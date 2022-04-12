Michael Strahan gushes over daughter Isabella's first runway show: 'There is nothing like watching your child succeed'

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan strutted the runway in a white gown for fashion brand Sherri Hill. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Michael Strahan is a proud father: The Good Morning America co-host just watched his teenage daughter, Isabella, strut her stuff on the runway.

Strahan shared a video of the Sherri Hill runway show on his Instagram, which he set to the tune of Rihanna and T.I.'s 2008 hit "Live Your Life." He captioned the post, “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face!”

He added the hashtags #ProudDad and #GirlDad to the bottom of his post.

The former New York Giants player received much praise in the comments section for supporting his teenage daughter. Many couldn’t believe how quickly time has flown.

"Oh, my, goodness! Your baby girl is now a beautiful grown young lady," one follower wrote. "When did this happen? I remember her as a toddler, then grade school and now the caterpillar has evolved into a stunning butterfly!"

Another added, "Proud papa indeed! That smile on your face says it all!"

Strahan, who is also father to Sophia, Tanita and Michael Jr., spoke to Esquire in 2016 about what it was like to juggle raising twins Isabella and Sophia at the same time.

"I'll tell you, those first three years, they are tough," he said of the early days of twins. "One poops and the other one doesn't. One is hungry and the other one isn't. But then, getting them on schedule...wow. That was the big thing. But that wasn't until they were about 3. Then you got a whole bunch of other things going on."

He added that at age six, "these whole personalities" start to "pop out."

"One is outgoing, one is internal," he explained. "And then you think you have it down, and just then, they change it on you. Total swap, and you are all like, 'Wait, what? I thought I had this figured out! No fair!' That comes, or came for us anyway, when they were about 11."

