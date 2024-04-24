Miami doughnut shop looks to Ballantyne and Plaza Midwood for next Charlotte sites

A year after making its North Carolina debut in Charlotte, The Salty is expanding right in doughnut giant Krispy Kreme’s back yard.

The Miami-based artisanal doughnut shop will open this fall in Ballantyne. The Salty joins other retailers opening at The Bowl at Ballantyne, including Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, expected to open next month, as well as several other restaurants opening this summer.

Just last week, Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain Wegmans said it will open its first Charlotte store in 2026 on the east side of Ballantyne as part of Northwood Investors’ Reimagine Ballantyne development project.

The Salty has plans for a third store in Charlotte in Plaza Midwood, according to the company’s website.

The Salty officials were not immediately available for comment..

The Salty opened its first doughnut shop in Charlotte last year at 1515 S. Tryon St. in South End, about a half-mile from Krispy Kreme’s global product and innovation center. Krispy Kreme moved its headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte in 2019.

The Salty Donut is opening a second store in Charlotte in the fall in Ballantyne. Mountaintop Films

What to expect at The Salty in Ballantyne

The family-owned doughnut chain — named one of the 31 “best donut shops in America” by Thrilled in 2018 — uses homemade and locally sourced ingredients.

Expect signature doughnuts like traditional glazed, a 24-hour brioche with vanilla bean glaze and brown butter and salt, vanilla bean cake doughnut.

The Salty offers seasonal doughnuts and store-specific flavors, according to the company.

The menu also includes baked goods including brisket-stuffed kolaches, homemade Pop Tarts, cookies and breakfast pastries, plus The Salty’s blend of coffee.

About The Salty plans

Wife-and-husband co-owners Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy Rodriguez started The Salty in 2015 as a pop-up shop peddling doughnuts from a 1950s Aljoa camper in a Miami parking lot.

The Salty now has 15 Salty stores and more planned in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia and Colorado.