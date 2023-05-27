Why you can trust us
Memorial Day sales 2023: The 90+ best deals to shop now

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, giving the perfect moment to chillax under the warm enveloping sun…but it’s also prime time for huge discounts across a wild range of categories — these are kind of deals you've been waiting for since Black Friday. What’s a person to do? Relax or shop? We say, do both. At this moment, major retailers — Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Zappos, Lowe's and more — have slashed prices for the holiday. "Three-day weekends like Memorial Day are reliable for discounts on bigger-ticket items, like mattresses, appliances and furniture," shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life. We are fielding the info, monitoring the situation as it develops, sorting through and spotting treasures. Below is everything you need to know to catch the best steals this weekend. Dig in!

Quick Overview

  • Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $380 $520
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV

    $168 $230
    Save $62
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $190 $300
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 65” Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

    $500 $530
    Save $30
    See at Best Buy

  • Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

    $950 $1,000
    Save $50
    See at Samsung

  • LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    $498 $648
    Save $150
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $268 $360
    Save $92
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

    $378 $498
    Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99 $129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $200 $249
    Save $49
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones

    $278 $350
    Save $72
    See at Amazon

  • Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $19 $100
    Save $81
    See at Walmart

  • Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

    $49 $99
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Zingbird Wireless Earbuds

    $25 $70
    Save $45
    See at Walmart

  • Sgin Laptop

    $260 $960
    Save $700
    See at Amazon

  • Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop

    $421 $959
    Save $538
    See at Amazon

  • MacBook Air Laptop

    $800 $999
    Save $199
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" Laptop

    $499 $1,050
    Save $551
    See at Walmart

  • Onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro

    $99 $199
    Save $100
    See at Walmart

  • Lodge Pre-Seasoned 9-Inch Skillet

    $22 $31
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo

    $146 $350
    Save $204
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo

    $115 $170
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Blendtec Classic 90-Oz Blender

    $240 $329
    Save $89
    See at Home Depot

  • Curtis Stone Dura-Pan All-in-One Pan Set

    $70 $93
    Save $23
    See at HSN

  • Vitamix Creations II 64-Oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender

    $294 $480
    Save $186
    See at QVC

  • Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

    $639 $799
    Save $160
    See at Ooni

  • Our Place Home Cook Duo

    $255 $315
    Save $60
    See at Our Place

  • Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0

    $270 $470
    Save $200
    See at Solo Stove

  • Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker

    $130 $200
    Save $70
    See at Target

  • Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor

    $86 $105
    Save $19
    See at Walmart

  • Vitamix One Blender

    $150 $250
    Save $100
    See at Walmart

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $341 $450
    Save $109
    See at Walmart

  • Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $100 $500
    Save $400
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum

    $130 $180
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $110 $400
    Save $290
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Outsize+

    $700 $950
    Save $250
    See at Dyson

  • Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

    $170 $220
    Save $50
    See at Target

  • ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner

    $24 $40
    Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner

    $330 $530
    Save $200
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $99 $123
    Save $24
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

    $119 $240
    Save $121
    See at Bissell

  • Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

    $699 $899
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2

    $21 $36
    Save $15 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set

    $28 $40
    Save $12 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Avocado Latex Mattress

