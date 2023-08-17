Mercedes-AMG’s Exclusive SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur Variant Was Inspired by the California Coast

Mercedes-AMG’s latest exclusive ride was made to be driven down California’s iconic Pacific Coast Highway.

The German marque’s performance sub-brand has unveiled an exclusive SL63 variant called the Manukatur Big Sur at this year’s Monterey Car Week. The gorgeous roadster features a unique appearance package inspired by the Golden State’s coast.

The newest SL63 is meant to show off the possibilities of Manukatur, Mercedes’s customization program. The convertible is finished in one of the department’s many exclusive colors, Orange Flame Metallic, a choice that was inspired by the region’s breathtaking sunsets. Chrome trim, a black soft top and gloss black 21-inch wheels with matching calipers were chosen to highlight the richness of the hue.

Inside the Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur

The interior and its contour seats are covered in hand-stitched black and red Nappa leather with a special diamond pattern and orange contrast stitchings. The center console, dashboard and door cards all feature splashes of Orange Flame Metallic to match the exterior, and the cabin has also been equipped with Burmeister’s high-end 3D Surround Sound audio system.

The SL63 Manukatur Big Sur doesn’t come with any mechanical upgrades, but it is based on the fully loaded version of the convertible so we don’t think many drivers will mind. Under the vehicle’s hood, you’ll AMG’s potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. It’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels and generates 577 hp and 590 ft lbs of torque. That’s enough oomph to shoot the car from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. In addition to AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel drive setup, the car also features a front-axle life system, Active Ride Control suspension and Dynamic Plus package.

The Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur from the side

Mercedes says that the SL63 Manukatur Big Sur will only be available to buy in the US and only in limited quantities. No price has been announced yet, but thanks to all its special features, we imagine it will start north of the standard version’s $183,000 starting price.

