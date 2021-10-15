Michael Strahan says he has no plans on getting rid of his gap: ‘If I fix my teeth then I’m perfect, but what fun is that?’

Michael Strahan is setting the record straight about his famous gap.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old television personality and former NFL star sat down at the Apollo Theater to commemorate Black Entrepreneurs Day, "curated" by Daymond John, founder of FUBU and co-star of the highly popular series Shark Tank.

During his discussion, Strahan was asked about why he decided to keep his signature gap.

"When I was a rookie, I didn’t have any money before, but when I was first second year in the league, got money in my pocket. I go to the Giants dentist Dr. Gardy. He makes up a little thing so I got to see what I looked like [without the gap], and at the last minute I decided it wasn’t me," he said.

"And so many people who [say], ‘Why don’t you fix your teeth? You got all that money, fix your teeth.’ I say, ‘You know what, if I fix my teeth then I’m perfect, but what fun is that?’" Strahan recalled. "So I believe that having the space in my teeth has been a secret weapon because people know I am not tryna be perfect, I don’t care to be perfect, this is me, if you love it you love it, if you don’t, you don’t. God made me this way, this is how I am. And it’s disarming I think."

Earlier this year, Strahan pulled an April Fools' prank where he had viewers believe he had closed his legendary gap. At the end of March, he shared a video on Instagram showing him going through several procedures before debuting his new gapless smile.

After receiving backlash for this announcement, he went on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show to assure fans that his gap was here to stay.

"I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, 'No! Don't get rid of the gap, it's your signature!' And I've always kind of looked at it that way, but I didn't know so many people cared," he said. "I appreciate all the love for the gap, and I've had it for, you know, almost 50 years."