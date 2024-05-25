Memorial Day weekend 2024 expected to be busiest for travel in over 20 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day weekend is not only the unofficial start of summer, but the start of the deadliest travel season.

For CHP Officer Tomas Martinez, it’s no travel and all work.

“Definitely it is long hours for officers. They try to get as many officers that are available to work,” said Officer Martinez, with the California Highway Patrol. “Sometimes, with certain calls that we get late, an officer can actually be at a shift a little longer than usual.”

Friday marks the start of the Maximum Enforcement Period for the department, having more officers than usual patrolling the roads.

“This is the start of the 100 deadliest days, which starts Memorial Day and ends Labor Day,” said Anlleyn Venegas with the American Automobile Association.

When will Bakersfield swimming pools open?

This long holiday weekend is already looking to be the busiest since 2000.

“We do expect the roads to be very, very busy. Just in Southern California, the Autoclub predicts that 3.5 million people are going to be traveling during this Memorial Day weekend,” said Venegas. “2024 could be the busiest year of travel.”

If you’re heading to the airport, arrive three hours before your flight departs. More than 700,000 people will be flying out of Los Angeles International Airport alone. Check your tire pressure and fluid levels before going on a weekend road trip.

“We want you to leave with a full tank of gas, cell phone charged, with extra water if necessary,” said Officer Martinez. “On the way back, if it’s possible, leave early Monday or really late, because that’s when the majority of the people will be coming back into town.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.