    $2,099 $2,999
    Save $900
    See at Avocado

  • Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

    $151 $189
    Save $38
    See at Brooklinen

  • Bear Original Mattress

    $649 $998
    Save $349
    See at Bear

  • Casper Original Mattress

    $1,036 $1,295
    Save $259
    See at Casper

  • Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress

    $699 $1,079
    Save $380
    See at Cocoon By Sealy

  • Helix Midnight Luxe

    $1,780 $2,374
    Save $594 with code
    See at Helix

  • Nectar Premier Mattress

    $999 $1,499
    Save $500
    See at Nectar

  • Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set

    $215 $269
    Save $54
    See at Parachute

  • Purple Mattress

    $1,299 $1,399
    Save $100
    See at Purple

  • Saatva Classic Mattress

    $1,695 $1,995
    Save $300
    See at Saatva

  • Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid

    $2,099 $2,499
    Save $400
    See at Serta

  • Sleep Number 360 iLE Smart Bed

    $2,750 $5,499
    Save $2,750
    See at Sleep Number

  • Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential + Ease Power Base

    $2,099 $3,499
    Save $1,400
    See at Tempur-Pedic

  • Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

    $1,276 $1,595
    Save $319
    See at Tuft & Needle

  • Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set

    $25 $46
    Save $21
    See at Walmart

  • WhatsBedding Hotel Bed Down Feather Pillow

    $54 $207
    Save $153
    See at Walmart

  • Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $26 $42
    Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

    $244 $450
    Save $206
    See at Wayfair

  • Funkymonkey Comfort Slides

    $20 $31
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top

    $17 $29
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Hanes Bali womens Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra

    $20 $48
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • Adilette Comfort Slides

    $28 $35
    Save $7 with code
    See at Adidas

  • Coach Lori Shoulder Bag

    $270 $450
    Save $180
    See at Coach

  • Coach City Tote With Coach Monogram Print

    $111 $398
    Save $287
    See at Coach

  • Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit

    $123 $175
    Save $53
    See at Cozy Earth

  • Crocs Classic Clog

    $30 $50
    Save $20
    See at Crocs

  • The Oversized Poplin Shirt

    $30 $85
    Save $55
    See at Everlane

  • Manhattan Striped Straw Large Tote

    $318 $398
    Save $80
    See at Kate Spade

  • Audrey Mini Bucket Bag

    $129 $359
    Save $230
    See at Kate Spade Surprise

  • Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

    $69 $98
    Save $29
    See at Lululemon

  • Anne Cole Women's Retro Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

    $75 $108
    Save $33
    See at Macy's

  • The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White

    $76 $108
    Save $32 with code
    See at Madewell

  • Nike Court Legacy Canvas

    $51 $65
    Save $14
    See at Nike

  • Treasure & Bond Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants

    $35 $59
    Save $24
    See at Nordstrom

  • Skims Velour Wrap Robe

    $64 $128
    Save $64
    See at Nordstrom

  • Tory Burch Mini Perry Tote

    $209 $298
    Save $89
    See at Tory Burch

  • Stretch Cotton High-Leg Brief Panty

    $5 $11
    Save $6
    See at Victoria's Secret

  • Skechers Women's GOwalk Joy Mesh Slip-on Comfort Shoe

    $45 $60
    Save $15
    See at Walmart

  • Free Assembly High Rise 70’S Full Wide Leg Straight Jeans

    $16 $34
    Save $18
    See at Walmart

  • Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS,

    $149 $27,900,279
    Save $27,900,130
    See at Walmart

  • Brooks Ghost 14

    $100 $140
    Save $40
    See at Zappos

  • Zerogrand Crisscross Sandal

    $100 $150
    Save $50
    See at Cole Haan

  • Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece

    $44 $63
    Save $19 with code
    See at Lands' End

  • The North Face Women’s Antora Rain Hoodie

    $84 $120
    Save $36
    See at The North Face

  • Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap

    $12 $29
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Tree of Life Firming Retinol Serum w/Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid

    $15 $19
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

  • RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum

    $18 $33
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover

    $27 $38
    Save $12
    See at Sephora

  • Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel

    $18 $25
    Save $8
    See at Ulta

  • Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment

    $77 $110
    Save $33
    See at Nordstrom

  • StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream

    $44 $59
    Save $15 with code
    See at SkinStore
Best TV deals

Many retailers offer Memorial Day discounts on electronics, including TVs, laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles, Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. We agree — here are the biggest markdowns we spotted.

Amazon: Save up to 37% on Insignia, Toshiba, Fire TVs and more.

  • Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $380 $520
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV

    $168 $230
    Save $62
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $190 $300
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.

  • Samsung 65” Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

    $500 $530
    Save $30
    See at Best Buy

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

  • Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

    $950 $1,000
    Save $50
    See at Samsung

Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.

  • LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    $498 $648
    Save $150
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $268 $360
    Save $92
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

    $378 $498
    Save $120
    See at Walmart

Best headphone and earbud deals

Listen up: Whether you're on the hunt for discreet in-ear buds or large studio-quality cans, there's a deal from Apple, Beats, Bose and more that's sure to tickle your eardrums.

Amazon: Save on Beats, Sony, JBL, Apple and more.

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99 $129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $200 $249
    Save $49
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones

    $278 $350
    Save $72
    See at Amazon

Walmart: Score top-rated headphones starting at just $20.

  • Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

    $49 $99
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

Best laptop, tablet and tech deals

Whether you're a small-screen movie watcher, pro gamer or just someone who needs to get some work done, there's a tablet, laptop or hybrid with your name (and jaw-dropping price tag) on it.

Amazon: Save nearly 60% on Lenovo laptops, $200 off MacBooks and more.

  • Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop

    $421 $959
    Save $538
    See at Amazon

Walmart: For starters, they've slashed $60 off an Apple iPad and $250 from a Gateway Notebook.

  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" Laptop

    $499 $1,050
    Save $551
    See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

Looking to up your culinary game? These sizzling deals on favorites like a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer and Instant Pot pressure cooker–air fryer combo will have you ditching takeout for delicious homemade meals.

Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Lodge, Instant Pot and more.

  • Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo

    $146 $350
    Save $204
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo

    $115 $170
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

Home Depot: Small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more are up to 35% off.

HSN: Save big on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

  • Curtis Stone Dura-Pan All-in-One Pan Set

    $70 $93
    Save $23
    See at HSN

QVC:  Here's you chance to score a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer, Ninja appliance and more.

  • Vitamix Creations II 64-Oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender

    $294 $480
    Save $186
    See at QVC

Ooni: Always wanted to make backyard pizza? Save up to 30% on select ovens and accessories.

  • Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

    $639 $799
    Save $160
    See at Ooni

Our Place: Make it your place with this $60 markdown on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Solo Stove: Summer is fire pit season: Save up to $200 on Solo's best, and up to $700 on bundles.

Target: Eat up some kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Magic Bullet, Mr. Coffee and more.

Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.

  • Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor

    $86 $105
    Save $19
    See at Walmart

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $341 $450
    Save $109
    See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vac by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.

Amazon: Now that it's safe to go back in the water, score a Shark robovac for over $200 off. Also: Scarf up great savings on Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.

  • Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum

    $130 $180
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $250 on cordless vacuums and up to $100 on corded models.

Target: Suck up the savings on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with some models starting at under $50.

  • Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

    $170 $220
    Save $50
    See at Target

Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell, Shark and more.

  • ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner

    $24 $40
    Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner

    $330 $530
    Save $200
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $99 $123
    Save $24
    See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.

  • Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

    $119 $240
    Save $121
    See at Bissell

Best bedding and mattress deals

Rest easy knowing that pillows, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the top sheets — these discounts are huge! Note: The prices below are for queen-size mattresses and bedding unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Don't snooze on a $200-off deal on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score big discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

  • Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

    $699 $899
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2

    $21 $36
    Save $15 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set

    $28 $40
    Save $12 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses, along with discounts on accessories and bedding.

Brooklinen: You know what they say: "No sleep till Brooklinen!" Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.

Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, pillows and sheets, and take 10% off everything else.

Cocoon by Sealy: How's this for a dreamy sale? Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Helix: Promo code MEMORIALDAY25 gets you 25% off site-wide, not to mention two free pillows with all mattress orders.

  • Helix Midnight Luxe

    $1,780 $2,374
    Save $594 with code
    See at Helix

Nectar: Save 33% on everything — prices start at just $359. Drink it in....

Parachute: Jump on this: 20% off everything from bed linens to pillows.

Purple: Save up to $800 and enjoy 25% off bedding, pillows, sheets and more.

  • Purple Mattress

    $1,299 $1,399