michaels digital coupons, available on USA TODAY coupons