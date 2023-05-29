Memorial Day sales 2023: The 90+ best deals to shop right now

Memorial Day is here and while we've been waiting for long, sunny days, it's also prime time for sale shopping — we've been waiting for these kind of deals since Black Friday! What are we to do? Relax or shop? Maybe both: Major retailers — Target, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's, Zappos and more — have slashed prices for the holiday. "Three-day weekends like Memorial Day are reliable for discounts on bigger-ticket items, like mattresses, appliances and furniture," shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life. We are fielding the info, monitoring the situation as it develops, sorting through and spotting treasures. Below is everything you need to know to catch the best steals this weekend. Dig in!

The best Memorial Day deals of 2023 right now:

Audrey Mini Bucket Bag $129 $359 Save $230 See at Kate Spade Surprise

Sgin Laptop $260 $960 Save $700 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $339 $450 Save $111 See at Walmart

Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

Many retailers offer Memorial Day discounts on electronics, including TVs, laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles, Michelle Madhok, an online shopping expert, tells Yahoo Life. We agree — here are the biggest markdowns we spotted.

Amazon: Save up to 37% on Insignia, Toshiba, Fire TVs and more.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $380 $520 Save $140 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.

Samsung 65” Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $500 $530 Save $30 See at Best Buy

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $950 $1,000 Save $50 See at Samsung

Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $360 Save $92 See at Walmart

LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Best headphone and earbud deals

Listen up: Whether you're on the hunt for discreet in-ear buds or large studio-quality cans, there's a deal from Apple, Beats, Bose and more that's sure to tickle your eardrums.

Amazon: Save on Beats, Sony, JBL, Apple and more.

Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones $278 $350 Save $72 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Walmart: Score top-rated headphones starting at just $20.

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $25 $70 Save $45 See at Walmart

Best laptop, tablet and tech deals

Whether you're a small-screen movie watcher, pro gamer or just someone who needs to get some work done, there's a tablet, laptop or hybrid with your name (and jaw-dropping price tag) on it.

Amazon: Save nearly 60% on Lenovo laptops, $200 off MacBooks and more.

Sgin Laptop $260 $960 Save $700 See at Amazon

MacBook Air Laptop $800 $999 Save $199 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $399 $959 Save $560 See at Amazon

Walmart: For starters, they've slashed $60 off an Apple iPad and $250 from a Gateway Notebook.

Onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" Laptop $499 $1,050 Save $551 See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

Looking to up your culinary game? These sizzling deals on favorites like a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer and Instant Pot pressure cooker–air fryer combo will have you ditching takeout for delicious homemade meals.

Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Lodge, Instant Pot and more.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 9-Inch Skillet $18 $31 Save $13 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo $146 $350 Save $204 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo $115 $170 Save $55 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more are up to 35% off.

Blendtec Classic 90-Oz Blender $240 $329 Save $89 See at Home Depot

HSN: Save big on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Curtis Stone Dura-Pan All-in-One Pan Set $70 $93 Save $23 See at HSN

QVC: Here's you chance to score a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer, Ninja appliance and more.

Vitamix Creations II 64-Oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender $294 $480 Save $186 See at QVC

Ooni: Always wanted to make backyard pizza? Save up to 30% on select ovens and accessories.

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven $639 $799 Save $160 See at Ooni

Our Place: Make it your place with this $60 markdown on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $255 $315 Save $60 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: Summer is fire pit season: Save up to $200 on Solo's best, and up to $700 on bundles.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $270 $470 Save $200 See at Solo Stove

Target: Eat up some kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Magic Bullet, Mr. Coffee and more.

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8qt $80 $130 Save $50 See at Target

Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor $86 $105 Save $19 See at Walmart

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $339 $450 Save $111 See at Walmart

Vitamix One Blender $150 $250 Save $100 See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vac by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.

Amazon: Now that it's safe to go back in the water, score a Shark robovac for over $200 off. Also: Scarf up great savings on Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum $130 $180 Save $50 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $250 on cordless vacuums and up to $100 on corded models.

Dyson Outsize+ $700 $950 Save $250 See at Dyson

Target: Suck up the savings on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with some models starting at under $50.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $170 $220 Save $50 See at Target

Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell, Shark and more.

ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner $24 $40 Save $16 See at Walmart

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner $330 $530 Save $200 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.

Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop $119 $240 Save $121 See at Bissell

Best bedding and mattress deals

Rest easy knowing that pillows, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the top sheets — these discounts are huge! Note: The prices below are for queen-size mattresses and bedding unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Don't snooze on a $200-off deal on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score big discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2 $25 $36 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress $699 $899 Save $200 See at Amazon

Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses, along with discounts on accessories and bedding.

Avocado Latex Mattress $2,099 $2,999 Save $900 See at Avocado

Brooklinen: You know what they say: "No sleep till Brooklinen!" Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set $151 $189 Save $38 See at Brooklinen

Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

Bear Original Mattress $649 $998 Save $349 See at Bear

Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, pillows and sheets, and take 10% off everything else.

Casper Original Mattress $1,036 $1,295 Save $259 See at Casper

Cocoon by Sealy: How's this for a dreamy sale? Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress $699 $1,079 Save $380 See at Cocoon By Sealy

Helix: Promo code MEMORIALDAY25 gets you 25% off site-wide, not to mention two free pillows with all mattress orders.

Helix Midnight Luxe $1,780 $2,374 Save $594 with code Copied! Code: MEMORIALDAY25 Copied! Code: MEMORIALDAY25 See at Helix

Nectar: Save 33% on everything — prices start at just $359. Drink it in....

Nectar Premier Mattress $999 $1,499 Save $500 See at Nectar

Parachute: Jump on this: 20% off everything from bed linens to pillows.

Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set $215 $269 Save $54 See at Parachute

Purple: Save up to $800 and enjoy 25% off bedding, pillows, sheets and more.

Purple Mattress $1,299 $1,399 Save $100 See at Purple

Saatva: Take up to $600 off bestselling mattresses, bedding and furniture.

Saatva Classic Mattress $1,695 $1,995 Save $300 See at Saatva

Serta: Save up to $900 on mattresses with select adjustable bases.

Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid $2,099 $2,499 Save $400 See at Serta

Sleep Number: Save up to 50% on smart beds and enjoy steep discounts on pillows, bedding and furniture.

Sleep Number 360 iLE Smart Bed $2,750 $5,499 Save $2,750 See at Sleep Number

Tempur-Pedic: Take 40% off Tempur-Essential Mattress sets + Ease Power Bases and save $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential + Ease Power Base $2,099 $3,499 Save $1,400 See at Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle: Enjoy $775 off mattresses, plus up to 40% off furniture, bedding and more.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress $1,276 $1,595 Save $319 See at Tuft & Needle

Walmart: That's right; Walmart's getting in on the bedding action, too, with big deals on Linenspa mattresses, bestselling sheets, Serta pillows and more.

WhatsBedding Hotel Bed Down Feather Pillow $54 $207 Save $153 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $42 Save $16 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set $25 $46 Save $21 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Take up to 50% off highly rated mattresses and bedding.

Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress $244 $450 Save $206 See at Wayfair

Best fashion deals

Take a look in your closet. Need to stock up on new styles to get you through the summer? If "yes," now is your chance. Take advantage of all of the Memorial Day sales to score just-dropped swimsuits, flowy dresses and warm-weather shoes for a fraction of the cost. Another category to keep an eye out for? Athletic apparel and gear, according to shopping expert Trae Bodge.

Amazon: Save big on bestsellers including lace-trim tanks, comfy wireless bras and summer-ready sandals.

Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top $13 $29 Save $16 See at Amazon

Hanes Bali womens Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Funkymonkey Comfort Slides $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Adidas: Run, don't walk, to these savings of up to 55% on women's shoes and clothing.

Adilette Comfort Slides $28 $35 Save $7 with code Copied! Code: SAVINGS Copied! Code: SAVINGS See at Adidas

Coach: Fill your cart with leather goods and other select accessories for up to 50% off.

Coach Lori Shoulder Bag $270 $450 Save $180 See at Coach

Coach Outlet: Take an additional 20% off on already marked-down styles — up to 65% in savings!

Coach City Tote With Coach Monogram Print $111 $398 Save $287 See at Coach

Cozy Earth: Take up to 25% off site-wide. Keep an eye out for Oprah's fave PJs!

Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit $123 $175 Save $53 See at Cozy Earth

Crocs: Up to 50% off select styles.

Crocs Classic Clog $30 $50 Save $20 See at Crocs

Everlane: Save up to 70% on select pieces, like classic button-downs.

The Oversized Poplin Shirt $30 $85 Save $55 See at Everlane

Kate Spade: Kate Spade's Designer Sale section boasts savings throughout the year. Now, you can get summer favorites for up to 20% off.

