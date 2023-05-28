Our favorite Memorial Day swimsuit deals from Amazon start at just $12

It's sunshine o'clock, do you know where your perfect swimsuit is? (Photo: Amazon)

Memorial Day weekend is here and it's time to reset your swimsuit wardrobe. We firmly believe there's an ideal suit out there for every body and to prove it, we've rounded up our favorite flattering suits and coverups from Amazon's Memorial Day sale. From chic, flattering shapewear to full-coverage tankinis, you'll never again need to settle for something you're willing to be seen in. We think you'll find something you're excited to show off — a look that sets you free. So now, which items do you picture yourself in?

Tempt Me Tempt Me One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit $12 $33 Save $21 Bodies of all types look gorgeous in this suit with 24,000 five-star fans to back it up. This chic monokini holds you firmly in place with full-coverage and built-in tummy control. The mesh that adorns the deep-plunge neckline makes another well-placed appearance in the back. Choose from 43 colors and styles in sizes XS to 24-plus (prices vary depending on color and size). $12 at Amazon

SuperPrity SuperPrity Two-Piece Bathing Suit $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon A transformative two-piece has stepped up to suit us all: the flouncy, flirty and forgiving tankini in 24 styles. The well-draped top and high-waisted, tummy-control bottoms are a hit with over 21,000 five-star fans. Save $22 with coupon $28 at Amazon

SUUKSESS Suukess Tummy Control Push Up Monokini $34 $46 Save $12 This bathing suit has all the features to keep you confident sunning at the beach or lounging at the pool. It has ruching around the middle so you don't feel the need to suck it in! Bonus: it has padding to smooth out the top. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Cupshe Tummy Control Swimsuit $33 $40 Save $7 This strappy suit packs on the spice: deep V-neck, padded cups and a high side cut that gives you legs for days. Additional ruching around the tummy makes for a flattering fit, and looks absolutely dazzling in any of the 13 colors you scoop up. It's the No. 1 bestselling one-piece on Amazon with over 16,000 rave reviews from shoppers who love how comfortable and figure-flattering this one-piece swimsuit is. $33 at Amazon

Tempt Me Tempt Me Plunge V Neck Bathing Suit $20 This is a bathing suit you'll want to wear all summer long. Not only does it look good, but it feels good on, too. It has wide shoulder straps that criss-cross in the back and a padded push-up bra for support. Curvy women or those who need a little lift can't say enough great things about it — more than 6,000 shoppers give it a five-star rating. $20 at Amazon

CUPSHE Cupshe Women's Ruffle V Neck Swimsuit $29 $34 Save $5 21,000 five-star fans are crushing on this ruffled cutie. The plunging V-neck is sweetened by the ruffles, which flutter all the way back to adjustable lacing (for a more secure, custom fit) and a lovely cutout. Shoppers say the soft and stretchy material helps keep everything in place — that strategic ruching helps too. $29 at Amazon

Tempt Me Tempt Me Two-Piece Vintage Swimsuit $30 $36 Save $6 The sexiest full-coverage bikini we've seen! Welcome back to the world of two-pieces! Over 12,100 five-star fans of all ages, shapes and sizes praise this bikini for what it has done for their figures and their self-esteem. It's stretchy with a self-tie halter neck that allows you to adjust your fit and the high-waisted bottoms offer full coverage and retro flair. $30 at Amazon

Septangle Septangle Swim Dress $40 $53 Save $13 This swim dress is retro in the best way. Enjoy the hourglass silhouette and total beach babe vibes this suit gives. This body-loving suit has over 2,600 perfect five-star ratings. $40 at Amazon

Speedo Speedo One-Piece PowerFlex Princess Seam Ultraback $42 $70 Save $28 Year-round swimmers swear by Speedo, and this conservative cut keeps your assets covered while the compression gives your body a smooth, svelte look. Over 3,000 fans swear by this ultra-durable and ultra-flattering suit. $42 at Amazon

Septangle Septangle Twist Front One-Piece Swimsuit $40 $53 Save $13 If you haven't considered trying a swim dress before, now is the time to try out the style. After all, they are easy to wear and flattering for all body types, with just enough drape to take the stress out of getting dressed for the pool. That means you can just be yourself, relax and have a good time. What could be better? Nab this in your favorite styles before word gets out and all the options swim away! $40 at Amazon

Upopby Upopby Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit $25 $70 Save $45 This slimming suit with 10,000 five-star fans is majorly marked down. It offers tummy control and keeps curves right where you want them! $25 at Amazon

CharmLeaks CharmLeaks Black Swimwear $32 $36 Save $4 This two-piece halter bikini is made from a nylon/spandex blend for that just-right amount of stretch. It has a mid-waist rise to smooth you out without being too high. The wire-free high-neck top offers great support, along with removable padding. Choose from 14 different color combinations, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. $32 at Amazon

SOCIALA Sociala Women's Ruched Swimsuit $27 $37 Save $10 The Sociala suit has ruching down the sides for extra stretch and to help visually slim you out. Ties at the shoulders give you extra adjustability, and there are also removable pads at the bust. Pick from sizes small through XL, along with one of eight gorgeous shades for the look that's right for you. $27 at Amazon

ALove ALove Long Swim Shorts $23 $30 Save $7 These swim shorts are high waisted to help hold you in and smooth you out, with cut-outs on the side to keep you cool and help your shorts dry faster. Four-way stretch helps keep you comfortable, whether you're swimming or lounging poolside. $23 at Amazon

Hilor Hilor Crossover Swimsuit $38 $48 Save $10 This slimming swimsuit has over 17,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who praise its figure-flattering details and tummy-control capabilities. It has strategically placed sheer mesh stripes and a design that shows off shoulders and collarbones. $38 at Amazon

Yincro Yincro Chiffon Bathing Suit Cover Up $12 $27 Save $15 There's more than the low price to love about this coverup. For starters, it's made of chiffon for a dressy-casual look that can take you from the beach to the farmer's market. The pullover is short-sleeved and has a longer hemline in the back to cover your butt and then some. Choose between sizes XS to 4XL to find the look that's just right for you. $12 at Amazon

Dokotoo Dokotoo Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress $29 $52 Save $23 This casual and chic button-down cover up is loose-fitting with slits on each side to keep it flowy. Made with gauze-like polyester, it's breezy and elegant for any occasion. Choose from 23 colors and prints. $29 at Amazon

Wander Agio Wander Agio Beach Swimsuit $25 $35 Save $10 Elevate your summer look with this gorgeous coverup! The mesh style lets in the breeze and offers a little glimpse of your swimsuit without telling the whole story. We're feeling this fringed version, but it comes in 22 styles and colors in all and boasts over 16,000 five-star fans! This effortlessly chic dress is made of a cotton and polyester blend, and has slits on the side to provide for a greater range in movement. $25 at Amazon

MISFAY Misfay Coverup $25 $30 Save $5 with coupon Here's one easy, flattering coverup that you can rock for an entire beach trip — over a swimsuit for a.m. beach play, shopping on the boardwalk midday, and paired with your favorite necklace and gladiators for sunset cocktails and dancing at a rooftop lounge. The cute little swing dress adds coverage where you most want it, while still allowing you to show some skin and enjoy that ocean breeze. Save $5 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Ekouaer Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Coverup $27 $46 Save $19 Style this lightweight coverup with a wide-brimmed sun hat, statement sunglasses and even a pair of glam earrings, and your vacation photos will be epic. The Ekouaer comes in a whopping 45 colors and patterns — so whatever your style, you’ll find it here. $27 at Amazon

