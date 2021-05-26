The best Memorial Day tech sales are right here — score up to 90 percent off TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Rudie Obias
·13 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TVs, tablets, laptops, oh my: These Memorial Day sales are off the charts. (Photo: Yahoo Life)
TVs, tablets, laptops, oh my: These Memorial Day sales are off the charts. (Photo: Yahoo Life)

Memorial Day weekend is here! That means in addition to chilling and grilling, you're sure to be shopping! Especially when you see these discounts — this year, the deals are seriously off the charts. If you're looking to grab a shiny new toy at a low, low price, look no further. We rounded up the best tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, eBay and other top retailers.

Big-name brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung and Nintendo are all included. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your 4K TV, rock out with a stellar pair of wireless earbuds or treat yourself to a speedy new laptop, we’ve got you covered.

No need to spend your time scrolling when you can be strolling...we did the legwork for you. Read on for all the Memorial Day tech deals worthy of your attention.

Best TV deals

A big TV calls for an even bigger discount! (Photo: Walmart)
A big TV calls for an even bigger discount! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $504 (was $900), the Hisense 55-inch Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart LED TV is undeniably sleek — with a near edge-to-edge 55-inch display (more picture, less frame). The 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with mesmerizing colors.

It even supports the best in video and sound with Dolby Vision — the most popular HRD video streaming format — and Dolby Atmos for stunning, immersive audio.

The 4K TV includes Android TV straight from Google. This gets you instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and YouTube, plus a wide range of gaming apps, such as NBA Jam, Crashlands and more — which aren't available on the Fire TV or Roku platforms. Android TV is especially ideal for those who use Android phones since it's a great way to pair your phone to your TV with ease.

"This TV is perfect for my family room," reported a fan. "The screen is bright, with vivid color that pops...The sound is good when using the built-in speakers...This TV is perfect for cord cutters, tons of streaming options. You can use Google Assistant from the remote, and the voice features work well. There is a lot to explore on this TV; it's feature-packed with great performance."

Shop more TV deals below:

Best headphone and earbuds deals

A pair of Sony headphones for just $10? Yup! (Photo: Amazon)
A pair of cushy Sony headphones for just $10? Yup! (Photo: Amazon)

Sometimes you find a great pair of headphones at a great price, but this is ridiculous! At 50 percent off, these $10 Sony ZX Series Stereo Headphones cost less than lunch. They’re wired, with a nearly four-foot-long cable and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and offer primo stereo sound.

"These are great headphones for music and movies," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "...I've never been bothered by outside noise — they’re comfortable, and the sound is of good quality."

Grab these and you'll be in good company: They're so popular that they've earned a flawless five-star rating from more than 38,000 reviewers.

Shop more headphone and earbuds deals below:

Best gaming deals

A madcap adventure with Mario and the crew! (Photo: Amazon)
A madcap adventure with Mario and the crew awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch is a blast. In this zany crossover, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi join forces with four friendly Rabbids (from the hit gaming franchise Raving Rabbids) in a wacky adventure to save the Mushroom Kingdom when a group of not-so-friendly Rabbids invade.

The award-winning role-playing game is full of puzzles, new weapons and attacks. It's fun for newly minted Mario fans as well as long-time devotees.

"This game came far out of left field," raved a gamer. "Nevertheless, it's executed flawlessly...Lots of little nods to various Mario lore and history. Challenging scenarios, solid skill progression where I never felt over- nor under-powered, and great artwork...My three-year-old was riveted with every battle..."

Right now, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is on sale for just $25 — that's 58 percent off for Memorial Day weekend.

Shop more gaming deals below:

Best smartphone and tablet deals

Get this unlocked premium Android smartphone on the cheap! (Photo: Amazon)
Get this unlocked premium Android smartphone on the cheap! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $175 with the on-page coupon (was $250), this TCL 10L Android Smartphone is a zippy little guy indeed. With Android built-in and 6GB of memory paired with 64GB of on-board storage, it's expandable up to 256GB via microSD card — something even the Apple iPhone can’t do. 

