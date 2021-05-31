Lowe's, Home Depot and more just dropped Memorial Day sales on outdoor furniture — stock up now!

Korin Miller
·7 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big on outdoor furniture for Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Amazon)
Save big on outdoor furniture for Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Amazon)

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to revel in the warmer weather. Unfortunately, it's also the moment when you realize your outdoor gear isn't up to snuff.

Luckily, there are plenty of Memorial Day weekend sales on outdoor furniture happening right now to help you give your yard, patio or porch a facelift. Whether you're in the market for a dining set, a cozy fire pit that's $300 off or a high-quality grill to cook all the meats, it's on sale. Don't miss these deals.

A top-rated fire pit that's just $100

Ktaxon Homes and Gardens Outdoor Metal Fire Pit
Time for a marshmallow run. (Photo: Walmart)

This deal is so good, it kind of makes you wonder if someone at Walmart accidentally entered the wrong price online. Right now, you can score the Ktaxon Homes and Gardens Outdoor Metal Fire Pit for $300 off (not a typo). The iron fire pit has a 32-inch wide top that wraps around the perimeter, letting you put drinks and roasting supplies next to your fire. A mesh lid keeps embers safely inside, while a poker can be used to stoke the flames. It even has an anti-rust coating to help protect your pit for years. 

"It's pretty and was easy to put together," a five-star reviewer said. "It's very lightweight, as I pick it up and move it around myself." 

Many, many reviewers said the assembly was a breeze, and the dimensions are just right. "The size is perfect for our patio area and it looks very stylish," another fan said.

A double-vented umbrella marked down 45 percent

Casainc Umbrella
Throwing shade indeed. (Photo: Home Depot)

If you've ever looked into buying a patio umbrella, you know they are not cheap. So when you can find one for under $200, you want to act fast. The Casainc Double Vented Sunshade Patio Umbrella is $113 off at Home Depot right now! 

The umbrella, which comes in beige, burgundy, red and teal, has three tiers of shade spanning out over 10 feet to keep you nice and cool. It easily goes up and down with a hand crank, and has double vents for optimal air flow. "The double-venting is a real plus," a happy user said in the reviews. Another raved about the umbrella's ability to tilt: "That capability was exactly what I needed to shield me from the brutal afternoon Arizona sun!" 

A 6-piece rattan furniture set for $400 off

Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Set
Take a seat — there are many to choose from! (Photo: Walmart)

Need lots of seating? The Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Set has it and then some. You'll get two corner sofas, an armless sofa, a single sofa, and two ottomans that double as seats. They're all constructed from powder-coated steel and premium PE wicker for sturdiness and durability. A cool feature: You can mix and match the pieces to create whatever configuration you want. Thick navy sponge-padded cushions with polyester fabric covers come as part of the set. And, if the cushions get dirty, just zip off the covers and wash them. 

This set has an army of fans, including some who say it still looks great after several years of use. "Been outside since Dec 2019. Set still looking new in 100 degree Texas heat," a five-star reviewer wrote. "My family all love this set," another said, adding that the "price is awesome for such big furniture."

A fun outdoor pouf for $59

Majestic Home Goods Aruba Bean Bag Pouf Cube,
Pouf! You've got extra seating and more. (Photo: Walmart)

If you're in the market for something versatile, you've found it. The Majestic Home Goods Aruba Bean Bag Pouf Cube serves as seating, an ottoman, a coffee table and even instant decor. It's specially designed to be used indoors or outdoors, making it that just-right accessory your patio needs. 

Choose from four shades—pacific (pictured), orange, citrus and gray. The zippered slipcover comes right off and is easy to toss in the wash, just in case of spills. "It was just what I wanted for our deck. I bought two," a fan wrote. Another shopper "loves" the cubes, adding, "sturdy fabric and has kept its shape all summer."

A 5-burner grill that's $100 off

Napoleon Rogue XT Stainless Steel 5-Burner Grill
Five burners = tons of space for deliciousness. (Photo: Lowe's)

A reliable, roomy grill is a must just about any time of year, but it's definitely vital in the summer. The Napoleon Rogue XT Stainless Steel 5-Burner Grill has just about everything you need to crank out some serious food. The propane grill has five main burners and an infrared side burner that's perfect for heating up buns. The grilling area is huge — 18 inches deep by nearly 35 inches wide. An integrated sear station lets you get that perfect finish on meats, while a smoke box infuses a woody flavor into your foods. Folding side shelves let you adjust the amount of space you take up. The whole thing is covered in stainless steel for durability.

"The construction quality is outstanding," a five-star fan wrote in the reviews. "This grill holds its temperature well, and cooking was even, I can't live without the sear burner now." While the grill isn't cheap, plenty of people say the price tag is worth it. "Best money I’ve spent on a grill in a looooooong time," one user said.

