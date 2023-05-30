The 70+ best Memorial Day 2023 sales on Amazon — save up to 70%
Amazon's Memorial Day sale bonanza features many of today's best deals. There are top-notch TVs and tech, kitchen and home essentials, style and beauty faves ... all of it on mega discount. We know you're busy sunning, swimming, grilling, playing, hiking, partying and just chilling today, so we're curating the best deals for you, from entertainment essentials to outdoor necessities. Use our article as your own customized shopping list, and start your summer with a splash — and some sweet, sweet savings.
Update 3:00 PM ET: We scoured Amazon for the best kitchen and beauty deals and added them below. We're updating this space often, so keep checking back to get the best savings.
The top Memorial Day deals of 2023 right now:
Sgin Windows 11 Laptop$335 $1,334Save $999 with coupon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$200 $249Save $49
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$310 $450Save $140
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$99 $500Save $401 with coupon
Henchels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set$230 $510Save $280
70% off or more
The Aerlang Massage Gun is an absolute powerhouse, delivering 20 levels of intensity with 6 different massage heads, so you can precisely target that nagging ache. It's great for postworkout muscle stiffness and soreness, plus it helps with blood circulation. Best part? It's down to a a ridiculous $21.
"This thing is powerful. But so easy to use with a lot of intensity settings to choose from," said a satisfied shopper. "Feels amazing on my calves, soles of feet & back...Very relaxing. Glad I got this!"
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$99 $500Save $401
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$13 $50Save $37 with coupon
50% off or more
Need a new PC, or maybe just a workaday second unit? The ultrathin, ultrafast IdeaPad is on megasale right now — and it's a deal for the ages at $550 off! It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to effortlessly run multiple applications at once and transfer data at lightning speed. Plus, it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One personal computer called it an "unbelievable value for the price." For nearly 60% off, we have to agree.
Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop$335 $1,334Save $999 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher$12 $25Save $13 with coupon
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat and Bluetooth Music$52 $130Save $78 with coupon
Headphones and earbuds
The earbuds that need no introduction: The Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant too, so don't sweat it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200 $249Save $49
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$24 $48Save $24
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$279 $329Save $50
Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones$278 $350Save $72
Echo Buds w/ Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen)$80 $120Save $40
Tablets and tech
The incredible Sgin laptop has so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge!), so you can work or play the day away. Best of all, this PC boasts low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means your computer will never sound like it's about to take off into the stratosphere, even if you're running multiple apps at once. The kicker? It's a cool $999 off!
"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," wrote one erudite enthusiast. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away Great slimline look and nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."
$335 with coupon
$1,334 at Amazon
Asus Chromebook CX1$144 $230Save $86
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$350 $430Save $80
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop$700 $900Save $200
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$25 $40Save $15
Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop$399 $959Save $560
Ring Video Doorbell$70 $100Save $30
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip$47 $80Save $33
$25-and-under deals
Don't be fooled by how cute this rainbow Cuisinart set is — they're beasts on the cutting board. Included you'll find an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, each of them crafted with high-quality stainless steel that you can keep sharp and safe inside its matching sheath.
"Where have these been all my life?" said a quick-thinking shopper. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought 'why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$9 $40Save $31 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
TVs
If you already love the Fire TV Stick and/or have Alexa hooked up in every room, this set will allow you to take advantage of both. It features 4K Ultra HD, meaning you get four times the pixels of an average 1080p Full HD screen, increasing brightness, clarity and the depth and scope of colors. Plus, forget endless scrolling through streaming menus: Just ask Alexa to pull up your favorite show, and it'll appear on your screen, pronto.
"Excellent!" one reviewer said. "I was shocked when I turned the TV on. The 4K is so immersive and brilliant. The colors are rich. Its picture is like watching it live, or even better than real life."
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV$110 $160Save $50
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$230 $350Save $120
LG C2 Series 42-inch Class OLED Evo AI-Powered Smart TV$897 $1,200Save $303
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168 $230Save $62
Auto
One of summer's less heralded pleasures? Soaping up and rinsing down your ride under a sunny, cloudless sky! Well, that pastime is about to get even more satisfying: This wash is tough on dirt and smudges, yet gentle on paint and wax protection. The nonstreak formula leaves behind a sparkling finish, plus it effectively removes contaminants before they bond with your car's paint job. It's super sudsy too.
"Leaves my car shiny for days!" shared one happy motorist.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$20 $45Save $25 with coupon
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo$20 $25Save $5
Vacuums
This incredible Inse cordless vac has an upgraded motor with super-strong suction, which means it can make quick work of all the nasties — like pet hair, dust and dirt — lingering between your floorboards and in your carpet. Plus, since it's cordless and converts to a handheld, you can use it just about anywhere: beds, curtains, stairs, the couch.
"I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one awestruck Amazon-ian. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $210Save $90 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$28 $40Save $12 with coupon
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner$120 $230Save $110
Kitchen
Both professionals and home cooks alike love Henckels knives. This 15-piece set includes the perfect knives for dicing, chopping, slicing and filleting your way through any recipe, plus a wood storage block to house them all. Each "precision stamped, satin-finished" blade is razor-sharp, so you'll make short work of just about any protein or veggie that comes your way. The kindest cut of all? They're $280 off!
