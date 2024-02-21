Mesa airport's new $28M concourse is now open. Here's what fliers can expect

One of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport's biggest improvements for passengers is finally ready to debut.

The airport's $28 million, 30,000-square-foot concourse will open to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 21, adding five gates to the airport's capacity.

As airport staff readies the concourse for its first flights, they're optimistic it will help its airlines — currently Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines — operate more efficiently and better serve a growing community.

Airport staff held a ribbon cutting for the new concourse on Tuesday, Feb. 20, attended by White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez, U.S. Reps. Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego and Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Why is the Mesa airport's new concourse a big deal?

The concourse, funded in part with $14.4 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will make flying easier for passengers.

Meeting travelers' needs now is critical because of record growth at the airport. During the 2022-23 fiscal year that started in July 2022 and ended June 2023, more than 1.9 million people flew through Gateway Airport. That was about 100,000 more passengers than 2021-22, marking a 6% increase.

Stanton was instrumental in helping secure the funding, personally urging Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson to support the infrastructure law grant for the concourse.

“We had to make a case strongly with the Department of Transportation … you have to claw your way to get to those resources,” Stanton told The Arizona Republic. “These are taxpayer dollars from Arizonans and we want to make sure we get our fair share of those resources. Plus, this airport is fast growing, with new air service announced regularly.”

The new concourse is important to tourism and economic growth in the East Valley because it will better position Gateway Airport to meet greater demand for service to medium-sized airports that major airlines aren’t serving.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is getting ready to open the new south terminal concourse, pictured here on Jan. 24, 2024.

The airport's executive director, J. Brian O'Neill, said during Tuesday's ribbon cutting that the new concourse will help Allegiant and Sun Country operate more efficiently, plus help the airport attract more airlines.

Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson, who also serves as chair of Mesa Gateway's board of directors, said Tuesday that the new concourse would eliminate the weather extremes passengers had to deal with until now. Instead of a concourse, the airport used a set of temporary portable buildings in an outdoor courtyard that often exposed passengers to the elements.

Perez, the White House advisor, called Mesa Gateway's new concourse an example of the transformational infrastructure investments being made across the country.

And Mesa Mayor John Giles said he was most excited to see passengers in the terminal for the first time on Wednesday.

"Let's wear this building out," he said.

When does the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport concourse open?

The first scheduled departure out of Mesa Gateway's new concourse on Wednesday, Feb. 20, is an 8 a.m. flight to Bismarck Municipal Airport in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The first arriving flight, coming from Des Moines, Iowa, is expected to land at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Airport spokesman Ryan Smith said at least four of the five new gates will be in regular use throughout the first day.

What's inside Mesa Gateway Airport's new concourse?

The new concourse includes these features:

Five new gates: Gates 1-4 plus a Gate 1A to ensure continuity with Gates 5-10 in the terminal's adjoining concourse.

First Jet Market, a grab-and-go market featuring convenience items and Arizona-themed souvenirs like cactus candy, hot sauce and jalapeño jelly.

Nursing stations.

Outdoor spaces, including an animal relief area and a patio connected to Macayo's Mexican Food with 10 tables.

Seating areas with charging ports for laptops and other electronics.

