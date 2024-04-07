Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day parade rolls after being postponed

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Metairie was full of green and loaded with tradition in celebration of the Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, April 7.

Float riders tossed produce into the crowd, a day they’d been waiting for since being rescheduled last month due to weather.

“I am so excited to ride in the parade. I can’t wait to see all the families out there waiting to have a great time while I throw them my cabbages and carrots, and my moon pies. I am so excited,” said float rider Heather Lissarragle.

“Amazing, you know the weather is great. We had a little trouble with the produce, but everybody is out here to have a good time. We got a good family, good friends, good drinks. We are here to have a good time,” said float rider Beau Nagel.

Some float riders say they are looking for people with the best dance moves to throw the fresh produce to.

“Whoever is screaming the most and going crazy,” said float rider Marie Brown.

“Whoever is waving their hands a lot,” said float rider Stella Caruso.

“Usually if we have something nice, like a big bead, we tell them the shake it a little bit. Make them work for it, especially the cabbages,” said float rider Melinda Farr.

The energy all day long was unmatched as floats continued to roll down the streets. One rider talked about how fun it was seeing everyone celebrating Irish heritage. He says it makes him happy to be there with family.

“It’s fun. You get to throw produce to kids and families and grandparents. It’s enjoyable. I like being with them and having fun on the float,” said float rider Freddie Frazier.

