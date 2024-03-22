Michael Schumacher’s Custom Royal Oak, Bespoke F.P. Journe, and More Rare Watches Are Up for Auction

Christie’s is paying homage to seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher by auctioning off some of his most extraordinary wrist candy.

The auction house’s upcoming Rare Watches sale will include a section dedicated to the retired German driver’s luxury timepieces. Taking place at the Four Seasons in Geneva on May 13, the auction coincides with the 30th anniversary of Schumacher’s first F1 championship win and is a tribute to his indelible racing legacy.

The eight watches on offer highlight key moments in Schumacher’s three-decade career in motorsport and could collectively hammer down for millions. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak crossing the block is “particularly notable,” according to Christie’s. The custom chronograph was given to Schumacher by Jean Todt. The French racing executive was the manager of Ferrari’s racing division from 1993 to 2008 and mentored a young Schumi after he joined the team in 1996. (Schumacher won his first two F1 championships with Benetton in 1994 and ’95, before scoring five consecutive titles for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004.)

Schumacher’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph.

The Royal Oak’s bespoke dial is replete with racing references. The seconds subdial features Ferrari’s famous Prancing Horse emblem, the 12-hour register showcases Schumacher’s red racing helmet, and the 30-minute counter is adorned with the numeral “1” and six stars that reflect Schumi’s victories between 1994 and 2003. The white-gold caseback is also engraved with a message celebrating his six F1 championship wins at the time.

Another highlight is a unique F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model from 2004. Again, the timepiece sports a bespoke dial with numerous nods to Ferrari. The circumference of the face features special symbols representing Schumacher’s seven F1 victories, his racing helmet, and the Prancing Horse badge. In addition, the 18-karat-gold movement has been inscribed with another personal message.

Schumacher’s F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1 Model.

“We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula One legends,” Rémi Guillemin, Christie’s head of watches for Europe and the U.S., said in a statement. “An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike.”

Timepieces from the Michael Schumacher collection will be exhibited in Los Angeles (March 20 to 22), Hong Kong (April 4 to 7), Taiwan (April 20 to 21), Dubai (April 27 to 30), New York (early May) and Geneva (May 10 to 12), before the auction at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on May 13.

