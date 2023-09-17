Mia Khalifa Closes the Show at KNWLS SS24

KNWLS' Spring/Summer 2024 showcase was characterized by a "need for speed," according to the collection notes, "fuelled by a primal urge to skirt life's edge." Dubbed Petrol, the showcase saw model and former adult film star Mia Khalifa closing the show, followed by an appearance from Lily McMenamy.

A high-octane fusion of KNWLS signatures and new season silhouettes, SS24 followed the brand's recent Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration and acted as the perfect follow-up. Read on for Hypebae's summary of the KNWLS showcase at London Fashion Week.

WHO: Mia Khalifa closed the runway show, followed by model and actor Lily McMenamy (aka daughter of Kristen McMenamy.)

WHERE: The show took place at a Grade II listed building dubbed Old Billingsgate -- formerly a popular London market and now repurposed into a multi-functional events space.

TOUCH: Distinctive textures characterized KNWLS SS24, fusing tactile details like tassels and braiding with soft shapes and silhouettes. Checked patterns and floral prints took over mini skirts and matching tops, paired with new denim washes, circular bleach motifs, crackled leather and scratched-out camo.

SEE: Fan favorites like KNWLS' Claw Moto jacket, signature corsets and Fang and Razr Bags made a triumphant return to the runway, alongside the brand's long-standing partnership with Parisian jewellery label Panconesi. Jagged enamelled spikes and serpentine hoop earrings acted as perfect accompaniments to the rebellious garments, punctuated by feminine silhouettes like asymmetrical skirts and minidresses.

TASTE: The grunge girlie continues to be one of fashion's favorite trends, characterized by leather, washed out denim and oil-slicked haircuts. Color palettes of blue, green and pink act as our mantra this season, along side contemporary reimaginings of classic check and denim.