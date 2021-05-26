The best Memorial Day tech sales are right here — score up to 90 percent off TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TVs, tablets, laptops, oh my: These Memorial Day sales are off the charts. (Photo: Yahoo Life)

Memorial Day weekend is here! That means in addition to chilling and grilling, you're sure to be shopping! Especially when you see these discounts — this year, the deals are seriously off the charts. If you're looking to grab a shiny new toy at a low, low price, look no further. We rounded up the best tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, eBay and other top retailers.

Big-name brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung and Nintendo are all included. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your 4K TV, rock out with a stellar pair of wireless earbuds or treat yourself to a speedy new laptop, we’ve got you covered.

No need to spend your time scrolling when you can be strolling...we did the legwork for you. Read on for all the Memorial Day tech deals worthy of your attention.

Best TV deals

A big TV calls for an even bigger discount! (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $504 (was $900), the Hisense 55-inch Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart LED TV is undeniably sleek — with a near edge-to-edge 55-inch display (more picture, less frame). The 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with mesmerizing colors.

It even supports the best in video and sound with Dolby Vision — the most popular HRD video streaming format — and Dolby Atmos for stunning, immersive audio.

The 4K TV includes Android TV straight from Google. This gets you instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and YouTube, plus a wide range of gaming apps, such as NBA Jam, Crashlands and more — which aren't available on the Fire TV or Roku platforms. Android TV is especially ideal for those who use Android phones since it's a great way to pair your phone to your TV with ease.

"This TV is perfect for my family room," reported a fan. "The screen is bright, with vivid color that pops...The sound is good when using the built-in speakers...This TV is perfect for cord cutters, tons of streaming options. You can use Google Assistant from the remote, and the voice features work well. There is a lot to explore on this TV; it's feature-packed with great performance."

Shop more TV deals below:

Best headphone and earbuds deals

A pair of cushy Sony headphones for just $10? Yup! (Photo: Amazon)

Sometimes you find a great pair of headphones at a great price, but this is ridiculous! At 50 percent off, these $10 Sony ZX Series Stereo Headphones cost less than lunch. They’re wired, with a nearly four-foot-long cable and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and offer primo stereo sound.

"These are great headphones for music and movies," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "...I've never been bothered by outside noise — they’re comfortable, and the sound is of good quality."

Grab these and you'll be in good company: They're so popular that they've earned a flawless five-star rating from more than 38,000 reviewers.

Shop more headphone and earbuds deals below:

Best gaming deals

A madcap adventure with Mario and the crew awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch is a blast. In this zany crossover, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi join forces with four friendly Rabbids (from the hit gaming franchise Raving Rabbids) in a wacky adventure to save the Mushroom Kingdom when a group of not-so-friendly Rabbids invade.

The award-winning role-playing game is full of puzzles, new weapons and attacks. It's fun for newly minted Mario fans as well as long-time devotees.

"This game came far out of left field," raved a gamer. "Nevertheless, it's executed flawlessly...Lots of little nods to various Mario lore and history. Challenging scenarios, solid skill progression where I never felt over- nor under-powered, and great artwork...My three-year-old was riveted with every battle..."

Right now, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is on sale for just $25 — that's 58 percent off for Memorial Day weekend.

Shop more gaming deals below:

Best smartphone and tablet deals

Get this unlocked premium Android smartphone on the cheap! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $175 with the on-page coupon (was $250), this TCL 10L Android Smartphone is a zippy little guy indeed. With Android built-in and 6GB of memory paired with 64GB of on-board storage, it's expandable up to 256GB via microSD card — something even the Apple iPhone can’t do.

The battery life is great. You'll get up to 48 hours at a pop. Thanks to the edge-to-edge 6.5-inch HD display, images and photos will pop. And shoppers are seriously impressed.

"This phone has an absolutely amazing build quality for its cost," gushed a five-star reviewer. "This TCL is leagues better than any other budget Android with this many network bands..."

This is an unlocked phone, so you can take it to just about any U.S. phone carrier — including T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and more.

Shop more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Best smart-home deals

The 21st-century garage door opener of your dreams. (Photo: Amazon)

You can make almost anything smarter these days, even your garage door! Case in point: The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, on sale for $20 right now, lets you open and close your garage door even when you're away. This comes in handy when you need to receive packages, say — you can use your phone to open the door so the delivery person can just slip the box inside. Clever!

“Works as promised. I installed it in a couple minutes, and can control the doors with my phone,” shared a happy shopper. “My favorite parts are the schedule and the alerts. I programmed my doors to shut at 9pm everyday. This prevents leaving them open overnight, automatically. I also set it to notify me if the doors are left open for more than 45 minutes.”

Shop more smart-home deals below:

Best work-from-home deals

This laptop moonlights as a tablet...and we're all for it. (Photo: Walmart)

For Memorial Day, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is on sale for just $369 (down from $699) — nearly 50 percent off! If productivity is your game, then this baby came to play. Its brilliant HD 14-inch LED display makes everything look stellar, from spreadsheets to YouTube videos. And thanks to a speedy and powerful AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Octa-Core Processor paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage, this beauty can handle just about any task you throw at it. The laptop even doubles as a Windows 10 tablet.

“Amazing laptop, perfect for my everyday needs,” wrote a delighted Walmart reviewer. “Runs fast, touchscreen is awesome, and it’s lightweight and small, making travel easy. Extremely durable. Love the ability to use the Lenovo pen, and the tablet mode is such a great feature. Definitely would recommend especially for the epic price range. Can't compare.”

Shop more work from home deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

