Michael Mosley's cause of death revealed

Dr Michael Mosley, 67, was tragically found dead days after going missing while on holiday with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, on the Greek island of Symi.

The TV doctor, who was known for appearing on This Morning and The One Show, did not sustain any injuries that meant that he was harmed by criminal activity after deciding to walk back to their holiday villa from the beach. It also appears to go against reports that he had suffered a heavy fall.

Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Dr Clare Bailey (Alamy)

The autopsy report also confirmed that he has passed away on the same day that he went missing, around two hours after he had been reported missing. Dr Mosley was found close to a restaurant, however, his exact cause of death is still yet to be established due to the condition of his remains - but is due to natural causes.

A rocky path near Saint Nikolas Beach in the Pedi district in Symi, Greece during the search for Dr Mosley (Yui Mok - PA Images)

CCTV footage has been uncovered showing Michael walking down a rocky slope, and walking at a slow pace while trying to reach the beach of Agia Marina, nearly to where he was found.

This map of Symi island shows the beach on which Dr Michael Mosley started his walk on Wednesday

Michael’s disappearance sparked a four-day search to try and locate him, and his wife Dr Bailey shared a statement in the hours following the discovery of his body, saying: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together.

"We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

Dr Michael Mosley didn't return from a walk in Greece (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

"Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.

Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect.

"I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all."