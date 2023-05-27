Memorial Day sales 2023: The 90+ best deals to shop now
Memorial Day weekend is finally here, giving the perfect moment to chillax under the warm enveloping sun…but it’s also prime time for huge discounts across a wild range of categories — these are kind of deals you've been waiting for since Black Friday. What’s a person to do? Relax or shop? We say, do both. At this moment, major retailers — Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Zappos, Lowe's and more — have slashed prices for the holiday. "Three-day weekends like Memorial Day are reliable for discounts on bigger-ticket items, like mattresses, appliances and furniture," shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life. We are fielding the info, monitoring the situation as it develops, sorting through and spotting treasures. Below is everything you need to know to catch the best steals this weekend. Dig in!
Best TV deals
Many retailers offer Memorial Day discounts on electronics, including TVs, laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles, Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. We agree — here are the biggest markdowns we spotted.
Amazon: Save up to 37% on Insignia, Toshiba, Fire TVs and more.
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$380 $520Save $140
Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168 $230Save $62
Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$190 $300Save $110
Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.
Samsung 65” Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV$500 $530Save $30
Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)$950 $1,000Save $50
Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.
LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV$498 $648Save $150
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$268 $360Save $92
Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV$378 $498Save $120
Best headphone and earbud deals
Listen up: Whether you're on the hunt for discreet in-ear buds or large studio-quality cans, there's a deal from Apple, Beats, Bose and more that's sure to tickle your eardrums.
Amazon: Save on Beats, Sony, JBL, Apple and more.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$99 $129Save $30
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$200 $249Save $49
Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones$278 $350Save $72
Walmart: Score top-rated headphones starting at just $20.
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones$19 $100Save $81
Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds$49 $99Save $50
Zingbird Wireless Earbuds$25 $70Save $45
Best laptop, tablet and tech deals
Whether you're a small-screen movie watcher, pro gamer or just someone who needs to get some work done, there's a tablet, laptop or hybrid with your name (and jaw-dropping price tag) on it.
Amazon: Save nearly 60% on Lenovo laptops, $200 off MacBooks and more.
Sgin Laptop$260 $960Save $700
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop$421 $959Save $538
MacBook Air Laptop$800 $999Save $199
Walmart: For starters, they've slashed $60 off an Apple iPad and $250 from a Gateway Notebook.
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" Laptop$499 $1,050Save $551
Onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro$99 $199Save $100
Best kitchen deals
Looking to up your culinary game? These sizzling deals on favorites like a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer and Instant Pot pressure cooker–air fryer combo will have you ditching takeout for delicious homemade meals.
Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Lodge, Instant Pot and more.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 9-Inch Skillet$22 $31Save $9
Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo$146 $350Save $204
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo$115 $170Save $55
Home Depot: Small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more are up to 35% off.
Blendtec Classic 90-Oz Blender$240 $329Save $89
HSN: Save big on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Curtis Stone Dura-Pan All-in-One Pan Set$70 $93Save $23
QVC: Here's you chance to score a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer, Ninja appliance and more.
Vitamix Creations II 64-Oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender$294 $480Save $186
Ooni: Always wanted to make backyard pizza? Save up to 30% on select ovens and accessories.
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven$639 $799Save $160
Our Place: Make it your place with this $60 markdown on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.
Our Place Home Cook Duo$255 $315Save $60
Solo Stove: Summer is fire pit season: Save up to $200 on Solo's best, and up to $700 on bundles.
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0$270 $470Save $200
Target: Eat up some kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Magic Bullet, Mr. Coffee and more.
Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker$130 $200Save $70
Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.
Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor$86 $105Save $19
Vitamix One Blender$150 $250Save $100
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$341 $450Save $109
Best vacuum deals
Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vac by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.
Amazon: Now that it's safe to go back in the water, score a Shark robovac for over $200 off. Also: Scarf up great savings on Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum$130 $180Save $50
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290
Dyson: Save up to $250 on cordless vacuums and up to $100 on corded models.
Dyson Outsize+$700 $950Save $250
Target: Suck up the savings on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with some models starting at under $50.
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine$170 $220Save $50
Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell, Shark and more.
ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner$24 $40Save $16
Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner$330 $530Save $200
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$99 $123Save $24
Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.
Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop$119 $240Save $121
Best bedding and mattress deals
Rest easy knowing that pillows, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the top sheets — these discounts are huge! Note: The prices below are for queen-size mattresses and bedding unless otherwise noted.
Amazon: Don't snooze on a $200-off deal on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score big discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress$699 $899Save $200
Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2$21 $36Save $15 with coupon
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$28 $40Save $12 with coupon
Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses, along with discounts on accessories and bedding.
Avocado Latex Mattress$2,099 $2,999Save $900
Brooklinen: You know what they say: "No sleep till Brooklinen!" Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set$151 $189Save $38
Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.
Bear Original Mattress$649 $998Save $349
Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, pillows and sheets, and take 10% off everything else.
Casper Original Mattress$1,036 $1,295Save $259
Cocoon by Sealy: How's this for a dreamy sale? Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress$699 $1,079Save $380
Helix: Promo code MEMORIALDAY25 gets you 25% off site-wide, not to mention two free pillows with all mattress orders.
Helix Midnight Luxe$1,780 $2,374Save $594 with code
Nectar: Save 33% on everything — prices start at just $359. Drink it in....
Nectar Premier Mattress$999 $1,499Save $500
Parachute: Jump on this: 20% off everything from bed linens to pillows.
Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set$215 $269Save $54
Purple: Save up to $800 and enjoy 25% off bedding, pillows, sheets and more.
Purple Mattress$1,299 $1,399