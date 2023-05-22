Memorial Day 2023 tech sales: What to know — plus deals to shop now, from Apple to Xbox
Memorial Day is almost here, and you know what that means: the coming of summer blockbusters, the kids being out of school and beautiful sunny weather. However, when that weather gets a bit too intense to stay outdoors, you'll be leaning on electronics to stay comfortable and entertained — and the best time to buy them? Why, Memorial Day weekend, of course.
That's just days away, but there's a slew of early-bird sales on a wide range of tech gadgets and gizmos to be snagged right now. Alas, there are so many deals from so many brands that it's easy to miss out on some hidden gems. So, before you click 'add to cart,' make sure you know what to look for — and how to find the best deals possible.
When are Memorial Day 2023 tech sales events?
Memorial Day is Monday, May 29th, but sales events will start well before that. "Where most sales begin on the Friday before Memorial Day, you may see retailers offering deals earlier to beat the competition," said Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at TrueTrae.com. "I'm already hearing chatter about early tech and TV sales."
What products are most likely to be on sale?
Tech is a wide field, and you can expect discounts across the board. Everything from video games and consoles to kitchen gadgets like Instant Pots will receive discounts. Some gadgets that haven't seen major discounts in the past might actually get sales this year. Bodge told Yahoo, "The Pandemic-related supply chain hiccups that caused widespread inventory issues and topsy-turvy discounts appear to have been sorted out for the most part."
How to find the best Memorial Day sales
All of your favorite retailers want in on the action, so you can expect discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and many more. Big-box stores are always a great choice during Memorial Day, but there will be varying sales in-store and online depending on where you shop.
Bodge suggests being selective. "Never take a price at face value," she says. "Just because you find something on sale does not mean that you've found the lowest price." Tools like browser extensions (CouponCabin, Honey, etc.) can help you find lower prices at other retailers, but they can also provide you with coupons for both digital and in-store sales.
"Another tactic is to use a tool like Google Shopping to compare prices before you buy," Bodge says. "It's a great way to gain visibility into all of your options."
The best early Memorial Day 2023 tech sales
If you're itching to find the best deals, you don't have to wait until Memorial Day arrives. There are already quite a few items on sale right now that you can take advantage of. Check out these fab options: