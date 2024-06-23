Mermaids, fairies, pirates and more coming to Virginia Aquarium

Explore an enchanted make-believe world under the sea with FantaSea Evenings at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center on July 16 and 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Guests can meet pirates, mythical dragons, mermaids and fairies with twinkling eyes. Write yourself into the storybook with family-friendly activities including trivia games, bioluminescent crafts, face painting, aquarium animal ambassadors and more.

Tickets are on sale now for $32.95 for adults, $27.95 for youth and free for 4-year-olds and under.

See virginiaaquarium.com for more information and tickets.