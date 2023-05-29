This portable AC makes a room 20° colder in minutes — and it's on sale for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is here and if it's not hot where you are yet, it will be soon. That means it's time to get your home ready for the heat waves rolling in this summer. From chilling towels to tower fans, right now we’re scouring the internet for easy ways to keep our cool — that are also easy on the wallet. The need for air conditioning is real, and lucky for us, Amazon has a budget-friendly a/c unit: the Midea Portable Air Conditioner is just $250 with the on-page coupon.

Midea Midea Portable Air Conditioner $250 $339 Save $89 with coupon This 8,000 BTU unit cools up to 175 square feet and includes a window installation kit along with a remote control. Save $89 with coupon $250 at Amazon

Some of us are lucky enough to have central air conditioning, but in places where heat waves are a new thing, a portable unit is now in order. Big enough to cool down 175 square feet, this 8,000 BTU unit comes with a hose and brackets to attach to a window. And just in case you need to move it, it has wheels so you can roll it into any room that needs cooling. The Midea Portable Air Conditioner also features a remote control and it can be set up to automatically turn on with a timer.

More than 2,700 verified Amazon shoppers are already converts. "My only regret is that I didn’t purchase it before," wrote one enthusiastic shopper. "My cat and I love it!"

It even brings relief to customers in the Deep South. “Are you getting a little tired of all this heat?” asked an excited Gulf Coast resident. ”Then order it…it will make your life more comfortable….It's the best AC unit I've ever used. If this works great in an area infamous for harsh weather (from heat waves to hurricanes), then it will work great anywhere in the country. It's probably the best investment you'll make all year.”

You don't have to sweat it out this summer. (Photo: Amazon)

Some use it as the main cooling system for smaller spaces, others use it to cool down a single room to avoid cooling down a whole house.

“I’m in Houston where the summers here equal some pretty rough humidity and heat,” one cool customer reported. “When the AC to your house can’t keep up this is what you need! This unit keeps my room freaking ice cold and it does it fast too. Hooked it up and now I'm chilling (literally).”

“My room is over a garage, and if yours is too, you know this means your room is cold in the wither and hot in the summer,” wrote a rave reviewer. “I don’t know why we can put a man on the moon, but can’t fix this seemingly easier issue. This thing sucked the hot air out and made my room an igloo in 15 minutes.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