Manhattan Striped Straw Large Tote $318 $398 Save $80 See at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise: With savings up to 75% off at KSS's Start of Summer Sale, there's no reason not to grab a bag (or two)!

Audrey Mini Bucket Bag $129 $359 Save $230 See at Kate Spade Surprise

Lululemon: Even though Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is available year-round, new items have been added just in time for Memorial Day.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" $69 $98 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Macy's: The grandaddy of department stores isn't waiting till Thanksgiving to parade a slew of holiday savings — save up to 45% off sitewide.

Anne Cole Women's Retro Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit $75 $108 Save $33 See at Macy's

Madewell: The name says it all. Well, almost: Score 30% off your order with the code WARMUP.

The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White $76 $108 Save $32 with code Copied! Code: WARMUP Copied! Code: WARMUP See at Madewell

Nike: Start summer on the good foot with up to 40% in savings.

Nike Court Legacy Canvas $51 $65 Save $14 See at Nike

Nordstrom: It's time for the highly anticipated Half Yearly sale! Rack up deals up to 60% off across all categories.

Skims Velour Wrap Robe $64 $128 Save $64 See at Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants $35 $59 Save $24 See at Nordstrom

Tory Burch: You won't labor to pay for these Torys: Take 40% off on sale styles.

Tory Burch Mini Perry Tote $209 $298 Save $89 See at Tory Burch

Victoria’s Secret: Save up to 60% on panties, bras and more.

Stretch Cotton High-Leg Brief Panty $5 $11 Save $6 See at Victoria's Secret

Walmart: Get ready to fill your cart. Walmart is offering up to 40% off on fashion, which means you can grab shoes, summer dresses and more at a huge discount!

Free Assembly High Rise 70’S Full Wide Leg Straight Jeans $16 $34 Save $18 See at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, $149 $27,900,279 Save $27,900,130 See at Walmart

Skechers Women's GOwalk Joy Mesh Slip-on Comfort Shoe $45 $60 Save $15 See at Walmart

Zappos: Take advantage of the brand's Yay-of-the-Day daily deals, or shop the JoyFest sale to save big on New Balance, Steve Madden and more.

Brooks Ghost 14 $100 $140 Save $40 See at Zappos

Cole Haan: Take 50% off site-wide.

Zerogrand Crisscross Sandal $100 $150 Save $50 See at Cole Haan

Lands' End: Save 40% off your order when you use the code HEROES at checkout. Yep, that means you can pick up some classic swim just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece $44 $63 Save $19 with code Copied! Code: HEROES Copied! Code: HEROES See at Lands' End

The North Face: Enjoy 30% off select styles during the Memorial Day sale — no code needed.

The North Face Women’s Antora Rain Hoodie $84 $120 Save $36 See at The North Face

J. Crew: Stock up on summer pieces and save up to 40% off sitewide, and an additional 60% off sale styles with the code WEEKEND.

Halter wrap swim dress in stripe $69 $138 Save $69 See at J. Crew

Best beauty deals

Holidays are the best time to restock your beauty cabinets with your favorite skin-care and hair-care products and styling tools. Memorial Day especially provides a chance to rack up additional savings on products you might not normally splurge on. Even the pros agree. "Beauty is also a good category to look for sales — check out Target, Sephora and Macy’s, as well as Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale," Bodge tells Yahoo Life.

Amazon: Save big on skin-care, hair-care and more from Amazon's top-rated beauty brands. Plus, score $10 off your $50 beauty purchase.

Tree of Life Firming Retinol Serum w/Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid $15 $19 Save $4 See at Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum $21 $33 Save $12 See at Amazon

Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap $12 $29 Save $18 See at Amazon

Sephora: The official Memorial Day sales event hasn't kicked off just yet. But to hold you over, browse an impressive list of products that are already marked down.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover $27 $38 Save $12 See at Sephora

Ulta: Save 15% off on all makeup through May 29 by using code Makeup15, plus score faves from Olaplex, Clinique and more on sale.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel $18 $25 Save $8 See at Ulta

Nordstrom: Save up to 40% on beauty during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale, which just happens to coincide with this holiday weekend. From candles to luscious lipsticks, there's plenty of ground to cover.

Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment $77 $110 Save $33 See at Nordstrom

Skinstore: Add some new summer staples to your skin-care routine while saving up to 50% off. Use the code EXTRA10 for — you guessed it — an additional 10% off.

StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream $44 $59 Save $15 with code Copied! Code: EXTRA10 Copied! Code: EXTRA10 See at SkinStore

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.