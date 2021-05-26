The best Memorial Day tech sales are right here — score up to 90 percent off TVs, headphones, laptops and more
Memorial Day weekend is here! That means in addition to chilling and grilling, you're sure to be shopping! Especially when you see these discounts — this year, the deals are seriously off the charts. If you're looking to grab a shiny new toy at a low, low price, look no further. We rounded up the best tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, eBay and other top retailers.
Big-name brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung and Nintendo are all included. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your 4K TV, rock out with a stellar pair of wireless earbuds or treat yourself to a speedy new laptop, we’ve got you covered.
No need to spend your time scrolling when you can be strolling...we did the legwork for you. Read on for all the Memorial Day tech deals worthy of your attention.
Best TV deals
On sale for $504 (was $900), the Hisense 55-inch Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart LED TV is undeniably sleek — with a near edge-to-edge 55-inch display (more picture, less frame). The 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with mesmerizing colors.
It even supports the best in video and sound with Dolby Vision — the most popular HRD video streaming format — and Dolby Atmos for stunning, immersive audio.
The 4K TV includes Android TV straight from Google. This gets you instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and YouTube, plus a wide range of gaming apps, such as NBA Jam, Crashlands and more — which aren't available on the Fire TV or Roku platforms. Android TV is especially ideal for those who use Android phones since it's a great way to pair your phone to your TV with ease.
"This TV is perfect for my family room," reported a fan. "The screen is bright, with vivid color that pops...The sound is good when using the built-in speakers...This TV is perfect for cord cutters, tons of streaming options. You can use Google Assistant from the remote, and the voice features work well. There is a lot to explore on this TV; it's feature-packed with great performance."
Shop more TV deals below:
JVC 24-inch Class HD LED TV (LT-24MAW200), $69 (was $110), walmart.com
Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $290 (was $350), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $350 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $360 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, $360 (was $380), bestbuy.com
Hisense 55-inch Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart LED TV (55H8G), $504 (was $900), walmart.com
Sony 55-inch Class XBR55X800H Bravia 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV, $698 (was $1,000), walmart.com
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $800 (was $900), amazon.com
Vizio 55-inch Class OLED 4K Ultra HD SmartCast TV, $1,200 (was $1,300), bestbuy.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV, $997 (was $1,200), walmart.com
LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,300), walmart.com
RCA 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $428 (was $500), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch TU8300 Crystal Ultra HD 4K Smart TV, $648 (was $800), walmart.com
Samsung The Terrace 65-inch Outdoor QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $5,000 (was $5,830), qvc.com
Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $900 (was $1,150), bestbuy.com
Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Tizen TV, $700 (was $750), bestbuy.com
LG 75-inch Class NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,200 (was $1,300), bestbuy.com
Sony 85-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (X800H), $1,798 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Best headphone and earbuds deals
Sometimes you find a great pair of headphones at a great price, but this is ridiculous! At 50 percent off, these $10 Sony ZX Series Stereo Headphones cost less than lunch. They’re wired, with a nearly four-foot-long cable and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and offer primo stereo sound.
"These are great headphones for music and movies," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "...I've never been bothered by outside noise — they’re comfortable, and the sound is of good quality."
Grab these and you'll be in good company: They're so popular that they've earned a flawless five-star rating from more than 38,000 reviewers.
Shop more headphone and earbuds deals below:
Apple AirPods Max, $530 (was $549), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $169 (was $250), amazon.com
Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $40 (was $58), walmart.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $40 (was $50), hsn.com
Bose Frames Alto Sunglasses with Bluetooth Speakers, $169 (was $200), qvc.com
Bose Soundsport Free Wireless Headphones, $140 (was $160), qvc.com
Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $110 (was $150), bestbuy.com
JBL Club ONE Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $280 (was $350), bestbuy.com
JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones, $180 (was $250), bestbuy.com
LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $107 (was $200), walmart.com
Meidong Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $45 (was $70), walmart.com
Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $45 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Sephia SP3060 Earbuds, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Bietrun Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $26 (was $130), walmart.com
Best gaming deals
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch is a blast. In this zany crossover, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi join forces with four friendly Rabbids (from the hit gaming franchise Raving Rabbids) in a wacky adventure to save the Mushroom Kingdom when a group of not-so-friendly Rabbids invade.
The award-winning role-playing game is full of puzzles, new weapons and attacks. It's fun for newly minted Mario fans as well as long-time devotees.
"This game came far out of left field," raved a gamer. "Nevertheless, it's executed flawlessly...Lots of little nods to various Mario lore and history. Challenging scenarios, solid skill progression where I never felt over- nor under-powered, and great artwork...My three-year-old was riveted with every battle..."
Right now, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is on sale for just $25 — that's 58 percent off for Memorial Day weekend.
Shop more gaming deals below:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three months), $1 (was $15), microsoft.com
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $16 (was $40), amazon.com
Outriders: Day One Edition (PS4), $45 (was $60), walmart.com
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB with Xbox Game Pass and Accessories, $600 (was $700), qvc.com
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Madden 21, The Last of Us, and Accessories, $550 (was $641), qvc.com
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4), $15 (was $60), walmart.com
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $30 (was $40), amazon.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros with Accessories, $73 (was $80), qvc.com
Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Godfall (PS5), $42 (was $70), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), $48 (was $60), amazon.com
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Days Gone (PS4), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
The Pillars of The Earth (PS4), $29 (was $45), walmart.com
Runmus Gaming Headset, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4), $34 (was $40), walmart.com
Best smartphone and tablet deals
On sale for $175 with the on-page coupon (was $250), this TCL 10L Android Smartphone is a zippy little guy indeed. With Android built-in and 6GB of memory paired with 64GB of on-board storage, it's expandable up to 256GB via microSD card — something even the Apple iPhone can’t do.
