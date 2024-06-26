Merrell's Bestselling Shoes Are Under $100 But The Sale Won't Last Long

Merrell's semi-annual sale is here. Take up to 30% off some of its bestselling shoes today. Merrell

Merrell is one of the most popular brands for performance footwear, and right now, it’s having a semi-annual sale on some of its bestsellers — including discounts on some of the latest versions of its most popular shoes. For a limited time, you can saveup to 30% off select Merrell sandals and sneakers. That adds up to so many of the bestsellers under $100!

Walkers, runners and hikers can find some of the sale’s biggest discounts on its trail and hiking shoes, while anyone seeking some breezy summertime sandals can find colorful models to bask in the sunshine. If you’re having trouble sifting the best of the best of what’s currently discounted, check out some of our sub-$100 picks from the bestsellers in the sale below.

Merrell's Speed Fusion sandals are just under $60 if you're looking for a summer sandal. These modern strappy shoes look visually similar to a pair of Teva or Chaco sandals, but they have a cork footbed that contorts to the shape of your feet over time. Grab a pair in women's sizes 5-11 in one of five colors.



Promising review: “Just bought these for a vacation to costa Rica. Didn't have time to break them in before I went and they were absolutely perfect! Not even a hint of a blister and we went over wet rocks and slippery conditions on some of our hikes that had the others in my family sliding and slipping and these sandals were not slippery at all. Through the streams as well and dried reasonably fast. I will be wearing these all summer for sure with pleasure!” — Bethers

$58.99+ at Merrell (Typically $85)

The lightweight Morphlite running shoes are best on breezy trails and paths with little to no obstacles, making them great road-to-trail sneakers. They're made with recycled materials and feature a sticky outsole designed for grip on slippy terrain. Several reviewers love the Morphlites for their colorful style and soft outsoles.



Grab a pair at 30% off, in one of seven colors in men's sizes 7-15 or one of six colors in women's sizes 5-11.



Promising review: “I feel like I've finally found my perfect tennis shoe. I am usually a size 5 with a higher instep and not slim feet (also wouldn't be a wide though). Ended up getting these in a 5 1/2 and they're so wonderful. So light and squishy, but as others have mentioned, not flimsy. I just ordered my 3rd pair. If you have super slender feet they may not be your favorite, but for those of us who like more room for the foot/toes to spread out, try these!” — Hand24

Men's $69.99+ At Merrell (Typically $100)

Women's $69.99+ At Merrell (Typically $100)

The Embark sneakers are made for everyday wear and are equipped with Merrell's popular FloatPro Foam Midsole for a lightweight, cushy step. A Vibram outsole helps grip over wet terrain and gravel, while its recycled knit upper lends them some breathability. These are reviewer favorites for walking and casual lifestyle use.



These are 30% off and available in six colors in men's sizes 7-15 and five colors in women's sizes 5-11.



Promising review: “I love these shoes for walking, They a very light wieght, have the support I need with just a little bit of bounce. I like lthem with a lightweight liner sock. The slip on prevents any uneven pressure on the instep, while the laces allow for adjusting for just the right fit. I'm planning to buy a second pair.” — Julher

Men's $76.99+ At Merrell (Typically $110)

Women's $76.99+ At Merrell (Typically $110)

These foam sandals are easygoing and casual, and some reviewers say they have great arch support and traction for summer walks. They're currently just under $60. Grab a pair in brown or black and women's sizes 5-11.



Promising review: “I’m purchased a 2 months ago and the best sandals I ever got I’m in Florida and in Florida heat is perfect the feet is not sweaty and very comfortable for walking in the hot Florida weather .” — Rita

Women's $55.99+ At Merrell (Typically $80)

Merrell's latest Agility Peak trail runners may have just been released a few months ago, but that hasn't stopped them from being part of the semi-annual sale. These are for trail running and agile hiking, built lightweight and with a mesh upper for high breathability and moisture-wicking. These shoes have a rock plate, which is designed to protect your feet from debris and rugged terrain, plus they have a toe cap to block accidental stubs.



These are 30% off in men's sizes 7-15 and women's sizes 7-11, and they're on sale in eight colors.



Promising review: “Move over Hoka, the speed goat has nothing on this shoe! Cushioning in all the right places makes for an amazing run. Add in the Vibram outsole and i never need another trail shoe. I also just wear these as my everyday sneaker because they are so comfortable.” — WestP

Men's $97.99+ At Merrell (Typically $140)

Women's $97.99+ At Merrell (Typically $140)

These ultra-popular hiking shoes are a mainstay in Merrell's collection, and they're 30% off right now. They combine leather with synthetic fabrics for a breathable upper that's great for keeping cool on steamy, hot hikes. They're also stylish enough for casual wear and have a plush tongue and ankle collar for keeping comfy all-day. Grab a pair in men's sizes 7-15 in white or brown.



Promisuing review: “I've been a huge fan of the Moab 2 and ordered the Moab 3 immediately when I saw it on Merrell's website. Very supportive and incredibly durable and breathable, as always. Couldn't imagine backpacking with anything else. Did 16 miles yesterday and on the tough Arizona trail - these were amazing.” — Eric F.

Men's $83.99+ At Merrell (Typically $120)

