Memorial Day parade, concert: things to do in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – The unofficial start to summer is fast approaching – and with offices and banks closed, it’s a great time to get a jump on fun in the sun.

Events across the city will mark the holiday weekend, from parades to concerts to free movie showings.

Things To Do Around NYC

Here’s a look at some of the best things to do in NYC this Memorial Day weekend:

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Where: Northern Boulevard from Jayson Avenue to 245th Street

When: Monday, May 27 at 2 p.m.

What: It’s the largest local parade, marching through Northern Boulevard in Queens, and it’ll go on rain or shine, organizers said.

Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade

Where: 3rd Avenue and 78th Street to John Paul Jones Park

When: Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

What: The parade through Bay Ridge will include bagpipes, a flag raising ceremony and a 21-gun Salute.

Memorial Day concert at Green-Wood Cemetery

Where: Fifth Avenue and 25th Street

When: Monday, May 27 at 2:30-4:30 p.m.

What: Bring a blanket and a picnic for this outdoor concert featuring high school musicians from the ISO Symphonic Band at Third Street. Tickets are free but donations of $10 are suggested.

Prospect Park Zoo reopening

Where: 450 Flatbush Avenue

When: Saturday, May 25

What: After months closed due to storm damage, Prospect Park Zoo will reopen to the public memorial day weekend. Tickets are $9.95 for teens and adults age 13 and over, and $6.95 for children. Seniors are $6.95.

New York Philharmonic free memorial day concert

The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue.

Monday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

A free annual concert presented by Music Director Jaap van Zweden.

Watch “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Intrepid Museum

Where: Pier 86, West 46th Street

When: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

What: The museum will put on a free showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” at its flight deck. Visitors can bring chairs and picnics to enjoy the movie, and light concessions will be sold onsite.

Memorial Day cruise

When: May 25, 26, 27 at varying times

Where: Pier 40 at Hudson River Park

What: Memorial Day dinner and brunch tours will take you under the Brooklyn Bridge and across the Manhattan, New Jersey and Brooklyn skylines. The tours are anywhere from $135 to $215.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered New York City since 2023. She joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter here.

