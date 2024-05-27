Methodist pastor in Gainesville to use doctorate degree to help others

The Rev. Dr. Mary Mitchell celebrated earning her Doctor of Ministry degree from Emory Candler School of Theology with family and friends on Saturday.

Her passion to help others was the reason she pursued her doctorate degree, said Mitchell, who has been senior pastor at Bartley Temple United Methodist Church in northeast Gainesville since 2011.

Her dissertation was titled "Equipping and Motivating Local and Rural Pastors for Ministry."

"I want to make a difference," said Mitchell, who is part of the North Central District Rural Church Network created in 2021. The network includes 18 Black churches in the district that are underserved and its members strive to bring churches together and equip them with resources to prepare them for their roles in the communities they serve.

Growing up in Louisiana, Mitchell dedicated herself to the Lord at age 11, and her thirst for education was fueled when she heard a message on the radio one day from singer Lou Rawls that stuck with her.

"Without an education, you might as well be dead," was the message delivered by Rawls said Mitchell.

Guardian Newsletter: Bartley Temple youth honor fathers

After graduating from Lake Providence Senior High School in Lake Providence, Louisiana, Mitchell’s path to higher education began when she earned an associate’s degree from Los Angeles City College, a degree from the Los Angeles Medical Nursing Program before graduating from the Florida Community College Jacksonville Police Academy, Edward Waters College with an undergraduate degree, Jacksonville Theological Seminary with a bachelor's degree and master's degree, Asbury Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree, which led to her earning her doctorate from Emory Candler School of Theology.

The Rev. Dr. Mary Mitchell, middle, smiles during her doctoral graduation celebration on Saturday at the Senior Recreation Center in Gainesville. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

"The ultimate goal is to empower pastors and impact the congregation positively and spread the kingdom of God," Mitchell said. "If we're not doing that, we're just showing up on Sundays."

Family, friends and church members helped the Rev. Dr. Mary Mitchell of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church celebrate her earning a Doctor of Ministry degree from Emory Candler School of Theology. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

Mitchell is also a member of Impact Duval - a group of pastors in the Duval community in northeast Gainesville that helps residents become self-aware and self-sufficient.

"That's why we created Impact Duval to meet the needs of the community because one church and one pastor can't do it by themselves," Mitchell said.

The keynote speaker during the ceremony was the Rev. Dr. Marie Herring, pastor of DaySpring Baptist Church. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

Mitchell plans on creating a platform to help local and rural pastors access the proper training to becoming a pastor.

The platform will help trainees be accountable to complete their work because other pastors will see their progress and check if they have completed their work or not, she said

"I fight for those who can't fight for themselves," Mitchell said. "I work to find out what skills they need.”

She also plans on creating a book that covers what she shared in her dissertation, Mitchell said, as well as creating a set pay salary for local pastors.

"I heard that some pastors are receiving $250 a month and that's wrong on so many levels," Mitchell said.

Some pastors suffer from burnout and lack the skills and confidence they need to be successful pastors, Mitchell said.

Through interviews and focus groups, Mitchell researched problems and solutions to create effective training methods.

"There's no such thing as a part-time pastor," Mitchell said. "Most are working full-time jobs. As a pastor you are on-call 24/7. I strive to find training methods to tailor to them so they don't spread themselves thin."

The theme for Mitchell's ceremony was, "More Was Required."

It featured singing by Elder Dr. D.E. Richardson II, founder and pastor of TOPROC in Gainesville, Sharon McClendon and Minister Sebrenah Phillips of DaySpring Baptist Church.

There was a video presentation describing Mitchell's journey and a performance by the Bartley Temple praise dancers.

Family, friends and church members showered her with gifts and flowers and shared how much Mitchell meant to them.

The keynote speaker was the Rev. Dr. Marie Herring, pastor of DaySpring, which is located directly across the street from Bartley Temple on Northeast Eighth Avenue in Gainesville.

Herring's speech referred to the tagline in Ford automobile commercials which states, "Built for the road ahead."

Mitchell and those attending the ceremony are built for the journey ahead, Herring said.

"When you go through trouble, God will be there," she said. "There's a reason why your rearview mirror is smaller than your front window."

Cars go through rigorous road tests and adverse conditions to test their strength, Herring said. "Whenever you are going to do something, see it as a road test you are going through in life," Herring said

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville pastor uses education to help fellow clergy and community