'Great for any occasion': Snap up this Michael Kors crossbody while it's nearly 50% off

Let's be real – how often do you reach for the last trendy item you bought on a whim? Exactly. When adding to your wardrobe, buying a statement piece or two is fun, but investing in staple pieces you'll wear for years is something your future self will thank you for.

If you want to build a closet of versatile pieces, when you find a high-quality handbag that you can wear all year long on a super sale, you should jump on it! Luckily, if you’re in the mood for an epic deal, we just spotted a gorgeous Michael Kors crossbody that is majorly marked down right now on Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

Originally retailing for $148, Michael Kors' Jet Set Crossbody Leather Bag is 48% off which brings it down to just $77. That steep discount saves you more than $70! This bag will go with any outfit and can be worn daily. Made of gorgeous Saffiano leather, this style is also sure to wear well over the years and last you for seasons to come. If you've been on the hunt for a dependable everyday bag, this is it.

Why do I need this?

Inside, you'll find two pouch pockets to help keep you organized with plenty of room to spare. The zippered design looks sleek while still having room for all of your essentials, including your wallet, sunglasses, keys and lip balm. The versatile strap is adjustable, so you can wear the purse on your shoulder or across your body when you want to be totally hands-free. With this bag, running around town or checking off errands is a breeze (and you'll look stylish while doing it).

The "Goldilocks" of crossbody bags — it's not too big, it's not too small, it's just right. (Amazon)

But that's not to say it isn't pretty enough for a night out — this bag can be styled for any occasion. While this purse is simple in design, the gold hardware accents on the strap, zipper and front-facing logo keep it feeling luxe. Think of this bag as your favorite little black dress. You can wear it out to dinner or pack it for vacation and know that it'll look good wherever you wear it.

What reviewers say

The Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Leather Bag is also a hit with Amazon shoppers and has earned a 4.7 out of five-star rating.

One please shopper advised, "If you’re thinking about it, buy it!" They went on to say the bag is "Very lightweight but spacious! Not too big nor too small — perfect for traveling."

Another happy customer said the bag is "great for any occasion" and it's "big enough for my wallet, purse and keys and still small enough that it doesn't get in the way. I'm a big fan of cross-body purses and this one has been my fav so far!"

A third fan dubbed the design the "Goldilocks" of bags. "This bag is 'just right' – not too big, not too small, not too heavy, really cool looking and reasonably priced for a designer bag. I am so picky about handbags and this one is a keeper!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

