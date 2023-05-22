Memorial Day 2023 tech sales: What to know — plus deals to shop now, from Apple to Xbox

You're in the right place for the best early Memorial Day tech deals. (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

Memorial Day is almost here, and you know what that means: the coming of summer blockbusters, the kids being out of school and beautiful sunny weather. However, when that weather gets a bit too intense to stay outdoors, you'll be leaning on electronics to stay comfortable and entertained — and the best time to buy them? Why, Memorial Day weekend, of course.

That's just days away, but there's a slew of early-bird sales on a wide range of tech gadgets and gizmos to be snagged right now. Alas, there are so many deals from so many brands that it's easy to miss out on some hidden gems. So, before you click 'add to cart,' make sure you know what to look for — and how to find the best deals possible.

When are Memorial Day 2023 tech sales events?

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29th, but sales events will start well before that. "Where most sales begin on the Friday before Memorial Day, you may see retailers offering deals earlier to beat the competition," said Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at TrueTrae.com. "I'm already hearing chatter about early tech and TV sales."

What products are most likely to be on sale?

Tech is a wide field, and you can expect discounts across the board. Everything from video games and consoles to kitchen gadgets like Instant Pots will receive discounts. Some gadgets that haven't seen major discounts in the past might actually get sales this year. Bodge told Yahoo, "The Pandemic-related supply chain hiccups that caused widespread inventory issues and topsy-turvy discounts appear to have been sorted out for the most part."

How to find the best Memorial Day sales

All of your favorite retailers want in on the action, so you can expect discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and many more. Big-box stores are always a great choice during Memorial Day, but there will be varying sales in-store and online depending on where you shop.

Bodge suggests being selective. "Never take a price at face value," she says. "Just because you find something on sale does not mean that you've found the lowest price." Tools like browser extensions (CouponCabin, Honey, etc.) can help you find lower prices at other retailers, but they can also provide you with coupons for both digital and in-store sales.

"Another tactic is to use a tool like Google Shopping to compare prices before you buy," Bodge says. "It's a great way to gain visibility into all of your options."

The best early Memorial Day 2023 tech sales

If you're itching to find the best deals, you don't have to wait until Memorial Day arrives. There are already quite a few items on sale right now that you can take advantage of. Check out these fab options:

SanDisk SanDisk 128GB ImageMate Plus microSDXC Memory Card Whether you need more space in your camera or you want to beef up the storage on your Nintendo Switch, this 128GB memory card will get the job done — now for almost 50% off. $15 at Walmart

Kasa Smart Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, 4-Pack A smart plug is the easiest way to add remote control to your home's appliances, and right now you can snag this pack of four for just $24 — $6 per plug. $24 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirTag 4 Pack This rare sale on AirTags brings their overall price down to just $22.25 each, a far cry from the usual $29 per. $89 at Amazon

Xbox Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core – White Want to up your game? Try out the Elite Series 2, which will allow you to customize the lengths of every stick and the input requirements for each trigger. $104 at Amazon

Beats Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones Block out the annoyances of the world around you with these noise-cancelling headphones. They offer 22 hours of listening time on a single charge. $169 at Amazon

iRobot iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Designed to tackle even the toughest messes, this little robot will help with the post–Memorial Day cleanup. It can run for up to 90 minutes at a time and will keep your floor sparkling clean. $250 at Amazon

Hisense Hisense 58-inch Roku Smart TV That's right; the NBA finals don't begin till after the holiday weekend, and with this set's 4K display, HDR support, and Roku built right in, you'll see every hoop, rebound and rally with mind-blowing clarity. There's even a gaming mode to reduce input lag when you're in competition. $268 at Walmart

Apple Apple iPad (9th Generation) With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of memory and all-day battery life, this is a fantastic tablet whether you're playing games to pass the time or you need something for day-to-day use. $270 at Amazon