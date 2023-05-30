Check out Amazon's huge drop of Memorial Day weekend deals on electronics, kitchen, home and more! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's Memorial Day sale bonanza features many of today's best deals. There are top-notch TVs and tech, kitchen and home essentials, style and beauty faves ... all of it on mega discount. We know you're busy sunning, swimming, grilling, playing, hiking, partying and just chilling today, so we're curating the best deals for you, from entertainment essentials to outdoor necessities. Use our article as your own customized shopping list, and start your summer with a splash — and some sweet, sweet savings.

Update 3:00 PM ET: We scoured Amazon for the best kitchen and beauty deals and added them below. We're updating this space often, so keep checking back to get the best savings.

The top Memorial Day deals of 2023 right now:

70% off or more

Knead the day away with this powerful little wonder. (Photo: Amazon)

The Aerlang Massage Gun is an absolute powerhouse, delivering 20 levels of intensity with 6 different massage heads, so you can precisely target that nagging ache. It's great for postworkout muscle stiffness and soreness, plus it helps with blood circulation. Best part? It's down to a a ridiculous $21.

"This thing is powerful. But so easy to use with a lot of intensity settings to choose from," said a satisfied shopper. "Feels amazing on my calves, soles of feet & back...Very relaxing. Glad I got this!"

$21 with coupon $70 at Amazon

50% off or more

Welcome a brand-new IdeaPad to your pad! (Photo: Amazon)

Need a new PC, or maybe just a workaday second unit? The ultrathin, ultrafast IdeaPad is on megasale right now — and it's a deal for the ages at $550 off! It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to effortlessly run multiple applications at once and transfer data at lightning speed. Plus, it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One personal computer called it an "unbelievable value for the price." For nearly 60% off, we have to agree.

$399 $959 at Lenovo

Headphones and earbuds

Life's too short to endure substandard music, podcast and audiobook experiences. Look to the Pods! (Photo: Amazon)

The earbuds that need no introduction: The Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant too, so don't sweat it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.

$99 $129 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Nearly $1,000 off? Well, that's just grand! (Photo: Amazon)

The incredible Sgin laptop has so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge!), so you can work or play the day away. Best of all, this PC boasts low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means your computer will never sound like it's about to take off into the stratosphere, even if you're running multiple apps at once. The kicker? It's a cool $999 off!

"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," wrote one erudite enthusiast. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away Great slimline look and nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."

$335 with coupon $1,334 at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

It's a wild deal, no matter how you dice it. (Photo: Amazon)

Don't be fooled by how cute this rainbow Cuisinart set is — they're beasts on the cutting board. Included you'll find an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, each of them crafted with high-quality stainless steel that you can keep sharp and safe inside its matching sheath.

"Where have these been all my life?" said a quick-thinking shopper. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought 'why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

$25 $65 at Amazon

TVs

With convenient homepage access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more, this television just might become your new best friend. (Photo: Amazon)

If you already love the Fire TV Stick and/or have Alexa hooked up in every room, this set will allow you to take advantage of both. It features 4K Ultra HD, meaning you get four times the pixels of an average 1080p Full HD screen, increasing brightness, clarity and the depth and scope of colors. Plus, forget endless scrolling through streaming menus: Just ask Alexa to pull up your favorite show, and it'll appear on your screen, pronto.

"Excellent!" one reviewer said. "I was shocked when I turned the TV on. The 4K is so immersive and brilliant. The colors are rich. Its picture is like watching it live, or even better than real life."

$310 $450 at Amazon

Auto

Get that "fresh out the car wash" feel for a fraction of the price. (Photo: Amazon)

One of summer's less heralded pleasures? Soaping up and rinsing down your ride under a sunny, cloudless sky! Well, that pastime is about to get even more satisfying: This wash is tough on dirt and smudges, yet gentle on paint and wax protection. The nonstreak formula leaves behind a sparkling finish, plus it effectively removes contaminants before they bond with your car's paint job. It's super sudsy too.

"Leaves my car shiny for days!" shared one happy motorist.

$4 $14 at Amazon

Vacuums

For over $400 off, you'll almost want one in every room. Almost. (Photo: Amazon)

This incredible Inse cordless vac has an upgraded motor with super-strong suction, which means it can make quick work of all the nasties — like pet hair, dust and dirt — lingering between your floorboards and in your carpet. Plus, since it's cordless and converts to a handheld, you can use it just about anywhere: beds, curtains, stairs, the couch.

"I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one awestruck Amazon-ian. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It's lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."

$99 $500 at Amazon

Kitchen

The most stubborn steak, tumescent tomato and rock-hard rutabaga won't stand a chance against these, the gold standard of knives. (Photo: Amazon)

Both professionals and home cooks alike love Henckels knives. This 15-piece set includes the perfect knives for dicing, chopping, slicing and filleting your way through any recipe, plus a wood storage block to house them all. Each "precision stamped, satin-finished" blade is razor-sharp, so you'll make short work of just about any protein or veggie that comes your way. The kindest cut of all? They're $280 off!

"This set exceeded my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing," wrote one ecstatic home cook.

$230 $510 at Amazon

Rest up, knowing that you saved a bundle. (Photo: Amazon)

We'll let you in on a secret: Bamboo is the affordable (and far more sustainable) way to bring your favorite hotel-quality sheets to your boudoir. Bamboo fibers happen to be silkier than cotton (go figure!) and, because they’re longer than cotton fibers, you need fewer of them. They're the stars of this LuxClub set — which comes with flat and fitted sheets as well as four pillowcases. Available in a dizzying array of colors.

"Deliciously soft," wrote a reviewer. "Softest sheets I've ever had."

$31.46 with coupon $57 at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Because nobody wants to look hirsute in their swimsuit. (Photo: Amazon)

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap any unwanted hair and break the annoying cycle of regrowth. You can use it all over your body — arms, legs, underarms, bikini area. Flip between five power intensities (start at level one and work your way up) to get that perfectly smooth skin you're after. Your wallet will love it too: Laser hair removal can run you thousands, and this gives you 999,999 zaps for a mere fraction of the price.

A happy customer called this tool "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."

$60 $200 at Amazon

Style

Feel like you're traipsing above the clouds in these light-as-air steppers. (Photo: Amazon)

Stretchy, comfy, and super cushiony, these sneaks are perfect for summer. Plus, the mesh fabric prevents feet from overheating, another hot-weather bonus. Tens of thousands of shoppers have bestowed the Adidas Cloudfoams with five-star reviews — many of whom are folks who are always on the move. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet: "I'm a nurse and work for 12 hours on my feet. I also have very flat, very wide, large feet for a woman," wrote one five-star reviewer. "These shoes are so comfy! They're super light, flexible, they don't make any noise...I'm considering getting another pair to be running around, everyday shoes because wearing your gross nursing shoes outside the hospital...yuck!"

$44 $70 at Amazon