An oversized lantern for just $35

Mr. Sunshine Indoor/Outdoor Sea Glass Illuminated Lantern
This big guy provides a subtle glow. (Photo: QVC)

A pretty lantern can help light up a path or the perimeter of your deck. The Mr. Sunshine Indoor/Outdoor Sea Glass Illuminated Lantern is sizeable —it's 11 inches wide by 13.25 inches high — and has a sea glass construction that adds texture to your outdoor space. 

The light has a timer for six hours on, 18 hours off, so you can kick back and relax without worrying about flicking it on and off. It also comes in clear, blue, amber and multicolored options. "I sent pairs of these to my sister (blue), my mom (taupe), and mom in law (white) for mother’s day to brighten up their patios vs the standard hanging baskets or flowers, and they raved at the size and quality," a happy customer wrote. Note: Many reviewers say the lantern offers a "soft" and "subtle" glow.

A 5-piece patio dining set at $110 off

Crestlive 5-Piece Patio Dining Set
It even has an umbrella hole. (Photo: Amazon)

Yup, you can get an entire patio dining set for $240 —at least, you can this weekend. The Crestlive 5-Piece Patio Dining Set features a tempered glass table and four folding chairs that are easy to stow away when they're not in use (ideal for winter, if your storage space is limited). The back and seat fabric of the chairs is made of UV-resistant, breathable fabric for long-lasting use. The table and chair frames are also made of steel, so they'll last for years. Several reviewers call the set "sturdy" and "easy to assemble."

"The table is roomy enough for four people to eat on, and the chairs, which we thought were pretty comfortable, fold very easily to give you more room when you don't need them," a fan wrote. 

Outdoor string lights for nearly 50 percent off

Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights
Instant charm. (Photo: Amazon)

Outdoor string lights are such an easy way to add charm and warmth to your deck or patio. These Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights have a cool vintage feel — and they're marked way down right now. Enjoy 48 feet of lights that are designed to stand up to year-round outdoor use. 

Just an FYI: You can link up to 30 strands, just in case 48 feet isn't enough for your space. "I've had the lights up for over a year or so now, and have had no issues. All the bulbs still work properly, despite being exposed to rain, wind, snow, and ice," a happy customer wrote. Another said that "the brightness was perfect for a nighttime party, providing enough light for a killer game of volleyball."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day Sale Means Outdoor Furniture & Pool Accessories Are Up to 40% Off

    Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and after a long winter (and, let’s face it, a long calendar year), we’re looking forward to spending lots of time outside in the sun with our friends and family this summer. But we need a cozy and comfortable space to do it. After all, even the […]

  • Here's Where to Score the Best Furniture Deals This Memorial Day

    Don't sleep on these!

  • Huckberry Is Having a Rare Sale for Memorial Day

    The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

  • The 15 Best Things to Buy at Huckberry's Memorial Day Sale

    The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

  • The Best Memorial Day Furniture and Home Decor Sales to Shop

    Enjoy major savings on mattresses, sofas and much more.

  • The 26 Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals You Can Already Shop

    Including a Shark robot vacuum for $100 off.

  • The 27 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Year

    With the too-good-to-be-true deals, Memorial Day weekend is basically Christmas in May. We’re talking major discounts on big-ticket items like outdoor furniture, mattresses, TVs, appliances and trendy picks...

  • All the Best Home Sales Happening This Weekend

    Calling all DIYers, designers, and the decor obsessed: Memorial Day is here, and it brings an abundance of home deals you won’t want to miss. Now that roughly 155 million people in America have received at...

  • Wayfair launched its massive Memorial Day sale — here's everything worth buying

    Save up to a whopping 70 percent on outdoor furniture, mattresses, grills and more.

