Everything you need to know about Memorial Day 2023 sales — plus deals to shop now

It's spring, and you know what that means: Time to start thinking about summer! Well, its unofficial kickoff, anyway. Memorial Day is the perfect time to chillax under the warm enveloping sun. But, while you're putting together your 2023 sunscreen arsenal, consider this: The last weekend in May is primetime for massive discounts across a range of merchandise, helping you dive into the following three lazy, hazy, crazy months with a raft of savings.

This year, you can expect major retailers — think Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Lowe's, Zappos and more — to offer deep discounts during their Memorial Day sales, allowing you to save big pretty much wherever you love to shop. Of course, you don't want to pick up just any old item that's marked down — you want the best deals possible. Here's what you need to know ahead of the big weekend, so you can max out your savings potential.

When are Memorial Day 2023 sales events?

Memorial Day this year is on Monday, May 29, with the holiday weekend beginning on Saturday, May 27. Typically, Memorial Day sales start before that — sometimes even weeks in advance — but the biggest savings tend to be on the actual weekend, so make sure you set some time aside from your alfresco frolicking for some hot, hot markdowns.

What products are most likely to be on sale?

A lot, actually. "Three-day weekends like Memorial Day are reliable for discounts on bigger-ticket items, like mattresses, appliances and furniture," shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life. "With prices as high as they are in so many categories, this weekend is a really good time to save."

Bodge says there also tend to be great sales on athletic apparel and gear. "Beauty is also a good category to look for sales — check out Target, Sephora and Macy’s, as well as Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale," she says.

Outdoor and patio furniture is likely to be marked down, Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. "With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, retailers often offer sales on outdoor furniture and accessories, such as grills, patio sets and lighting," she says. Many retailers also offer Memorial Day discounts on electronics, including TVs, laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles, Madhok says. And "Memorial Day is a popular time for mattress sales, with many retailers offering discounts on new mattresses, box springs and bedding," she adds.

Memorial Day is a great time to score a new mattress. (Photo: Canva)

What should people try to stock up on?

In general, it's a good idea to load up on products you know and love. But, given the season, Madhok recommends really focusing on outdoor gear. "With the warmer weather comes an increased interest in outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking and fishing. Outdoor retailers often offer Memorial Day sales on items such as tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, fishing gear and more," she says.

How to find the best Memorial Day sales

Most major retailers will be holding sales over Memorial Day, but there are a few particular places to scope out if you're unsure where to look. "While there will be deals from retailers of all sizes, these three-day weekends are an especially good time to save with the big stores, like Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s," Bodge says. "I would also look at brands like Maytag. Every year, Maytag holds the May Is Maytag Month sales event, where you can save on Maytag appliances. Typically, the more Maytag appliances you purchase, the savings increase exponentially."

Bodge suggests using deal sites to look up Memorial Day savings. If you're a member of the military or a veteran, she recommends looking for additional and exclusive discounts.

"Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, how you pay is important, especially if you are buying a bigger-ticket item, like an appliance, a mattress or piece of furniture," Bodge says. "Make sure you are using a credit card that allows you to earn cash back on your purchases, and if not, consider switching to one that does."

The best early Memorial Day 2023 sales

While Memorial Day is still a little ways away, some brands have already started rolling out savings. Don't want to wait for the holiday to get a good deal? Check out these options on sale now.

