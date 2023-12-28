Messy Pets? These Are the Best Cleaners for Hair, Stains, and More



Picture this: You get a brand new carpet/rug/couch and you love it oh so much. So you obviously want to take the best possible care of it! Enter: Your fur baby with lots of hair and/or the tendency to mistake your beautiful floors as a personal toilet. But fear not! We found the best pet cleaners around to rid of their messes.

Whether your living room sofa is covered in fur or your favorite rug is moonlighting as a litter box, there’s a solution out there for ya. From extra powerful vacuums to super strong stain removers, cleanup just got a whole lot easier.

Ahead, the best pet cleaners to keep your home spotless through potty training, shedding, and more!

SpotClean Pro™ Portable Carpet Cleaner

Smelly stains? Never heard of ‘em thanks to this no-frills carpet cleaner from Bissell. The device boasts high-speed suction power that deep cleans the stingiest of spots, lifting up dirt and whatever else may be hiding in your carpet fibers. It also dispenses a cleaning formula while high-speed scrubbing to tackle any extra residue from ~accidents~, handling all the dirty work for us.

Shop Now SpotClean Pro™ Portable Carpet Cleaner bissell.com $164.79

V11 Vacuum

Your fur bb’s shedding is no match for this powerful vacuum from Dyson, trust. The V11 is a cordless and lightweight model with high-speed suction power, aka it’s perf for clearing up pesky fur. It even has signature technology that’s specifically designed to untangle hair within the machine once it’s cleaned up–no clogging here! Plus, emptying it is a breeze thanks to its auto-eject button.

Shop Now V11 Vacuum dyson.com $349.99

Pet Stain Eraser Plus

Say goodbye to dirty paws, pee stains, and whatever else your pet might bring into the house with this handheld cleaner. It simultaneously releases a stain-removing formula and scrubs in minutes, making spot cleaning a breeze. Its portable design is great for floors, as well as furniture, stairs, and other smaller surface areas. Did someone say spotless? Oh yeah, we did.

Shop Now Pet Stain Eraser Plus amazon.com $99.99

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Pet Pro Plus

If clumps of hair are basically decor around your house, then this under-$100 vacuum will be a lifesaver. At less than three pounds, it’s the most lightweight and portable device on this list. It’s ideal for furniture, carpet, and hard-to-reach crevices. Not to mention, its hands-free ejection makes it super easy to clean out and thousands of pet parents rave about how quickly and easily it sucks up hair and dirt.

Shop Now Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Pet Pro Plus amazon.com $67.98

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor

With more than 75,000 glowing five-star reviews from pet owners across the internet, we can trust that this spray is a serious life-changer. The formula not only removes stains from any type of mess, but also removes the odor that comes with said mess. Doesn’t leave any discoloration behind so it's safe to use on carpet, furniture, and wherever else they may pee and poo.

Shop Now Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor amazon.com $19.16

Xionlab Professional Stain Remover & Pet Odor Eliminator

There’s nothing worse than smelling urine as soon as you walk in a home, and we would hate that for you. So if your carpet endures all types of accidents from your pet (we love them unconditionally, right?!), then this odor-defying spray will help eliminate any lingering smells. The spray leaves behind a fresh aroma, so it not only takes away the stinky smells, but also replaces them with a clean one.

Shop Now Xionlab Professional Stain Remover & Pet Odor Eliminator amazon.com $22.98

