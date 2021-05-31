Lowe's, Home Depot and more just dropped Memorial Day sales on outdoor furniture — stock up now!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to revel in the warmer weather. Unfortunately, it's also the moment when you realize your outdoor gear isn't up to snuff.

Luckily, there are plenty of Memorial Day weekend sales on outdoor furniture happening right now to help you give your yard, patio or porch a facelift. Whether you're in the market for a dining set, a cozy fire pit that's $300 off or a high-quality grill to cook all the meats, it's on sale. Don't miss these deals.

This deal is so good, it kind of makes you wonder if someone at Walmart accidentally entered the wrong price online. Right now, you can score the Ktaxon Homes and Gardens Outdoor Metal Fire Pit for $300 off (not a typo). The iron fire pit has a 32-inch wide top that wraps around the perimeter, letting you put drinks and roasting supplies next to your fire. A mesh lid keeps embers safely inside, while a poker can be used to stoke the flames. It even has an anti-rust coating to help protect your pit for years.

"It's pretty and was easy to put together," a five-star reviewer said. "It's very lightweight, as I pick it up and move it around myself."

Many, many reviewers said the assembly was a breeze, and the dimensions are just right. "The size is perfect for our patio area and it looks very stylish," another fan said.

If you've ever looked into buying a patio umbrella, you know they are not cheap. So when you can find one for under $200, you want to act fast. The Casainc Double Vented Sunshade Patio Umbrella is $113 off at Home Depot right now!

The umbrella, which comes in beige, burgundy, red and teal, has three tiers of shade spanning out over 10 feet to keep you nice and cool. It easily goes up and down with a hand crank, and has double vents for optimal air flow. "The double-venting is a real plus," a happy user said in the reviews. Another raved about the umbrella's ability to tilt: "That capability was exactly what I needed to shield me from the brutal afternoon Arizona sun!"

Need lots of seating? The Costway 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Set has it and then some. You'll get two corner sofas, an armless sofa, a single sofa, and two ottomans that double as seats. They're all constructed from powder-coated steel and premium PE wicker for sturdiness and durability. A cool feature: You can mix and match the pieces to create whatever configuration you want. Thick navy sponge-padded cushions with polyester fabric covers come as part of the set. And, if the cushions get dirty, just zip off the covers and wash them.

This set has an army of fans, including some who say it still looks great after several years of use. "Been outside since Dec 2019. Set still looking new in 100 degree Texas heat," a five-star reviewer wrote. "My family all love this set," another said, adding that the "price is awesome for such big furniture."

If you're in the market for something versatile, you've found it. The Majestic Home Goods Aruba Bean Bag Pouf Cube serves as seating, an ottoman, a coffee table and even instant decor. It's specially designed to be used indoors or outdoors, making it that just-right accessory your patio needs.

Choose from four shades—pacific (pictured), orange, citrus and gray. The zippered slipcover comes right off and is easy to toss in the wash, just in case of spills. "It was just what I wanted for our deck. I bought two," a fan wrote. Another shopper "loves" the cubes, adding, "sturdy fabric and has kept its shape all summer."

A reliable, roomy grill is a must just about any time of year, but it's definitely vital in the summer. The Napoleon Rogue XT Stainless Steel 5-Burner Grill has just about everything you need to crank out some serious food. The propane grill has five main burners and an infrared side burner that's perfect for heating up buns. The grilling area is huge — 18 inches deep by nearly 35 inches wide. An integrated sear station lets you get that perfect finish on meats, while a smoke box infuses a woody flavor into your foods. Folding side shelves let you adjust the amount of space you take up. The whole thing is covered in stainless steel for durability.

"The construction quality is outstanding," a five-star fan wrote in the reviews. "This grill holds its temperature well, and cooking was even, I can't live without the sear burner now." While the grill isn't cheap, plenty of people say the price tag is worth it. "Best money I’ve spent on a grill in a looooooong time," one user said.

A pretty lantern can help light up a path or the perimeter of your deck. The Mr. Sunshine Indoor/Outdoor Sea Glass Illuminated Lantern is sizeable —it's 11 inches wide by 13.25 inches high — and has a sea glass construction that adds texture to your outdoor space.

The light has a timer for six hours on, 18 hours off, so you can kick back and relax without worrying about flicking it on and off. It also comes in clear, blue, amber and multicolored options. "I sent pairs of these to my sister (blue), my mom (taupe), and mom in law (white) for mother’s day to brighten up their patios vs the standard hanging baskets or flowers, and they raved at the size and quality," a happy customer wrote. Note: Many reviewers say the lantern offers a "soft" and "subtle" glow.

Yup, you can get an entire patio dining set for $240 —at least, you can this weekend. The Crestlive 5-Piece Patio Dining Set features a tempered glass table and four folding chairs that are easy to stow away when they're not in use (ideal for winter, if your storage space is limited). The back and seat fabric of the chairs is made of UV-resistant, breathable fabric for long-lasting use. The table and chair frames are also made of steel, so they'll last for years. Several reviewers call the set "sturdy" and "easy to assemble."

"The table is roomy enough for four people to eat on, and the chairs, which we thought were pretty comfortable, fold very easily to give you more room when you don't need them," a fan wrote.

Outdoor string lights are such an easy way to add charm and warmth to your deck or patio. These Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights have a cool vintage feel — and they're marked way down right now. Enjoy 48 feet of lights that are designed to stand up to year-round outdoor use.

Just an FYI: You can link up to 30 strands, just in case 48 feet isn't enough for your space. "I've had the lights up for over a year or so now, and have had no issues. All the bulbs still work properly, despite being exposed to rain, wind, snow, and ice," a happy customer wrote. Another said that "the brightness was perfect for a nighttime party, providing enough light for a killer game of volleyball."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

