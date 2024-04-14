Metuchen named best place to live in NJ and one of the best nationally

Finance magazine Money.com just published its annual staple list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and the first location on the list sits here in the Garden State.

After recently picking up an award for having a Great American Main Street, the Borough of Metuchen picked up another honor by holding one of the 50 spots of the 2024 edition of the coveted Money list, something that is not surprising for such an enticing town.

All dressed up for the holidays, downtown Metuchen has more than doubled in size to 1.4 million square feet with several recent retail and residential developments. More are under construction and planned.

With a population of 15,000 people, this Middlesex County town was included because of its uniqueness, resilience and thriving economy, the publication says.

It also stressed how the once a simple New York City commuter town, transformed itself greatly in less than ten years boasting a picturesque downtown that hosts a full calendar of cultural events such as its restaurant week, Lunar New Year festivities, and more.

The Lunar New Year was celebrated with a dragon along Main Street.

"Thanks to The Metuchen Downtown Alliance, a local nonprofit, the once-ailing city now bustles with life; reinvigorated by a diverse group of neighbors that buzz in and out of locally-owned ice cream shops, boba cafes and tequila bars," Money reported.

Still, according to Money, Metuchen is also an ideal place for those seeking peaceful environment "characterized by its quaint charm and serene, family-oriented atmosphere."

Moreover, the list highlighted Metuchen's walkability, its proximity and direct train line to New York City, and its highly rated public school district, with excellent teachers and test scores.

A bridge in Metuchen that was painted in 2017 to encourage people to shop local.

How Money's 'Best places to live of 2024' list was made?

The 2024 Best Places to Live list highlighted American municipalities that are diverse, affordable, thriving economically with an exceptional quality of life.

Money said it made the list through research and reporting with emphasis on livability, equity and sustainability. The publication also asked readers for suggestions, it said.

Along with qualitative traits, the list also took into account data on the following benchmarks:

The health of the local job market

The average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters

The percentage of residents in poverty

The quality of public schools

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Metuchen on Money.com lists for best places to live in NJ & nationally