From Mexico to Sardinia: Here Are the Most Expensive Airbnb Beachfront Rentals Around the World

Nothing says vacation like a trip to the beach. But how much would you splash out for a totally over-the-top rental?

For those yearning for a luxury weekend by the sea, a new study combed through the most expensive beachfront Airbnb listings in every country and came up with a ranking of the world’s top 10 priciest vacation properties. To put things into perspective, the report found that the average Airbnb rental goes for $137 per night. Naturally, the nightly rate for a billionaire-style villa on the beach is going to cost way more. Let’s get into it.

The most expensive beachfront Airbnb is an $18,000-per-night private island in the Bahamas.

There are two properties that rank as the most expensive Airbnbs on the planet. For an eye-watering $18,000 a night, you can book a stay at Middle Cay, an idyllic private island in the Bahamas, or live it up at Casa del Oso, a 10-bedroom waterfront mansion in Punta Mita, Mexico.

In the third spot is Villa Harrah in Glenbrook, Nevada, which ranks as the most expensive rental in the United States. The 20,000-square-foot Lake Tahoe chalet, originally built in 1963 by casino operator William F. Harrah, runs a cool $17,000 per night. In comparison, the next most expensive vacation rental in the U.S. is the $11,000 per night Villa Salt Acres in Stonington, Connecticut, which includes 2,000 feet of pristine coastline with 400 feet of private beach, along with a boat dock, a tennis court, a movie theater, and a wine cellar.

Villa Harrah on Lake Tahoe is the priciest beachfront vacation rental in the United States.

Coming in at the fourth spot is Mansion Villa at Daios, a sea-facing retreat in Crete. The $16,995-per-night residence on Daios Cove, the most expensive Airbnb in Europe, offers panoramic ocean views, an infinity pool, a sprawling stone terrace, and an indoor spa area that’s replete with a sauna, a massage room, and a gym.

If you’ve got $16,311 to burn, you can enjoy a stay at Finca J in the medieval Spanish village of Begur, and for $15,000, you can book a stay for up to 24 guests at Villa Punta Aguila inside the swanky Casa de Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic.

CieloMar in Costa Rica ranks seventh on the list and goes for $13,265 per night; the villa can accommodate up to 12 guests in six bedrooms. The home is shaped like the bow of a ship and comprises every enviable amenity imaginable, from a volcanic stone-lined infinity pool to a wet bar and a Zen garden.

Rounding out the top 10 are Crystal Springs, a $12,500-per-night beachfront compound in Barbados that provides a staggering 12,000 square feet across six buildings serviced by a staff of 14; the $12,000-per-night Pearns Bay House in Antigua, which can accommodate up to a dozen guests; and, for $11,946 per night, there’s Villa Hortensia on the coast of Sardinia.