The battery life is great. You'll get up to 48 hours at a pop. Thanks to the edge-to-edge 6.5-inch HD display, images and photos will pop. And shoppers are seriously impressed.
"This phone has an absolutely amazing build quality for its cost," gushed a five-star reviewer. "This TCL is leagues better than any other budget Android with this many network bands..."
This is an unlocked phone, so you can take it to just about any U.S. phone carrier — including T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and more.
Shop more smartphone and tablet deals below:
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (was $329), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus, $119 (was $250), amazon.com
onn. 8-inch Tablet Pro, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet with 2 Vouchers, $110 (was $320), hsn.com
TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone, $294 (was $450), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $152 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus LTE (Total Wireless), $474 (was $699), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy A11 (Net10), $99 (was $149), walmart.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S20 Tablet, $125 (was $149), amazon.com
Moto G Power, $229 (was $250), amazon.com
Best smart-home deals
You can make almost anything smarter these days, even your garage door! Case in point: The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, on sale for $20 right now, lets you open and close your garage door even when you're away. This comes in handy when you need to receive packages, say — you can use your phone to open the door so the delivery person can just slip the box inside. Clever!
“Works as promised. I installed it in a couple minutes, and can control the doors with my phone,” shared a happy shopper. “My favorite parts are the schedule and the alerts. I programmed my doors to shut at 9pm everyday. This prevents leaving them open overnight, automatically. I also set it to notify me if the doors are left open for more than 45 minutes.”
Shop more smart-home deals below:
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
EverCross Electric Scooter, $329 with on-page coupon (was $369), amazon.com
Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System (three-pack), $300 (was $400), bestbuy.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm), $200 (was $279), walmart.com
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch with Extra Band, $150 (was $210), hsn.com
Honeywell RLV4300A1005 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat (renewed), $10 (was $35), eBay.com
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $129 (was $270), walmart.com
Kami Mini HD Indoor Camera (four-pack), $100 (was $120), hsn.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $54 (was $80), amazon.com
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, $196 (was $250), amazon.com
Defender Ultra HD 4K Wired Outdoor Security System (1TB), $280 (was $450), walmart.com
XODO Smart Wi-Fi HD Video Doorbell, $90 (was $150), walmart.com
Amico Smart Light Bulb, $10 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
DHcamera Wired Spotlight Cam HD Security Camera, $150 (was $250), walmart.com
Google Home Max, $299 (was $399), walmart.com
Echo Show 5, $70 (was $90), amazon.com
Garmin Vivosport Fitness Tracker (renewed), $70 (was $200), eBay.com
Best work-from-home deals
For Memorial Day, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is on sale for just $369 (down from $699) — nearly 50 percent off! If productivity is your game, then this baby came to play. Its brilliant HD 14-inch LED display makes everything look stellar, from spreadsheets to YouTube videos. And thanks to a speedy and powerful AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Octa-Core Processor paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage, this beauty can handle just about any task you throw at it. The laptop even doubles as a Windows 10 tablet.
“Amazing laptop, perfect for my everyday needs,” wrote a delighted Walmart reviewer. “Runs fast, touchscreen is awesome, and it’s lightweight and small, making travel easy. Extremely durable. Love the ability to use the Lenovo pen, and the tablet mode is such a great feature. Definitely would recommend especially for the epic price range. Can't compare.”
Shop more work from home deals below:
Apple MacBook Pro (mid-2020), $1,099 (was $1,299), bhphotovideo.com
Samsung Chromebook (XE303C12-A01), $119 (was $156), amazon.com
Rexing A1 Two-Way Action Camera, $160 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Acer Chromebook Spin 311, $199 (was $299), walmart.com
Canon PIXMA MG2522 Wired All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, $35 (was $40), walmart.com
LifeLong Ergonomic Laptop stand for desk, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
AndaSeat gaming and office chair, $240 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Kuku Mobile Call Center Telephone USB Headset, $28 (was $40), walmart.com
HP 15-inch Touch Intel Core i3 8GB RAM 512GB SSD, $700 (was $799), qvc.com
HP 14-inch Chromebook 4GB RAM 3 32GB eMMC, $400 (was $479), qvc.com
Anself HD Webcam, $25 (was $38), walmart.com
Jiose Thermal Label Printer, $125 (was $140), amazon.com
MSI Prestige 14-inch EVO A11M-288 Pro Laptop, $1,200 (was $1,400), hsn.com
HP 17.3-inch Touch Intel Core i3 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Laptop, $750 (was $800), hsn.com
Vankyo Leisure 530W Digital Projector, $200 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Lenovo Yoga 6 Laptop, $600 (was $800), eBay.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (renewed), $650 (was $800), eBay.com
Lenovo 10-inch Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook 64GB eMMC w/Lenovo Mouse & EarBuds, $380 (was $430), qvc.com
Lenovo 17-inch IdeaPad 3 Intel Core i7 8GB RAM 256GB SSD, $900 (was $1,029), qvc.com
iDeaPLAY BP300 67,500mAh Portable Power Station with Case, $250 (was $250), hsn.com
Ousgar 47-inch White Desk, $90 (was $300), walmart.com
Hemu Fashion Bamboo Laptop Lap Tray, $44 (was $102), walmart.com
Lenovo 20LD0015US ThinkPad X1 Yoga 14 (renewed), $986 (was $1,861), eBay.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
