'Long enough to cover my tummy and behind' this cardigan is on double-discount for as low as $26

The Halloween decorations are up and autumn leaves are starting to fall accompanied by a chill in the air that's giving us the shivers! To warm us up, there's no piece of clothing that can welcome the first temperature drop of the year quite like the cardigan — the one Amazon shoppers are snuggling up in is the Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan and we are here for it.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a good cardigan for under $40, but thanks to the sale plus a coupon, you can get this cardigan for as low as $26 — but you'd better hurry! Fall starts Saturday and this double-discount won't last long.

When the weather turns chilly, you can never have too many cardigans. They can make a outfit out of just about anything: a skirt, dress, jeans and, of course, leggings. While the Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan is soft and cozy, long enough to go with legging and comes in 33 different colors. That means there's a color for every outfit that needs some warming up. You can wear this sweater open or button it up when it gets really cold. It also features two side pockets big enough to fit a phone.

'More than a sweater; it’s an experience!' wrote one of over 17,000 five-star fans. (Photo: Amazon)

More than 17,000 shoppers rave about this cardi. Some call it flattering, others say it's cozy and some gush that it gives them coverage in all the right places.

"It’s long enough to cover my tummy and behind and roomy enough to wear something under it or not too big if I want to wear it alone," shared a five-star fan. It looks great with jeans and boots. I got it on a really good sale but now that I know it works I would have spent more!"

"Just what I wad looking for to complete a fall look," wrote another savvy shopper. "I like the way it is long enough to cover my backside, and has pockets. It buttons up for real warmth, not just a fashion statement."

"This cardigan is absolutely flattering and comfortable," raved another rave reviewer. "It is oversized but not frumpy or baggy."

"Soft and cuddly sweater for curling up with tea and a magazine!" wrote an excited shopper. "More than a sweater; it’s an experience!"

One shopper who called this cardigan a pleasant surprise warned: "My only complaint is that the sleeves could be a couple inches longer, but I have abnormally long arms, so I doubt anyone else would have much of an issue."

