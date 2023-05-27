Memorial Day sales 2023: The 90+ best deals to shop now

Memorial Day savings are in full force! Don't miss out! (Photos: Amazon, Coach, Dyson, Apple)

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, giving the perfect moment to chillax under the warm enveloping sun…but it’s also prime time for huge discounts across a wild range of categories — these are kind of deals you've been waiting for since Black Friday. What’s a person to do? Relax or shop? We say, do both. At this moment, major retailers — Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Zappos, Lowe's and more — have slashed prices for the holiday. "Three-day weekends like Memorial Day are reliable for discounts on bigger-ticket items, like mattresses, appliances and furniture," shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life. We are fielding the info, monitoring the situation as it develops, sorting through and spotting treasures. Below is everything you need to know to catch the best steals this weekend. Dig in!

Best TV deals

Many retailers offer Memorial Day discounts on electronics, including TVs, laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles, Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. We agree — here are the biggest markdowns we spotted.

Amazon: Save up to 37% on Insignia, Toshiba, Fire TVs and more.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $380 $520 Save $140 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.

Samsung 65” Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $500 $530 Save $30 See at Best Buy

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $950 $1,000 Save $50 See at Samsung

Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.

LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $360 Save $92 See at Walmart

Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Best headphone and earbud deals

Listen up: Whether you're on the hunt for discreet in-ear buds or large studio-quality cans, there's a deal from Apple, Beats, Bose and more that's sure to tickle your eardrums.

Amazon: Save on Beats, Sony, JBL, Apple and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones $278 $350 Save $72 See at Amazon

Walmart: Score top-rated headphones starting at just $20.

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $25 $70 Save $45 See at Walmart

Best laptop, tablet and tech deals

Whether you're a small-screen movie watcher, pro gamer or just someone who needs to get some work done, there's a tablet, laptop or hybrid with your name (and jaw-dropping price tag) on it.

Amazon: Save nearly 60% on Lenovo laptops, $200 off MacBooks and more.

Sgin Laptop $260 $960 Save $700 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $421 $959 Save $538 See at Amazon

MacBook Air Laptop $800 $999 Save $199 See at Amazon

Walmart: For starters, they've slashed $60 off an Apple iPad and $250 from a Gateway Notebook.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" Laptop $499 $1,050 Save $551 See at Walmart

Onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

Looking to up your culinary game? These sizzling deals on favorites like a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer and Instant Pot pressure cooker–air fryer combo will have you ditching takeout for delicious homemade meals.

Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Lodge, Instant Pot and more.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 9-Inch Skillet $22 $31 Save $9 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo $146 $350 Save $204 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo $115 $170 Save $55 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more are up to 35% off.

Blendtec Classic 90-Oz Blender $240 $329 Save $89 See at Home Depot

HSN: Save big on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Curtis Stone Dura-Pan All-in-One Pan Set $70 $93 Save $23 See at HSN

QVC: Here's you chance to score a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer, Ninja appliance and more.

Vitamix Creations II 64-Oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender $294 $480 Save $186 See at QVC

Ooni: Always wanted to make backyard pizza? Save up to 30% on select ovens and accessories.

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven $639 $799 Save $160 See at Ooni

Our Place: Make it your place with this $60 markdown on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $255 $315 Save $60 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: Summer is fire pit season: Save up to $200 on Solo's best, and up to $700 on bundles.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $270 $470 Save $200 See at Solo Stove

Target: Eat up some kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Magic Bullet, Mr. Coffee and more.

Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker $130 $200 Save $70 See at Target

Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor $86 $105 Save $19 See at Walmart

Vitamix One Blender $150 $250 Save $100 See at Walmart

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $341 $450 Save $109 See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vac by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.

Amazon: Now that it's safe to go back in the water, score a Shark robovac for over $200 off. Also: Scarf up great savings on Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum $130 $180 Save $50 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $250 on cordless vacuums and up to $100 on corded models.

Dyson Outsize+ $700 $950 Save $250 See at Dyson

Target: Suck up the savings on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with some models starting at under $50.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $170 $220 Save $50 See at Target

Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell, Shark and more.

ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner $24 $40 Save $16 See at Walmart

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner $330 $530 Save $200 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.

Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop $119 $240 Save $121 See at Bissell

Best bedding and mattress deals

Rest easy knowing that pillows, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the top sheets — these discounts are huge! Note: The prices below are for queen-size mattresses and bedding unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Don't snooze on a $200-off deal on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score big discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress $699 $899 Save $200 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2 $21 $36 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses, along with discounts on accessories and bedding.

Avocado Latex Mattress $2,099 $2,999 Save $900 See at Avocado

Brooklinen: You know what they say: "No sleep till Brooklinen!" Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set $151 $189 Save $38 See at Brooklinen

Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

Bear Original Mattress $649 $998 Save $349 See at Bear

Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, pillows and sheets, and take 10% off everything else.

Casper Original Mattress $1,036 $1,295 Save $259 See at Casper

Cocoon by Sealy: How's this for a dreamy sale? Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress $699 $1,079 Save $380 See at Cocoon By Sealy

Helix: Promo code MEMORIALDAY25 gets you 25% off site-wide, not to mention two free pillows with all mattress orders.

Helix Midnight Luxe $1,780 $2,374 Save $594 with code Copied! Code: MEMORIALDAY25 Copied! Code: MEMORIALDAY25 See at Helix

Nectar: Save 33% on everything — prices start at just $359. Drink it in....

Nectar Premier Mattress $999 $1,499 Save $500 See at Nectar

Parachute: Jump on this: 20% off everything from bed linens to pillows.

Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set $215 $269 Save $54 See at Parachute

Purple: Save up to $800 and enjoy 25% off bedding, pillows, sheets and more.