The battery life is great. You'll get up to 48 hours at a pop. Thanks to the edge-to-edge 6.5-inch HD display, images and photos will pop. And shoppers are seriously impressed.

"This phone has an absolutely amazing build quality for its cost," gushed a five-star reviewer. "This TCL is leagues better than any other budget Android with this many network bands..."

This is an unlocked phone, so you can take it to just about any U.S. phone carrier — including T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and more.

Shop more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Best smart-home deals

The 21st-century garage door opener is here! (Photo: Amazon)
The 21st-century garage door opener of your dreams. (Photo: Amazon)

You can make almost anything smarter these days, even your garage door! Case in point: The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, on sale for $20 right now, lets you open and close your garage door even when you're away. This comes in handy when you need to receive packages, say — you can use your phone to open the door so the delivery person can just slip the box inside. Clever!

“Works as promised. I installed it in a couple minutes, and can control the doors with my phone,” shared a happy shopper. “My favorite parts are the schedule and the alerts. I programmed my doors to shut at 9pm everyday. This prevents leaving them open overnight, automatically. I also set it to notify me if the doors are left open for more than 45 minutes.”

Shop more smart-home deals below:

Best work-from-home deals

Need a working-from-home upgrade? (Photo: Walmart)
This laptop moonlights as a tablet...and we're all for it. (Photo: Walmart)

For Memorial Day, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is on sale for just $369 (down from $699) — nearly 50 percent off! If productivity is your game, then this baby came to play. Its brilliant HD 14-inch LED display makes everything look stellar, from spreadsheets to YouTube videos. And thanks to a speedy and powerful AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Octa-Core Processor paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage, this beauty can handle just about any task you throw at it. The laptop even doubles as a Windows 10 tablet.

“Amazing laptop, perfect for my everyday needs,” wrote a delighted Walmart reviewer. “Runs fast, touchscreen is awesome, and it’s lightweight and small, making travel easy. Extremely durable. Love the ability to use the Lenovo pen, and the tablet mode is such a great feature. Definitely would recommend especially for the epic price range. Can't compare.”

Shop more work from home deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

    Move over plasma TVs and outdoor furniture, this year we’re all about the Memorial Day beauty sales. All our favorite retailers from Violet Grey to Dermstore to Ulta are holding major discounts. And the best...

  • Huckberry Is Having a Rare Sale for Memorial Day

    The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

  • Score Up to 50% Off on Your Favorite Running Shoe Brands This Memorial Day

    Get started on your shopping before the weekend begins.

  • The best mattress sales happen on Memorial Day—save up to $1,250 right now on these picks

    Save big on these popular, game-changing mattresses, from Casper to Purple.

  • Great Jones Is Having a Big Memorial Day Cookware Sale, and This Never Happens

    Memorial Day is all about basking in the sun, breaking out your summer whites and eating as many hot dogs...

  • Walmart dropped its Memorial Day sales early — save up to 80 percent!

    Sony, Samsung, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, iRobot, The Pioneer Woman — score incredible deals on all your favorite brands.

  • Here It Is: Your Master List of Allll the Best Memorial Day Sales Happening This Year

    May the shopping gods be with you.

  • Running out of storage? This 'massive' SanDisk memory card will free up tons of space — and it's on sale

    The pint-sized memory card has more storage than most smartphones and laptops — and it's $70 off right now.

  • Save Up to $300 Off on Bowflex Equipment With This Memorial Day Sale

    From adjustable kettlebells to awesome gear bundles.

  • The Best Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Furniture and Decor Sales

    Memorial Day Weekend sales are some of the best discounts of the year. If you’re looking to switch up the décor on your back porch or add some new cushions to your outdoor seating, now is the time to shop. From...

