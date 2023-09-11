Amazon's No.1 bestselling bikini trimmer is just $40 (nearly 50% off), today only

What is it?

Getting a precise trim down there can be tricky, given all the nooks, crannies and curves. If waxing or shaving with a razor isn't your thing, it's a good idea to invest in a bikini trimmer for regular maintenance. Well, just for today, Amazon is running a mega-sale on the Meridian Original Bikini Trimmer — it's nearly 50% off! There are other Meridian products on sale today, including a male groomer and body hair trimmer, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Why is it a good deal?

The Meridian Original Bikini Trimmer will usually set you back $75 — it's just $40 'til midnight! It's also Amazon's No.1 bestselling bikini trimmer, with more than 13,600 five-star reviews.

Why do I need this?

Pubic hair maintenance is personal, and everyone has their preferred method. But if you like to get a close shave or prefer it a little longer, a bikini trimmer is the way to go.

The Meridian shaver allows you to get a close shave without causing irritation or razor burn, leaving smooth skin in its wake. It's waterproof, so you can trim in the shower, and offers several guards — 0, 3, 6, 9 and 12 millimeters — for a precise cut.

This trimmer is rechargeable and fires up again in minutes. Just plug it in after you use it and you'll be good to go again soon. It even comes with a one-year manufacturer and "no-nick" warranty.

Get a smooth finish without any razor burn. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 13,600 reviewers rave about how well this trimmer works. "I’m literally sitting here after using it in shock from how well it worked," said a happy customer. "I used it right after my shower with no attachments, just went straight on my skin with the trimmer part and it was perfect. It was smooth, no pain, no pinches (make sure to slightly tug the skin back when using), and I even went against the hair direction for a closer shave and it was so smooth. Make sure to clear the trimmer head of the hair whenever you see it getting kind of built up, I had to do it about three times in one trim but it wasn’t an issue."

A fellow fan raved about how smooth the razor is on their skin. "I absolutely love this trimmer. You don’t have to worry about it cutting too close to the skin and nicking you, charges fast and can be very ideal for travel!" they wrote. "The price point compared to others is amazing, plus it’s waterproof!! Normally I’d get razor burns and ingrown hairs which would itch growing back from using standard razors but not anymore."

Again, this sale is just for today. Snag your own trimmer at a serious discount while you still can.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