"This set exceeded my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing," wrote one ecstatic home cook.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$157 $208Save $52
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet$26 $40Save $14 with coupon
NewAir Countertop Bullet Ice Maker$159 $250Save $91
Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch$27 $36Save $9
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer$12 $16Save $4
Home
We'll let you in on a secret: Bamboo is the affordable (and far more sustainable) way to bring your favorite hotel-quality sheets to your boudoir. Bamboo fibers happen to be silkier than cotton (go figure!) and, because they’re longer than cotton fibers, you need fewer of them. They're the stars of this LuxClub set — which comes with flat and fitted sheets as well as four pillowcases. Available in a dizzying array of colors.
"Deliciously soft," wrote a reviewer. "Softest sheets I've ever had."
$31.46 with coupon
$57 at Amazon
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102 $200Save $98
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7 $12Save $5 with coupon
Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat$15 $60Save $45 with code
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping$19 $50Save $31 with code
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan$53 $90Save $37
Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer$158 $240Save $82
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$60 $120Save $60
Conair Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes$60 $70Save $10
Beauty and wellness
The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap any unwanted hair and break the annoying cycle of regrowth. You can use it all over your body — arms, legs, underarms, bikini area. Flip between five power intensities (start at level one and work your way up) to get that perfectly smooth skin you're after. Your wallet will love it too: Laser hair removal can run you thousands, and this gives you 999,999 zaps for a mere fraction of the price.
A happy customer called this tool "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."
Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick$19 $30Save $11 with coupon
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil$10 $14Save $3
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38 $60Save $22 with coupon
Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream$13 $25Save $12 with coupon
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 60$9 $11Save $2
Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash$15 $29Save $14
SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Korean Beauty$15 $25Save $10 with coupon
Style
Stretchy, comfy, and super cushiony, these sneaks are perfect for summer. Plus, the mesh fabric prevents feet from overheating, another hot-weather bonus. Tens of thousands of shoppers have bestowed the Adidas Cloudfoams with five-star reviews — many of whom are folks who are always on the move. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet: "I'm a nurse and work for 12 hours on my feet. I also have very flat, very wide, large feet for a woman," wrote one five-star reviewer. "These shoes are so comfy! They're super light, flexible, they don't make any noise...I'm considering getting another pair to be running around, everyday shoes because wearing your gross nursing shoes outside the hospital...yuck!"
Funkymonkey Comfort Slides$25 $31Save $6
Blencot Lace-Trim Tank Top$18 $29Save $11 with coupon
Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses, Black/Polarized Green$85 $176Save $91
Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress$37 $53Save $16
lime flare Womens Lace Trim Satin Top$25 $30Save $5
Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal$22 $30Save $8
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
- D
10+ Memorial Day Apple deals at Best Buy and more — including a $269 iPad
Yahoo LifeYou can also save $50 on the AirPod Pros over 23,000 fans love and $70 on a sweet Apple Watch.
- D
The 10 best Memorial Day grill sales right now — Weber, Char-Broil and more
Yahoo LifeScore sizzling sales on gas and charcoal beauties, smokers, pizza ovens and portable minis, like a Cuisinart cutie for $28!
- D
The 35+ best Memorial Day TV sales to shop — up to $1,000 off Sony, Samsung, LG and more
Yahoo LifeThe deals are massive! Scoop up a 24-inch top-seller for only $70 and a 75-inch behemoth for $538.
- D
Memorial Day sales 2023: The 90+ best deals to shop this evening
Yahoo LifeNew deals added! Check out these Memorial Day sales from Amazon, Walmart, Coach, Dyson, Target, Best Buy, Samsung and more.
- R
Our favorite Memorial Day swimsuit deals from Amazon start at just $12
Yahoo LifeThis Memorial Day, snap up some pieces you'll actually be excited to step out in, all at a deep discount.
- R
This genius robot weeds your garden for you — and Amazon just whacked $100 off for Memorial Day
Yahoo LifeIt never needs charging — it's powered by the sun! Save yourself some effort (and some dough) this Memorial Day.
- R
Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock right in time for Memorial Day
Yahoo LifeFrom modern to traditional styles, there's a tiny house for everyone — but hurry, because these little homes sell out big time!
- R
A top-rated Anker robovac for just $96 — plus 40+ more Memorial Day vacuum steals
Yahoo LifeThis Memorial Day save $200 on an iconic Dyson, get a bestselling (and TikTok-famous) carpet cleaner for only $99 and so much more!
- R
I'm a professional organizer and these are the best Memorial Day storage sales — starting at $7
Yahoo LifeGet your house in shape for summer with these smart food containers, cookware organizers, shoe boxes and more, starting at $7 for Memorial Day.
- R
Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is only $20 for Memorial Day — save over 40%
Yahoo LifeIn addition to the Barefoot Contessa's beloved skillet, you can score deals on other Lodge kitchenware — perfect for Memorial Day entertaining.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In The Know here.