  • The Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales & Deals

    Summer's biggest shopping event is single-digit days away. But, deals have already started heating up in advance of the official Memorial Day weekend sale kickoff. While there's certainly no shortage of markdowns from big-box retailers like Walmart and clothing brands, some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals are hiding in plain sight on Amazon.Between Hidden Gems and viral products, the R29 shopping team knows the 'zon inside-out. Therefore, you can count on us to serve you up the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals worth your precious shopping time. Ahead, scope out all the limited-time offers on top products and brands that are hot and ready for carting. You'll find discounts on top-rated Amazon favorites from mattress pads to one-piece swimsuits, Sojos sunglasses, Crest Whitestrips, Dyson vacuums, value-packed Coppertone sunscreen, stainless-steel Yeti travel cups, and more. Click forth into our comprehensive collection of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Coppertone SPORT SPF 50 Travel Size Multipack (3 fl oz, Pack of 6), $, available at AmazonTOLOCO Percussion Muscle Massage Gun, $, available at AmazonSunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $, available at AmazonDyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum, $, available at AmazonEkouaer One Piece Vintage Shirred Swimsuit, $, available at AmazonOaskys Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top (Queen), $, available at AmazonCrest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit, $, available at AmazonIUGA High Waist Leggings With Pockets, $, available at AmazonDakota Chewable Vitamin C Gummies (2 Pack), $, available at AmazonBissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $, available at AmazonOlay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $, available at AmazonSojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses Polygon Mirrored Lens, $, available at AmazonAMAGABELI GARDEN & HOME Outdoor Wood Burning 24in Fire Pit, $, available at AmazonLevi's Women's High Rise Shorts, $, available at AmazonLove WellnessAmazon: 20% off from 5/28 - 5/31Love Wellness Good to Glow - Skin Care Supplement, 60 Count, $, available at AmazonYETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $, available at AmazonPerricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25, $, available at AmazonRubbermaid Brilliance Storage 14-Piece Plastic Lids, $, available at Amazon· TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, $, available at AmazonJoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4), $, available at AmazonAmazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $, available at AmazonPuTwo Gold Mirror Tray, $, available at AmazonStanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle, $, available at AmazonLevi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short, $, available at AmazonWella EIMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray for Voluminous Texture, $, available at AmazonPOYANK WiFi Projector, 6000Lumens Full HD 1080P, $, available at Amazon5/24 – 5/31: 25% Off Lumene Invisible Illumination collection on Amazon.comLumene Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush, $, available at AmazonLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Everything We're Buying from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale (at Up to 70 Percent Off!)

    Memorial Day is a day for patriotism, friends, family—and, let’s be honest, blowout sales to set yourself up for the whole summer. Starting this week, we’re improving our home with all kinds of buys.WHAT BRANDS...

  • These Secret Amazon Deals Give You a Head Start on Memorial Day Sales

    Including top brands like Nike, Ray-Ban, Levi's, and more.

  • Memorial Day 2021 mattress, bedding and pillow sales too good to sleep on

    Don't snooze: If you're thinking of upgrading your mattress, now's the time to buy. The post Memorial Day 2021 mattress, bedding and pillow sales too good to sleep on appeared first on In The Know.

  • 12 Random but Useful Items on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

    Memorial Day Weekend sales bring some of the largest discounts of the year, and this spring, retailers are dazzling with deals and unique promo offers. Here, the 12 most random but useful items we will be...

  • Snag Can't-Miss Athleisure Deals During Lululemon's Big Sale — Just in Time for Memorial Day

    After living in sweatpants and sweatshirts for months, it might be time to refresh your wardrobe. Good quality athletic and athleisure clothing doesn’t come cheap, though. Lululemon is having a rare sale — the company’s We Made Too Much sale. Whether you’re a fan of Lulu or just desperately need to swap out some 8-year-old leggings, […]

  • The Best Memorial Day Furniture and Home Decor Sales to Shop

    Enjoy major savings on mattresses, sofas and much more.

  • Wayfair’s Memorial Day sitewide sale includes up to 70% off Le Creuset, Bissell and more

    While these deals are still live, update your kitchen essentials, cleaning gadgets or backyard space.

  • Need to Go Shopping? These Are the Stores Open on Memorial Day

    Need one more grocery run? Here's where to go.

  • 20+ Amazing Memorial Day Sales That Are Even Better Than a Long Weekend

    Celebrate summer's arrival with some incredible savings.