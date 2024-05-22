Mesa County Coroner’s Office to host Death Cafe

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will host its first Death Cafe on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Death Cafe is a setting for open conversation about all aspects of death, dying and living. The coroner’s office stated the meeting is not a support group or an educational seminar, but rather, “a chance to talk about death in an effort to enhance life.”

Death Cafe will be at Colorado Craft Coffee and Beer House at 1144 N. 12th Street. The event is free to attend and will start at 6 p.m. For more information, email westernslopegna@gmail.com.