  • A Running List Of Memorial Day Furniture Sales You Can Shop NOW

    Hey there, deal hunters — we see you, we feel you, and we know you've got your cyber carts at the ready for when all the best Memorial Day sales hit. Although the ultimate occasion to (unofficially) start summer is still a number of days away, boatloads of enticing markdowns are already heating up on home decor and furniture. From the little WFH delights that'll enhance your office space to bigger-ticket buys like the internet's most covetable mattresses, there's a whole slew of early deals to be had. Think Anthropologie for trinkets, bedding, and other fabulous finds, Saatva and Avocado for all things slumber, Dyson to upgrade your appliance game, and so much more for less. In addition to rounding up the top premature promotions ahead, we'll continue to keep a running list of the best Memorial Day furniture sales as they drop. Until then, happy summer and happy saving. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.FurnitureAllModernSale: 20% off Memorial Day SalePromo Code: GET20Dates: Now - May 31Shop AllModernAllModern Pardo Side Chair, $, available at AllModernFloydSale: Get up to $375 off select furniture, mattresses and storage unitsPromo Code: SUNNYDAYS21Dates: Now - May 31Shop FloydFloyd The Shelving System, $, available at FloydUrban OutfittersSale: Save on a wide range of bedding, furniture, home decor & morePromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop Urban OutfittersUrban Outfitters Stackable Bamboo Shoe Rack, $, available at Urban OutffitersApt2BSale: Take up to 25% off storewidePromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop Apt2BApt 2B Cloverdale Coffee Table, $, available at Apt 2BBranchSale: Discounts on previously sold-out office furniture, sitewidePromo Code: NoneDates: While supplies lastShop BranchBranch Ergonomic Chair, $, available at BranchWayfairSale: Up to 70% off a wide range of items from the Memorial Day Clearance SalePromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop WayfairMercury Row Atalanta Task Chair, $, available at WayfairBurrowSale: 10% off up to $1899; $200 off $1900+; $300 off $2400+; $400 off $2800+; $500 off $3200+; $600 off $3600+; $700 off $4000+Promo Code: MDW21Dates: Now - June 6Shop BurrowBurrow Arch Nomad Loveseat, $, available at BurrowMoonpodSale: Save up to 30% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneDates: Now - May 31Shop Moonpodmoonpod Crescent Rest, $, available at moonpodElephant In A BoxSale: 15% off sitewide + an extra 10% off the bed if you buy both the base and headboard.Promo Code: No discount for the 15% off, additional 10% bed bundle discount code is EZBedBundle10Dates: Now - May 31Shop Elephant In A BoxElephant In A Box Bed Base, $, available at Elephant In A BoxBedding & BathBrooklinenSale: 15% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneDates: Now - Limited TimeShop BrooklinenBrooklinen Meet Our Classic Hardcore Set, $, available at BrooklinenBuffySale: 15% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneDates: Now - May 31Shop BuffyBuffy Cloud Comforter, Twin XL, $, available at BuffyParachute HomeSale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneDates: May 28 - May 31; Early access starts May 25 when you sign up for SMS alerts or create an accountShop Parachute HomeParachute Home Linen Venice Set, $, available at Parachute HomeTushySale: Save on Tushy's classic and spa bidet attachmentsPromo Code: NoneDates: Now - June 1Shop TushyTushy Classic 3.0 Bidet, $, available at TushyCoyuchiSale: 20% off select bedding and bathPromo Code: NoneDates: Now - June 1Shop CoyuchiCoyuchi Pebbled Chenille Organic Bath Rug, $, available at CoyuchiRumplSale: 25% off a selection of packable, portable, warm blankets with a ripstop shell and insulation made from 100% recycled materials.Promo Code: NoneDates: Now - While supplies lastShop RumplRumpl Original Go-Anywhere Puffy Blanket, $, available at RumplAnthropologieSale: Take an extra 25% off all sale items, including marked-down home and furniture piecesPromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop AnthropologieArtisan Quilts by Anthropologie Vivie Patchwork Quilt, $, available at AnthropologieMattressesSaatvaSale: Get $200 off your total purchase of $975+ when you buy one mattressPromo Code: NoneDates: Now - May 24Shop SaatvaSaatva Classic Mattress, $, available at SaatvaLeesaSale: Get up to $500 off mattresses and two free pillows, plus take 20% off bundlesPromo Code: NoneDates: Now - May 23 (early access)Shop LeesaLeesa Sleep Leesa Original Mattress, $, available at LeesaAvocado Sale: Get $100 off select mattresses and $250 off the Organic Plus Mattress, plus save on linen sheets, duvet covers, bed frames, and morePromo Code: HONOR for $100 off; MEMORIALDAY for $250 offDates: Now - June 7Shop AvocadoAvocado Mattress Vegan Mattress, $, available at AvocadoPurpleSale: Up to $400 off a mattress + bundlePromo Code: NoneDates: Now - June 7Shop PurplePurple The Purple Mattress, $, available at PurpleHelix SleepSale: Take $100 off purchases of $600+; $150 off purchases of $1,250+; $200 off purchases of $1,750+Promo Code: MEMORIALDAY100; MEMORIALDAY150; MEMORIALDAY200Dates: Now - June 7Shop Helix SleepHelix Sleep Midnight LUXE, $, available at Helix SleepBrooklyn BeddingSale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIAL25Dates: Now - May 27Shop Brooklyn BeddingBrooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket, $, available at Brooklyn BeddingKitchen & AppliancesMacy'sSale: Take an extra 25% off select regular-priced, sale and clearance clothing & accessories and off thousands of home itemsPromo Code: SUMMERDates: Now - May 25Shop Macy'sArt & Cook 25-Pc. Cutlery Set, $, available at Macy'sMisenSale: 20% off sitewide (excluding the Misen Labs pre-order collection)Promo Code: SUMMERDates: May 28 - May 31Shop MisenMisen Nonstick Pan, $, available at MisenGreat JonesSale: 20% off + free shipping on all items over $100Promo Code: NoneDates: Now - May 31Shop Great JonesGreat Jones The Dutchess, $, available at Great JonesDysonSale: Save $100 on select vacuums plus $120 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP04 purifying heater + fan (Nickel/Nickel)Promo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop DysonDyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner, $, available at DysonAeroGardenSale: 20% off sitewide; Get up to 40% off all gardensPromo Code: SUMMER20Dates: Now - May 31Shop AeroGardenAeroGarden Harvest 360, $, available at AeroGardenOur PlaceSale: Buy an Always Pan today and get a free set of 4 mugsPromo Code: Use this link to access the promotionDates: Now - May 26Shop Our PlaceOur Place Always Pan + Mug Set, $, available at Our PlaceWalmartSale: Save big on outdoor furniture, pressure cookers, griddles, robot vacuums, and morePromo Code: NoneDates: Now - May 31Shop WalmartPowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart, $, available at WalmartSur La TableSale: Up to 50% off cookware, knives and morePromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop Sur La TableLe Creuset Sauteuse, 3.5 Qt., $, available at Sur La TableSolo StoveSale: Get up to 25% off fire pits plus a free stand with every purchasePromo Code: NoneDates: Limited TimeShop Solo StoveSolo Stove Ranger Fire Pit, $, available at Solo StoveGrove CollaborativeSale: Up to 40% off summer home essentials and seasonal beauty must-havesPromo Code: NoneDates: May 26 (early access)Shop Grove Co.Grove Co. Laundry Powder Packs, $, available at Grove CollaborativeDecor & ArtWest Elm Sale: Enjoy discounts on select furniture, rugs, bedding, bath, and morePromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop West ElmWest Elm Spun Metal Standing Planters, $, available at West ElmThe SillSale: 20% off top-selling plants, bouquets, and potting soilsPromo Code: NoneDates: Today - May 31Shop The SillThe Sill The Pet-Friendly Plant Bundle, $, available at The SillSociety6Sale: Take 30% off home decor, outdoor & lifestyle plus 40% off yoga mats, beach towels & water bottles during the Summer SalePromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop Society6Thalia Roman Evil Eyes Rectangular Pillow, $, available at Society6St. FrankSale: Take up to 55% off select piecesPromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop St. FrankSt. Frank Suzani Lumbar Pillow, $, available at St. Frankabc Carpet & HomeSale: 25% off brand-wide including full-price items and lowest ticketed sale prices (some exclusions apply)Promo Code: NoneDates: May 27 - May 31Shop abc Carpet & HomeABCDNA Flora Bud Vase Champagne 3", $, available at ABC Carpet & HomeWine & FoodWincSale: $20 off new members' first orderPromo Code: NoneDates: Limited timeShop WincLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: A Complete Guide14 Memorial Day Mattress Sales On Our RadarThe Best Walmart Memorial Day Sales

