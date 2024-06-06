A Miami theme park may see major change. Take a look at the attraction through the years
Miami Herald Archives
·1 min read
Will Jungle Island survive?
That’s the question with plans to redevelop the Watson Island site into condos and a free waterfront park.
The Miami theme park’s roots go back to 1936, when it opened as Parrot Jungle in what is now Pinecrest. The park moved to Watson Island, along the MacArthur Causeway in Miami, in 2003.
The attraction added other animals and a large complex for meetings and banquets.
Through the years, there were plans to the property into an eco-park adventure land with zip lines and a hotel. But those plans dissolved and have now given way to another proposal for a large condo complex and free park on the 18-acre site.
