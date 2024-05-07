Meow Wolf co-founder to launch interactive spa in Austin, Texas

May 6—Meow Wolf co-founder Corvas Brinkerhoff is leaving the immersive arts company to open a "first-of-its-kind" spa in Austin, Texas.

The spa, scheduled to open in 2026 and called Submersive, will span 25,000 square feet and will integrate art and neuroscience concepts such as saunas, steam rooms, pools and cold plunges that will create "measurable state changes in guests while they literally submerge themselves into art," the company said in a news release.

The spa, once up and running, is expected to attract 200,000 annual visitors.

"At Submersive, we believe there's an opportunity to go beyond relaxation, to create environments that transport us into elevated states like awe, wonder, euphoria, inspiration, connection, and even transcendence," Brinkerhoff said in a statement.

He added: "As we scale into new markets, we'll deepen our scientific understanding of these multisensory experiences, and in turn empower the creation of experiences that make you feel even better."