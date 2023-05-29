Mix it up this Memorial Day: Grab this popular portable blender on sale for $20
Good news, smoothie lovers! It just got easier (and way cheaper) to get your favorite smoothies to-go. Whip one up each morn before you scoot out the door, after workouts at the gym, as a treat at the office or whenever and wherever the urge strikes with this portable, personal blender! Heck, why not bring it to the barbecue and hook up a daiquiri? Right now, the little Mialoe Portable Blender is on sale for Memorial Day in all five colors, starting at just $20 for the cute pink one (down from $24). Want more kitchen gear on mega sale for the long weekend? Click here.
Mialoe Portable Blender$20 $24Save $4
Mialoe Portable Blender$22 $26Save $4
Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
House Day Car Seat Headrest Hooks$5 $7Save $2
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Whall Handheld Vacuum$40 $200Save $160 with coupon
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)$200 $230Save $30
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $160Save $50 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $190Save $80 with coupon
Black+Decker Steam Mop$38 $55Save $17
Oraimo Stick Vacuum$120 $180Save $60
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$125 $345Save $220
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
Henckels Statement 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set with Block$230 $510Save $280
Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer$12 $20Save $8
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon
Veva Air Purifier$98 $167Save $69 with coupon
Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chairs$92 $150Save $58
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Mialoe Portable Blender
The little 1-pound, 9-inch wonder makes smoothies, shakes, juices and more in seconds flat. Charge it via USB, and you won't have to plug it in. No extra cups needed, either — just drink straight from the source! Read on to find out why 3,500 fans have given the Mialoe five glowing stars.
The Mialoe personal blender features six stainless steel blades and even has a built-in strainer to filter out the pulp. Charge it up and toss it in your purse for breakfast on the fly, your gym bag for post-workout protein shakes, or your picnic basket for a sunshine-y refreshment.
"My new toy!!!" wrote a delighted shopper. "I love, love, love my portable blender. I always take this to work with me and several of my co-workers [are] in awe...It is very easy to clean."
Another five-star reviewer wrote: "I love the fact that it is portable because I don’t need to charge it all the time. Now when I go to work, instead of buying drinks, I just cut some fruits the night before and make my own fruit juice at work. It’s so much healthier and cleaner than drinks that I purchase in stores."
The mini blender has a capacity of about 10 to 12 ounces, which is just right for shoppers. "It's smaller than a Smartwater bottle, which is perfect for me," said one happy shopper.
They also say cleanup is a cinch.
One fan tossed their big juicer out altogether: "I used to have a big juicer which took up space in my small kitchen, and hard to clean. I have been so done with it and recently decided to...just get a small blender. Turns out it is very wise. The portable blender makes a cup of juice each time — right for a single person like me. It doesn't take up too much space...I can bring it to work, picnic and hiking. Fresh juice wherever you are!"
Try it for baby too! Raved a parent: "I love this item sooooo much! ... I use it to make baby food and mix formula. It works perfectly. I am considering buying another one for my husband to make his protein shake."
What will you use it for?
Mialoe Portable Blender
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
