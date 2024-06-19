Metro Atlanta attraction named one of the best places in U.S. to watch sunrise on summer solstice

A metro Atlanta location has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to watch the summer solstice.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Website Mixbook conducted a survey of 3,000 places to watch the sunrise on the summer solstice, which is June 20. They whittled it down to 150 best places in the U.S. to honor the solstice tradition. The summer solstice is the day with the longest period of daylight of the year. The event happens twice year, once in the northern hemisphere and once in the southern.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia’s Stone Mountain came in at #4.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Just outside Atlanta, the summit of Stone Mountain offers panoramic views of the surrounding area,” Mixbook wrote. “Watching the sunrise from here provides a stunning perspective of the city and the natural landscape.”

Tybee Island on Georgia’s coast also made the list at #54. Nearby Jekyll Island came in at #103.

Stone Mountain joins other scenic destinations like Lake Tahoe, Utah’s Arches National Park, the Grand Canyon and Key West in the top 10.