  • Get Ready for Camping Season With The Best Memorial Day Gear Sales

    The major savings you need to gear up for all of your summer adventures.

  • The best mattress sales happen on Memorial Day weekend—save up to $1,250 right now

    Save big on these popular, game-changing mattresses, from Casper to Purple.

  • Ahem, Missguided Is Having a Sale on EVERYTHING for Memorial Day Weekend

  • 70 Epic Sales to Check Out This Memorial Day Weekend

    Now is the best time to save big on on outdoor equipment, bedding, appliances, and so much more.

  • 24 Camping Essentials You’ll Need for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

    The must-have gear checklist to conquer the great outdoors.

  • The 6 Best Memorial Day Fashion Sales Happening This Weekend

    Snag discounts at BaubleBar, Nordstrom, Old Navy, and more.

  • 17 Just-Plain-Cool Items for Your Home That You Can Get on Sale Right Now

    Your place is screaming at you to take advantage of all that Memorial Day Weekend has to offer.

  • The 53 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Find Under $200

    Save big on appliances and furniture, all for less than $200.

  • These are Officially The Best Memorial Day Sales of 2021

    Le Creuset dutch ovens are up to $120 off!!!

  • Memorial Day grilling: 10 tips for making the perfect burgers

    The iconic hamburger might appear simple to make, but a lot of times we get it wrong.