Merced is hosting inaugural Lowrider’s Holiday Celebration this weekend. See what it offers

Merced will host the inaugural Lowrider’s Holiday Celebration on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the car culture is new on the scene.

Lowrider enthusiasts welcome the chance to share their love of souped-up vehicles.

“...It’s just truly a way of life more than it’s our culture. Everyday we come across it. Everyday we, you know, we think of it. So turning it into our culture is something that is what we live by,” said Noel Martinez, president of the Carnales Unidos Merced Chapter.

The Merced Chapter of Carnales Unidos has been serving the community for many years. In 1979 they painted over the graffiti at Stephen Leonard Park. This was the first act of service on record, said Martinez.

Merced residents are invited to attend Merced’s inaugural Lowrider’s Holiday Celebration taking place this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clothing and merchandise vendors, as well as a DJ will be in attendance. Canal St. between W. Main St., and W 18th St. and Bob Hart Square will be closed for the event.

California had its first ever Lowrider Holiday in 2023, organized by Carlos Molina. It was held in Sacramento where 16 counties participated. This year, Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Annissa Fragoso wanted to do the same for Merced.

Fragoso put the holiday proclamation in motion by bringing it to the attention of Mayor Matthew Serratto. On June 3, Serratto signed the proclamation which proclaimed Sunday, June 23, 2024, as LowRider Holiday in the City of Merced.

“...I just thought it was time you know to really highlight what they do. I mean they do so much positive, you know, positivity in the community. I felt it was just long overdue,” Fragoso said.

Local car clubs serve the community in many ways through food drives, toy drives, turkey distributions during the holidays and has supported the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Mercado Night Markets since 2021, said Fragoso.

Carnales Unidos was originally founded in 1978

The Merced chapter of Carnales Unidos was started by Tino Garza and Mike Hermosillo, nicknamed “Bigfoot.” Garza was first affiliated with the mother chapter in Bakersfield before starting a chapter in Merced. A third chapter is located in Fresno.

Since then, the Merced chapter has given back to the community through toy drives and worked with organizations like Toys for Tots and the Isaiah Project.

This past Christmas, Carnales Unidos worked with Cheerful Giving for their Barbers & Businesses Give Back event. Things like toys, skateboards, and bikes were given out to the kids of Merced. Local barbers and businesses also gave out free haircuts and merchandise.

“We made a lot of families very happy. We put smiles on kids’ face,” Martinez said. “Every time we do this, that was our biggest pay off. Is just being able to reach over and give a small child a gift.”

Members of the Carnales Unidos Merced Chapter.

Carnales Unidos has worked with its nine members putting together community events like these but they are open to collaborate with other car clubs in the future.

“Because at the end of the day it is not about the car clubs when it comes to giving, it’s about our community,” Martinez said.

For Sunday’s event, there are currently about 100 cars and 11 car clubs that will be in attendance. This is a free event for the community of Merced.

Cars will make their way in at 7 a.m. and those interested in bringing out their car should contact Carlos Machuca at 209-261-4995.

“I think I can stand here and say that I speak for a lot of us that are into lowriding, that there’s not a moment that doesn’t go by that we think about it or revolve our life around it,” Martinez said.