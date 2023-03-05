This wallet is money: Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is on sale for $8 — today only

Looking for a great anniversary or birthday gift for your fella? Well, how about an awesome new billfold? One of the biggest gripes men have is carrying around a thick, bulky wallet in their back pocket. We've found a fantastic replacement for that weighty wad. Amazon is having a mega-sale on Travelambo products, including the bestselling Travelambo Slim Wallet for as little as $8 (was $12), but only 'til midnight.

Travelambo Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 The Travelambo wallet has thousands of perfect five-star reviews to back it up. It has a slim, minimalist design measuring only 0.12-inch thick. You can stock cash, credit cards and much more in this handy, lightweight winner. $8 at Amazon

Each wallet is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it is equipped with RFID-blocking technology. Choose from 25 colors and styles, starting at just $8.

Below are a few reasons why reviewers call this the “best wallet ever.”

So handsome and stylish

We all want to feel good about objects we use daily. Shoppers say that this looker makes whipping out one's wallet a positive experience.

“I absolutely love this wallet,” one five-star reviewer shared. "I initially bought it for the RFID-blocking capabilities (to protect my credit card information), but beyond this, the overall aesthetic of the wallet is masculine, sleek and minimalistic. I love the amount of storage for cash in the three various pouches, an ID card slot and three card slots on the opposite side (which really adds to what I can fit in my wallet). The leather is premium-feeling, and the small attention to detail is amazing. The pouches that I previously mentioned are lined with a glossy gold fabric (on the first two) and a Travelambo embroidered fabric on the middle pouch. I’m thoroughly impressed with this product and I absolutely will be buying from this company again. The unboxing experience was on point and for the cost, you can’t beat it."

The perfect little treat for $10. (Photo: Amazon)

Cheers to the quality

Each wallet is made with soft, durable leather, and shoppers keep returning to report how pleased they are with the quality.

“I’ve had this for over a year now and it’s the best wallet I’ve ever owned," said a happy customer. "No wear and tear and I’ve thrown this thing around a lot! Also, it might be a low profile/minimalistic design but it can fit a lot in it. Currently, I have three cards on the side (the ones I use regularly), six in the deep sleeve, two in the other and a driver's license in the window, and the wallet is still holding its integrity. Highly recommend this!”

Everything in its place

Nothing beats the lightness of being organized. This wallet makes it simple to find what you need at a glance, and yet it still maintains a slim profile.

Another satisfied shopper shared: "Great little wallet. I have a card in every pocket, and two IDs in the ID pocket for a total of seven cards. Even with all of these cards, I was able to comfortably fit $300 worth of $20 bills (15 bills total) in the middle cash slot with plenty of wiggle room. None of the cards are any harder to remove from the wallet than from any of my old bi-folds, but I chose the crosshatch material over the leather because I knew it'd stick less. The ID cards slide out effortlessly, even with two of them in there. This fits perfectly in my front [pocket] with my phone and I no longer need to sit on a blocky bi-fold all day."

